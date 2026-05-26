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Audi Q8 vs Land Rover Defender

In 2026 when choosing among the Audi Q8 and Land Rover Defender, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi Q8 Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 55 TFSI quattro and Land Rover Defender Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR. Q8: 2995 cc engine, 10 kmpl mileage. Defender: 1997 cc engine, 8.5 to 11.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Q8 vs Defender Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Q8 Defender
BrandAudiLand Rover
Price₹ 1.17 Cr₹ 1.07 Cr
Range--
Mileage10 kmpl8.5 to 11.5 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity2995 cc-
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Q8
Audi Q8
55 TFSI quattro
₹1.17 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Defender
Land Rover Defender
110 X-Dynamic HSE Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic 5 STR
₹1.07 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Audi Q8 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Dashboard
Headlight
Front Left Side
Rear View
Left Side View
Grille
Gear Shifter
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Specification
Engine Type
V6 Petrol2.0L Turbocharged I4
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.6 seconds-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1370 rpm400 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Paddle ShiftAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
335 bhp @ 5200-6400 rpm296 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Rear Brake Type
Disc-
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R21255 / 60 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Disc-
Rear Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air SpringsMulti-link with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Front Suspension
Five-link Suspension with Tubular Anti-roll Bar and Adaptive Air SpringsDouble Wishbone with Coil Springs and Electronic Air Suspension
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R21255 / 60 R20
Bootspace
1755 litres-
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
85 litres-
Length
4995 mm5018 mm
Wheelbase
2995 mm3022 mm
Height
1705 mm1967 mm
Width
1995 mm2105 mm
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicElectric Tilt & Telescopic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
2-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips2 Trips Electronic
Shift Indicator
Dynamic-
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Digital-
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes2
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No-
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof-
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
One Touch -Down
All-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Scuff Plates
MetallicIlluminated
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
All-
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and Closing-
Side Window Blinds
No-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
NoYes
Cup Holders
Front & RearCupholders in Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
No-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentNo
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colourYes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rearLED - Front & LED - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Battery Warranty (Years)
No-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No-
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio StreamingPhone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
17-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
DVD Playback
No-
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
10.1 inch-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Voice Command
YesYes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No-
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No-
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoYes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoYes
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
No-
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
No-
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderYes
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40 split40:20:40
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Ventilated Seats
NoFront Row (Cooled)
Interior Colours
Okapi Brown, Saiga Beige, Black, and Pando Grey-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Ventilated Seat Type
No-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,34,07,1331,18,53,523
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,00,0001,07,00,000
RTO
12,24,00011,24,000
Insurance
4,82,63329,023
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,88,1712,54,778

Defender Comparison with other cars

Hindustan Times
Land Rover Defender1997 cc to 4999 cc | Petrol|Diesel|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Toyota Vellfireundefined | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr**Ex-showroom price
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