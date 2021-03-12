Saved Articles

HT Auto

Land Rover Defender 90 HSE 3.0 Petrol

6/18
1.14 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Defender Key Specs
Engine2996 cc
Mileage8.9 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Defender specs and features

Defender 90 HSE 3.0 Petrol Latest Updates

Defender is a 5 seater SUV which has 30 variants. The price of Defender 90 HSE 3.0 Petrol in Delhi is Rs. 1.14 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of

  • Engine Type: 3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV
  • Max Torque: 550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 90 litres
  • BootSpace: 297 litres
    Mileage of 90 HSE 3.0 Petrol is 8.9 kmpl.

    Land Rover Defender 90 HSE 3.0 Petrol Price

    90 HSE 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,00,35,000
    RTO
    10,24,000
    Insurance
    2,97,051
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,13,56,551
    EMI@2,44,097/mo
    Land Rover Defender 90 HSE 3.0 Petrol Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    550 Nm @ 2000 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8.9 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    394 bhp @ 5500 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    3.0L Turbocharged I6 MHEV
    Driving Range
    801 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    6 seconds
    Drivetrain
    4WD / AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    2996 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    191 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.65 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 60 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multi-link with Coil Springs
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone with Coil Springs
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 60 R20
    Ground Clearance
    225 mm
    Length
    4583 mm
    Wheelbase
    2587 mm
    Kerb Weight
    2170 kg
    Height
    1974 mm
    Width
    2105 mm
    Bootspace
    297 litres
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    3 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    90 litres
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Degree Camera
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Optional
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Metallic
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    11.4 inch
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
    Interior Colours
    Ebony
    Ventilated Seats
    Front only
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, backrest bolsters in / out) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest forward / back)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Land Rover Defender 90 HSE 3.0 Petrol EMI
    EMI2,19,687 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,02,20,895
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,02,20,895
    Interest Amount
    29,60,319
    Payable Amount
    1,31,81,214

    Land Rover Defender other Variants

    110 SE 2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.06 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    93,55,000
    RTO
    9,56,000
    Insurance
    2,79,305
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,05,90,805
    EMI@2,27,638/mo
    90 HSE 2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.07 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 HSE 2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.10 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol
    ₹1.13 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 HSE 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.34 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 HSE 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.35 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 HSE 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.35 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.39 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.39 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.44 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 X 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.42 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 X 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.49 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    130 HSE 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.53 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    130 HSE 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.49 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 X 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.49 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 X 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.53 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.56 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.58 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 75th Anniversary Edition 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.55 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 X-Dynamic HSE 2.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹1.59 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    130 X 3.0 Petrol
    ₹1.61 Crore*On-Road Price
    2996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    130 X 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.65 Crore*On-Road Price
    2997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 X 2.0 Petrol PHEV
    ₹1.68 Crore*On-Road Price
    1997 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 5.0 Petrol V8
    ₹2.39 Crore*On-Road Price
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    90 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol
    ₹2.48 Crore*On-Road Price
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 5.0 Petrol V8
    ₹2.53 Crore*On-Road Price
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    110 Carpathian 5.0 Petrol
    ₹2.63 Crore*On-Road Price
    4999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View more Variants

