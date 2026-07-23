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LAND ROVER Range Rover Sport

₹1.4 - 2.35 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specs
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Variants

Introduction

Land Rover has introduced the 2025 model of the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport in India, with a starting price of 1.60 crore (ex-showroom). This update signifies a cost-effective choice compared to the completely built unit (CBU) models, which were previously available at higher prices. Local assembly of the Range Rover Sport and the Range Rover LWB commenced earlier this year, enabling significant savings for the Indian market.

Range Rover Sport Price:

Land Rover Range Rover Sport is priced between 1.4 - 2.35 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the selected variant.

When was the Range Rover Sport launched?

The 2025 Range Rover Sport was launched in India on 28th Nov 2022. This luxury SUV marks a significant price decrease from earlier CBU units available until August 2024.

How many variants and colour options are available for the Range Rover Sport?

The 2025 Range Rover Sport is offered in 7 configurations with a selection of petrol and diesel powertrains. It is built on the MLA-Flex architecture and is available in Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze, Blue Nebula, Ligurian Black, Marl Grey and Sunrise Copper exterior color options. Notably, the high-performance variant, SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Carbon, features a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine producing 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque, capable of 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. The SV mode enhances performance by optimising suspension, powertrain, and steering for an exhilarating driving experience.

What features are available in the Range Rover Sport?

The 2025 Range Rover Sport retains its bold and sophisticated design while incorporating subtle refinements. The SUV continues to showcase the distinctive MLA-Flex platform, ensuring structural strength and a commanding road presence. It features a state-of-the-art 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by the latest Pivi Pro operating system, encompassing navigation, media, and climate control functionalities. The cabin is adorned with semi-aniline leather seats, massage front seats, a heads-up display, and an advanced cabin air purification system. Exterior enhancements include digital LED headlights with adaptive front lighting and new low-speed maneuvering lights for improved visibility, providing a luxurious upgrade to the overall design.

What are the Range Rover Sport's engine, performance, and specifications?

The 2025 Range Rover Sport comes equipped with two engine options. The petrol variant features a 3.0-litre Dynamic SE engine producing 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, while the diesel model is powered by a 3.0-litre Dynamic SE engine delivering 346 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are engineered for refined performance, enhanced with all-wheel drive, air suspension, and adaptive off-road cruise control to elevate on-road and off-road driving dynamics.

What is the Range Rover Sport’s mileage?

Average mileage offered by the Range Rover Sport is 11.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may differ based on driving conditions and driving style.

What is Range Rover Sport's ground clearance and boot space?

The Range Rover Sport provides an impressive ground clearance of 216 mm and a generous boot space of 530 litres.

What is Range Rover Sport's seating capacity?

The Range Rover Sport is designed as a five-seater luxury SUV.

What are the safety features of the Range Rover Sport?

The Range Rover Sport incorporates a comprehensive range of safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ESC, traction control, hill driving aids, and ISOFIX mounts.

What cars does the Range Rover Sport rival in its segment?

The 2025 Range Rover Sport competes with other high-end luxury SUVs, including BMW M4 Competition, Maserati Grecale, Porsche Cayenne, Maserati Levante, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, Land Rover Defender, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Porsche Macan, Audi SQ8 and BMW X6.

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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2997 - 4395 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    11.3 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    394 - 626 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    530 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    550 - 750 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2360 kg
View All Range Rover Sport SpecsView specs icon

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Videos

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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Variants

Land Rover Range Rover Sport price starts at ₹ 1.4 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.35 Cr (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes in 7 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Sport's top variant is SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Carbon.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
7 Variants Available
Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.4 Cr*
2997 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Range Rover Sport HSE Mild Hybrid (Electric, Diesel) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.4 Cr*
2997 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
Range Rover Sport Autobiography Mild Hybrid (Electric,Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.6 Cr*
2996 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Latest Updates

Calendar icon23 Jul 2026
Agratas, Tata Group's battery arm, plans diverse battery chemistries for EVs, linking with Jaguar Land Rover models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
Range Rover Sport Electric debuts at Goodwood, completing powertrain line-up with enhanced performance and off-road capabilities.Read Full Story
Calendar icon25 Jun 2026
New car buyers should carefully review insurance options beyond dealer offerings, focusing on coverage, IDV, add-ons, and deductibles.Read Full Story
Calendar icon15 May 2026
JLR India saw strong FY26 growth, driven by luxury SUVs, despite challenges like a cyber attack and declining retail sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
Jaguar Land Rover India reduces prices on Range Rover CBU models, enhancing accessibility ahead of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement.Read Full Story

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Visual Comparison

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Land Rover Range Rover Sport comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport image
Rs. 1.4 CrOnwards-626.25 bhp700 NmAutomaticSUV-210 mm530 Litres4946 mm2209 mm1820 mm12.53 m
BMW M4 CompetitionBMW M4 Competition imageRs. 1.53 CrOnwards
4.92
503 bhp650 NmAutomaticCoupe6120 mm440 litres4794 mm1887 mm1393 mm6.1 metresRange Rover SportVSM4 Competition
Maserati GrecaleMaserati Grecale imageRs. 1.31 CrOnwards-523 bhp620 NmAutomaticSUV6--4859 mm1979 mm1659 mm6.2 metresRange Rover SportVSGrecale
Porsche CayennePorsche Cayenne imageRs. 1.39 CrOnwards-493 bhp660 NmAutomaticSUV9--4930 mm1983 mm1698 mm-Range Rover SportVSCayenne
Maserati LevanteMaserati Levante imageRs. 1.5 CrOnwards-271 bhp600 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-5805005198116935.85Range Rover SportVSLevante
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE CoupeMercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe imageRs. 1.45 CrOnwards-429 bhp560 NmAutomaticCoupe9--4453 mm1850 mm1414 mm6.1 metresRange Rover SportVSAMG GLE Coupe
BMW X6BMW X6 imageRs. 1.78 CrOnwards-523 bhp750 NmAutomaticSUV6-580 L4960 mm2004 mm1700 mm12 metresRange Rover SportVSX6

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Images

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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image 2
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image 3
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Image 6

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Colours

Land Rover Range Rover Sport is available in the 15 Colours in India.

Borasco Grey
Firenze Red
Fuji White
Santorini Black
Carpathian Grey
Charente Grey
Giola Green
Varesine Blue
Eiger Grey
Portofino Blue
Lantau Bronze
Blue Nebula
Ligurian Black
Marl Grey
Sunrise Copper
Borasco grey

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Alternatives

BMW M4 Competition

BMW M4 Competition

1.53 Cr
Range Rover SportvsM4 Competition
Maserati Grecale

Maserati Grecale

1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Range Rover SportvsGrecale
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 Cr
Range Rover SportvsCayenne
Maserati Levante

Maserati Levante

1.5 Cr
Range Rover SportvsLevante
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.45 - 1.52 Cr
Range Rover SportvsAMG GLE Coupe
Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Range Rover SportvsDefender

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Related News

The Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition introduces exclusive styling cues and high-end interior enhancements
Range Rover Sport turns 20 with a bright orange special edition, gets V8 and PHEV options
16 Apr 2026
The Range Rover Sport SV Carbon comes with exclusive carbon fibre detailing while shedding weight to enhance performance
Range Rover Sport SV Carbon unveiled with forged carbon detailing ahead of global debut
7 Aug 2025
The India made 2025 Range Rover Sport gets a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.45 crore, ex-showroom
Made-in-India 2025 Range Rover Sport launched at 1.45 crore, gets added features and more. Check details
19 Dec 2024
Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera posted his image with the new Range Rover Sport on his Instagram
Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera gets the Range Rover Sport worth 1.40 crore
29 Aug 2024
Anu Malik was recently spotted taking delivery of his new Range Rover Sport finished in a shade of Eiger Grey
Music Composer Anu Malik brings home the Range Rover Sport worth 1.40 crore
27 Aug 2024
View all
 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Related News

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power394-626 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque550-750 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage11.3 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2997-4395 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)+Diesel
Max Speed242-290 kmph
SunroofYes
View all Range Rover Sport specs and features

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