Land Rover Range Rover Sport Key Specs
- Engine2997 - 4395 cc
- Mileage11.3 kmpl
- Power394 - 626 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Boot Space530 litres
- Max Torque550 - 750 Nm
- Drive TrainAWD
- Kerb Weight2360 kg
Land Rover has introduced the 2025 model of the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport in India, with a starting price of ₹1.60 crore (ex-showroom). This update signifies a cost-effective choice compared to the completely built unit (CBU) models, which were previously available at higher prices. Local assembly of the Range Rover Sport and the Range Rover LWB commenced earlier this year, enabling significant savings for the Indian market.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport is priced between 1.4 - 2.35 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the selected variant.
The 2025 Range Rover Sport was launched in India on 28th Nov 2022. This luxury SUV marks a significant price decrease from earlier CBU units available until August 2024.
The 2025 Range Rover Sport is offered in 7 configurations with a selection of petrol and diesel powertrains. It is built on the MLA-Flex architecture and is available in Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze, Blue Nebula, Ligurian Black, Marl Grey and Sunrise Copper exterior color options. Notably, the high-performance variant, SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Carbon, features a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine producing 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque, capable of 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. The SV mode enhances performance by optimising suspension, powertrain, and steering for an exhilarating driving experience.
The 2025 Range Rover Sport retains its bold and sophisticated design while incorporating subtle refinements. The SUV continues to showcase the distinctive MLA-Flex platform, ensuring structural strength and a commanding road presence. It features a state-of-the-art 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by the latest Pivi Pro operating system, encompassing navigation, media, and climate control functionalities. The cabin is adorned with semi-aniline leather seats, massage front seats, a heads-up display, and an advanced cabin air purification system. Exterior enhancements include digital LED headlights with adaptive front lighting and new low-speed maneuvering lights for improved visibility, providing a luxurious upgrade to the overall design.
The 2025 Range Rover Sport comes equipped with two engine options. The petrol variant features a 3.0-litre Dynamic SE engine producing 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, while the diesel model is powered by a 3.0-litre Dynamic SE engine delivering 346 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are engineered for refined performance, enhanced with all-wheel drive, air suspension, and adaptive off-road cruise control to elevate on-road and off-road driving dynamics.
Average mileage offered by the Range Rover Sport is 11.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may differ based on driving conditions and driving style.
The Range Rover Sport provides an impressive ground clearance of 216 mm and a generous boot space of 530 litres.
The Range Rover Sport is designed as a five-seater luxury SUV.
The Range Rover Sport incorporates a comprehensive range of safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ESC, traction control, hill driving aids, and ISOFIX mounts.
The 2025 Range Rover Sport competes with other high-end luxury SUVs, including BMW M4 Competition, Maserati Grecale, Porsche Cayenne, Maserati Levante, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, Land Rover Defender, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Porsche Macan, Audi SQ8 and BMW X6.
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|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Land Rover Range Rover Sport
|Rs. 1.4 CrOnwards
|-
|626.25 bhp
|700 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|-
|210 mm
|530 Litres
|4946 mm
|2209 mm
|1820 mm
|12.53 m
|BMW M4 Competition
|Rs. 1.53 CrOnwards
|503 bhp
|650 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|6
|120 mm
|440 litres
|4794 mm
|1887 mm
|1393 mm
|6.1 metres
|Range Rover SportVSM4 Competition
|Maserati Grecale
|Rs. 1.31 CrOnwards
|-
|523 bhp
|620 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4859 mm
|1979 mm
|1659 mm
|6.2 metres
|Range Rover SportVSGrecale
|Porsche Cayenne
|Rs. 1.39 CrOnwards
|-
|493 bhp
|660 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|9
|-
|-
|4930 mm
|1983 mm
|1698 mm
|-
|Range Rover SportVSCayenne
|Maserati Levante
|Rs. 1.5 CrOnwards
|-
|271 bhp
|600 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|580
|5005
|1981
|1693
|5.85
|Range Rover SportVSLevante
|Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe
|Rs. 1.45 CrOnwards
|-
|429 bhp
|560 Nm
|Automatic
|Coupe
|9
|-
|-
|4453 mm
|1850 mm
|1414 mm
|6.1 metres
|Range Rover SportVSAMG GLE Coupe
|BMW X6
|Rs. 1.78 CrOnwards
|-
|523 bhp
|750 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|580 L
|4960 mm
|2004 mm
|1700 mm
|12 metres
|Range Rover SportVSX6
Land Rover Range Rover Sport is available in the 15 Colours in India.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|394-626 bhp
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Max Torque
|550-750 Nm
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2997-4395 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)+Diesel
|Max Speed
|242-290 kmph
|Sunroof
|Yes
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