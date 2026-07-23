Introduction

Land Rover has introduced the 2025 model of the locally manufactured Range Rover Sport in India, with a starting price of ₹1.60 crore (ex-showroom). This update signifies a cost-effective choice compared to the completely built unit (CBU) models, which were previously available at higher prices. Local assembly of the Range Rover Sport and the Range Rover LWB commenced earlier this year, enabling significant savings for the Indian market.

Range Rover Sport Price:

Land Rover Range Rover Sport is priced between 1.4 - 2.35 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the selected variant.

When was the Range Rover Sport launched?

The 2025 Range Rover Sport was launched in India on 28th Nov 2022. This luxury SUV marks a significant price decrease from earlier CBU units available until August 2024.

How many variants and colour options are available for the Range Rover Sport?

The 2025 Range Rover Sport is offered in 7 configurations with a selection of petrol and diesel powertrains. It is built on the MLA-Flex architecture and is available in Borasco Grey, Firenze Red, Fuji White, Santorini Black, Carpathian Grey, Charente Grey, Giola Green, Varesine Blue, Eiger Grey, Portofino Blue, Lantau Bronze, Blue Nebula, Ligurian Black, Marl Grey and Sunrise Copper exterior color options. Notably, the high-performance variant, SV Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 4.4L Turbo Automatic Carbon, features a 4.4-litre Twin Turbo V8 mild-hybrid engine producing 626 bhp and 750 Nm of torque, capable of 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. The SV mode enhances performance by optimising suspension, powertrain, and steering for an exhilarating driving experience.

What features are available in the Range Rover Sport?

The 2025 Range Rover Sport retains its bold and sophisticated design while incorporating subtle refinements. The SUV continues to showcase the distinctive MLA-Flex platform, ensuring structural strength and a commanding road presence. It features a state-of-the-art 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system powered by the latest Pivi Pro operating system, encompassing navigation, media, and climate control functionalities. The cabin is adorned with semi-aniline leather seats, massage front seats, a heads-up display, and an advanced cabin air purification system. Exterior enhancements include digital LED headlights with adaptive front lighting and new low-speed maneuvering lights for improved visibility, providing a luxurious upgrade to the overall design.

What are the Range Rover Sport's engine, performance, and specifications?

The 2025 Range Rover Sport comes equipped with two engine options. The petrol variant features a 3.0-litre Dynamic SE engine producing 394 bhp and 550 Nm of torque, while the diesel model is powered by a 3.0-litre Dynamic SE engine delivering 346 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are engineered for refined performance, enhanced with all-wheel drive, air suspension, and adaptive off-road cruise control to elevate on-road and off-road driving dynamics.

What is the Range Rover Sport’s mileage?

Average mileage offered by the Range Rover Sport is 11.3 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may differ based on driving conditions and driving style.

What is Range Rover Sport's ground clearance and boot space?

The Range Rover Sport provides an impressive ground clearance of 216 mm and a generous boot space of 530 litres.

What is Range Rover Sport's seating capacity?

The Range Rover Sport is designed as a five-seater luxury SUV.

What are the safety features of the Range Rover Sport?

The Range Rover Sport incorporates a comprehensive range of safety features, including six airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, ESC, traction control, hill driving aids, and ISOFIX mounts.

What cars does the Range Rover Sport rival in its segment?

The 2025 Range Rover Sport competes with other high-end luxury SUVs, including BMW M4 Competition, Maserati Grecale, Porsche Cayenne, Maserati Levante, Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, Land Rover Defender, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Porsche Macan, Audi SQ8 and BMW X6.

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