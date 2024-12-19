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Land Rover Range Rover Sport vs Toyota Land Cruiser

In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Land Cruiser Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Range rover sport Land cruiser
BrandLand RoverToyota
Price₹ 1.4 Cr₹ 2.18 Cr
Range--
Mileage11.3 kmpl11 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-3346 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Range Rover Sport
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic
₹1.40 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
ZX Diesel
₹2.18 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Land Rover Range Rover Sport Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Rear Right Side
Front Air Vents
Gear Shifter
Configuration Selector Knob
Steering Controls
Infotainment System Main Menu
Grille
Door View Of Driver Seat
Steering Wheel
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Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Engine Type
P400 Petrol Mild HybridV6 3.3L Turbo
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
550 Nm @ 2000 rpm700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp @ 5500 rpm304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS 6
Engine
2997 cc, DOHC3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres-
Front Tyres
22265 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspension4-Link Rigid
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspensionDouble Wishbone Independent;
Rear Tyres
22265 / 55 R20
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Ground Clearance
216 mm-
Wheelbase
2997 mm2850 mm
Features
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes-
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Emergency Call Button
Yes-
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No-
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver (with light)Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Air Purifier
Yes-
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Three Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Separate Zone with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
AdaptiveYes
Trip Meter
2 Trips ElectronicMulti-Function Display
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesNo
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessRemote
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Body Kit
NoYes
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/downFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Scuff Plates
Illuminated-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Rear Defogger
YesYes
Boot-lid Opener
RemoteInternal with Remote
Rear Wiper
YesYes
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesYes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second RowFront & Rear
Cornering Headlights
ActiveNo
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Fog Lights
LED - Front & LED - RearLED on front, Halogen on rear
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
OptionalYes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlayAndroid Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio StreamingPhone
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
Yes-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes-
Geo-Fence
Yes-
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Blind Spot Detection
Yes-
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph-
Lane Departure Warning
Yes-
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Puncture Repair Kit
No-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
CentreNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - ElectronicFull-time
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Armrest
Cup HolderWith Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0040:20:40 split
Ventilated Seats
NoAll
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Folding Rear Seat
InclinedFull
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
20 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back, headrest: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out)6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,60,14,4412,54,22,524
Ex-Showroom Price
1,39,90,0002,17,75,000
RTO
14,53,00027,75,875
Insurance
5,70,9418,71,149
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,44,2125,46,429

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