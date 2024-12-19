In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.18 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 2.18 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-