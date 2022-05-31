HT Auto
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions

Lexus India has been testing the UX 300e electric SUV on Indian roads for some time. Though there are no specific launch timeline shared by the luxury car brand, Lexus has hinted at foraying into the luxury EV space to join the likes of Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover. Here is our first impressions of the Lexus UX 300e.
By : Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 31 May 2022, 01:37 PM

First Published Date: 31 May 2022, 01:37 PM IST
TAGS: Lexus Lexus India Lexus UX 300e UX 300e . Electric car Electric vehicle EVs Mercedes Benz Audi BMW Volvo Jaguar Land Rover
