Kia EV6 Key Specs
- Speed192 kmph
- Range663 km
- Charging1.2 hrs
- Battery Capacity84 kWh
- Max Motor Performance321 bhp, 605 Nm
The 2025 Kia EV6 facelift was launched in India on March 26, 2025, priced at ₹65.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated model is exclusively available in the GT Line AWD variant, unlike the earlier version that offered both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. The new EV6 features several enhancements in design, cabin technology, and battery performance. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is currently on display at Kia dealerships across India.
The facelifted EV6 retains its sporty character while adding meaningful updates across the board. Positioned in the premium electric SUV segment, the EV6 is underpinned by the brand’s E-GMP platform, which it shares with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It competes with a growing list of premium EV rivals that now include models from both mass-market and luxury manufacturers.
The 2025 Kia EV6 price in India starts at ₹65.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single available GT Line AWD variant. This is a marginal increase over the previous GT Line AWD variant, which was listed at ₹65.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The price revision reflects the introduction of updated hardware, battery enhancements, and additional features. It is available in the Wolf Grey exterior shade, complemented by a dual-tone Saturn Black and Offwhite interior upholstery. No additional colour or variant options are currently available for the Indian market.
A major highlight of the 2025 EV6 is its enhanced powertrain and battery. The new model is equipped with a larger 84 kWh battery pack, an upgrade from the previous 77.4 kWh unit. This larger battery translates into an impressive ARAI-certified range of 663 km on a single charge, significantly reducing range anxiety for long-distance travel. The dual-motor AWD setup delivers a combined output of 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque, with a claimed 0-100 kmph time of just 5.2 seconds.
The EV6 supports ultra-fast DC charging at up to 350 kW, allowing the battery to be replenished from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 18 minutes.
The 2025 EV6 is packed with a comprehensive suite of features:
The Kia EV6 faces competition from a growing list of premium electric crossovers and SUVs. Its primary rival is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which shares the same E-GMP platform and offers a similar value proposition. Other competitors include the BMW iX1, BYD Sealion 7, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.
The ex-showroom price for the Kia EV6 in India is ₹65.96 lakh. It is exclusively available in the GT-Line AWD variant.
No, the Kia EV6 is a 5-seater electric vehicle.
Yes, the Kia EV6 is considered a luxury car due to its premium features, high-end design, and advanced technology.
The Kia EV6 is categorized as a compact crossover SUV.
The Kia EV6 competes with other electric vehicles in its segment, such as the BMW iX1, Tesla Model Y, BYD Seal, and Volvo C40 Recharge.
Yes, the Kia EV6 is a pure battery-electric vehicle (BEV). It is powered solely by electricity and does not use gasoline.
The Kia EV6 supports ultra-fast charging, which can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger.
The high price of the Kia EV6 is due to its advanced electric powertrain, high-quality materials, premium features, and status as an imported CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) model.
The Kia EV6 is considered a premium EV for the Indian market, priced at ₹65.96 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers strong performance, a long ARAI-certified range of up to 663 km, and ultra-fast charging capability (10% to 80% in 18 minutes). Its unique styling and advanced features make it a strong option for buyers seeking a high-end electric crossover in India.
The Kia EV6's high-voltage battery comes with an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty, which covers degradation below 70% of the original capacity. The general industry expectation for EV batteries is a lifespan of 15 to 20 years. Battery longevity on Indian roads can be extended by avoiding frequent DC fast charging and maintaining the charge between 20% and 80%.
The Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y are key rivals in India. While the Model Y is priced lower (starting at ₹59.89 lakh), the EV6 offers faster charging speeds and a more traditional interior with physical buttons and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. The Model Y is slightly larger but the EV6 provides more front legroom and greater cargo space.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|ACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MAX MOTOR PERFORMANCE
|COMPARISON
|Kia EV6
|Rs. 65.97 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|4695 mm
|1890 mm
|1570 mm
|-
|5.3 seconds
|663 km
|-
|321 bhp, 605 Nm
|BMW iX1
|Rs. 66.9 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5.6 seconds
|417 km
|6.3 hours
|308 bhp, 494 Nm
|EV6VSiX1
|Mercedes-Benz EQA
|Rs. 67.2 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|7
|-
|340 litres
|4463 mm
|2020 mm
|1608 mm
|5.8 metres
|8.6 seconds
|560 km
|7 Hours 15 Minutes
|188 bhp, 385 Nm
|EV6VSEQA
|Tesla Model Y
|Rs. 59.89 LakhsOnwards
|SUV
|-
|169 mm
|447 L
|4790 mm
|1982 mm
|1624 mm
|-
|-
|681 km
|-
|-
|EV6VSModel Y
|Mercedes-Benz EQB
|Rs. 72.2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|465 litres
|4684 mm
|1834 mm
|1701 mm
|-
|6.2 seconds
|423 km
|6 Hours 45 Minutes
|288 bhp, 520 Nm
|EV6VSEQB
|Volvo EX40
|Rs. 56.1 LakhsOnwards
|-
|SUV
|7
|-
|419 litres
|4440 mm
|1863 mm
|1647 mm
|-
|7.3 seconds
|475 km
|7 hours
|238 bhp, 420 Nm
|EV6VSEX40
Kia EV6 is available in the 5 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Kia EV6 impresses with its powerful performance and advanced tech features, providing a luxurious and enjoyable driving experience. However, it faces concerns regarding rear seat space and ride comfort.
|Max Power
|321 bhp
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|605 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|663 km
|Charging Time
|73 Minutes (10-80%)
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|84 kWh
|Keyless Entry
|Yes
|Max Motor Performance
|321 bhp, 605 Nm
|Max Speed
|192 kmph
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