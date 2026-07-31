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KIA EV6

₹65.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The 2025 Kia EV6 facelift was launched in India on March 26, 2025, priced at 65.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated model is exclusively available in the GT Line AWD variant, unlike the earlier version that offered both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. The new EV6 features several enhancements in design, cabin technology, and battery performance. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is currently on display at Kia dealerships across India.

The facelifted EV6 retains its sporty character while adding meaningful updates across the board. Positioned in the premium electric SUV segment, the EV6 is underpinned by the brand’s E-GMP platform, which it shares with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It competes with a growing list of premium EV rivals that now include models from both mass-market and luxury manufacturers.

Price and Variants

The 2025 Kia EV6 price in India starts at 65.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single available GT Line AWD variant. This is a marginal increase over the previous GT Line AWD variant, which was listed at 65.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The price revision reflects the introduction of updated hardware, battery enhancements, and additional features. It is available in the Wolf Grey exterior shade, complemented by a dual-tone Saturn Black and Offwhite interior upholstery. No additional colour or variant options are currently available for the Indian market.

Battery, Range, and Charging

A major highlight of the 2025 EV6 is its enhanced powertrain and battery. The new model is equipped with a larger 84 kWh battery pack, an upgrade from the previous 77.4 kWh unit. This larger battery translates into an impressive ARAI-certified range of 663 km on a single charge, significantly reducing range anxiety for long-distance travel. The dual-motor AWD setup delivers a combined output of 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque, with a claimed 0-100 kmph time of just 5.2 seconds.

The EV6 supports ultra-fast DC charging at up to 350 kW, allowing the battery to be replenished from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 18 minutes.

Features, Interior, and Safety

The 2025 EV6 is packed with a comprehensive suite of features:

  • Exterior: The facelift brings a restyled front fascia with new Star Map LED DRLs and headlamps, giving it a more aggressive look. The rear features a redesigned horizontal LED light bar and bumper. The car also gets new 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels.
  • Interior: the EV6 features a wraparound dashboard with dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment unit. The system now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A fingerprint sensor has been added to the steering wheel for keyless ignition, and the car is equipped with a digital rearview mirror, a head-up display with augmented reality navigation, and OTA support for both navigation and control systems. Additional highlights include dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and a premium sound system.
  • Safety: The EV6's safety credentials include eight airbags and a full suite of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This includes features like Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-spot Detection, and Smart Cruise Control.

Rivals

The Kia EV6 faces competition from a growing list of premium electric crossovers and SUVs. Its primary rival is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which shares the same E-GMP platform and offers a similar value proposition. Other competitors include the BMW iX1, BYD Sealion 7, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.

Kia EV6 FAQs

What is the price of Kia EV6 in India?

The ex-showroom price for the Kia EV6 in India is 65.96 lakh. It is exclusively available in the GT-Line AWD variant.

Is the EV6 a 7 seater?

No, the Kia EV6 is a 5-seater electric vehicle.

Is the Kia EV6 a luxury car?

Yes, the Kia EV6 is considered a luxury car due to its premium features, high-end design, and advanced technology.

What category is the Kia EV6 car?

The Kia EV6 is categorized as a compact crossover SUV.

What is the Kia EV6 comparable to?

The Kia EV6 competes with other electric vehicles in its segment, such as the BMW iX1, Tesla Model Y, BYD Seal, and Volvo C40 Recharge.

Is the Kia EV6 100% electric?

Yes, the Kia EV6 is a pure battery-electric vehicle (BEV). It is powered solely by electricity and does not use gasoline.

Is the EV6 charging to 80 or 100?

The Kia EV6 supports ultra-fast charging, which can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger.

Why is EV6 so expensive?

The high price of the Kia EV6 is due to its advanced electric powertrain, high-quality materials, premium features, and status as an imported CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) model.

Is the Kia EV6 worth it?

The Kia EV6 is considered a premium EV for the Indian market, priced at 65.96 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers strong performance, a long ARAI-certified range of up to 663 km, and ultra-fast charging capability (10% to 80% in 18 minutes). Its unique styling and advanced features make it a strong option for buyers seeking a high-end electric crossover in India.

What is the lifespan of an EV battery?

The Kia EV6's high-voltage battery comes with an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty, which covers degradation below 70% of the original capacity. The general industry expectation for EV batteries is a lifespan of 15 to 20 years. Battery longevity on Indian roads can be extended by avoiding frequent DC fast charging and maintaining the charge between 20% and 80%.

How does the EV6 compare to Tesla?

The Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y are key rivals in India. While the Model Y is priced lower (starting at 59.89 lakh), the EV6 offers faster charging speeds and a more traditional interior with physical buttons and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. The Model Y is slightly larger but the EV6 provides more front legroom and greater cargo space.

Kia EV6 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    192 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    663 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    1.2 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    84 kWh
  • MaxMotorPerformance iconMax Motor Performance
    321 bhp, 605 Nm
View All EV6 SpecsView specs icon

Kia EV6 Variants

Kia EV6 price starts at ₹ 65.97 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
EV6 GT Line AWD
₹65.97 Lakhs*
84 kWh
663 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kia EV6 Latest Updates

Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
The story compares various electric vehicles in India, detailing their specifications, pricing, and battery rental costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Policymakers favor pure EVs, challenging Japanese automakers' hybrid investments and altering the clean mobility landscape.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
The article reviews various fuel-efficient hybrid vehicles in India, highlighting their performance, comfort, and advantages over CNG alternatives.Read Full Story
Calendar icon28 Apr 2026
Hybrid cars are more practical than EVs in India due to limited charging infrastructure and lower costs, offering extended range and fuel economy.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Apr 2026
Hyundai and Kia's electric vehicle sales surged in 2025, with increases of 635.8% and 557.83%, respectively.Read Full Story

Kia EV6 Visual Comparison

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Kia EV6 comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSACCELERATION (0-100 KMPH)RANGECHARGING TIMEMAX MOTOR PERFORMANCECOMPARISON
Kia EV6
Kia EV6 image
Rs. 65.97 LakhsOnwards
4.5165
SUV8--4695 mm1890 mm1570 mm-5.3 seconds663 km-321 bhp, 605 Nm
BMW iX1BMW iX1 imageRs. 66.9 LakhsOnwards
4.5223
SUV8------5.6 seconds417 km6.3 hours308 bhp, 494 NmEV6VSiX1
Mercedes-Benz EQAMercedes-Benz EQA imageRs. 67.2 LakhsOnwards
51
SUV7-340 litres4463 mm2020 mm1608 mm 5.8 metres 8.6 seconds560 km7 Hours 15 Minutes188 bhp, 385 NmEV6VSEQA
Tesla Model YTesla Model Y imageRs. 59.89 LakhsOnwards
4.31
SUV-169 mm447 L4790 mm1982 mm1624 mm--681 km--EV6VSModel Y
Mercedes-Benz EQBMercedes-Benz EQB imageRs. 72.2 LakhsOnwards-SUV7-465 litres4684 mm1834 mm1701 mm-6.2 seconds423 km6 Hours 45 Minutes288 bhp, 520 NmEV6VSEQB
Volvo EX40Volvo EX40 imageRs. 56.1 LakhsOnwards-SUV7-419 litres4440 mm1863 mm1647 mm-7.3 seconds475 km7 hours238 bhp, 420 NmEV6VSEX40

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Kia EV6 Images

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Kia EV6 Colours

Kia EV6 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Wolf Grey
Aurora Black Pearl
Runway Red
Yatch Blue
Snow White Pearl
Wolf grey

Kia EV6 Alternatives

BMW iX1

BMW iX1

66.9 Lakhs
EV6vsiX1
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

67.2 Lakhs
EV6vsEQA
Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

59.89 - 61.99 Lakhs
EV6vsModel Y
Mercedes-Benz EQB

Mercedes-Benz EQB

72.2 - 78.9 Lakhs
EV6vsEQB
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
EV6vsEX40
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

49.4 - 54.9 Lakhs
EV6vsSealion 7

Kia EV6 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.7Features
4.9Safety
4.9Design
3.8Value For Money
4Comfort
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Kia EV6 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

The Kia EV6 impresses with its powerful performance and advanced tech features, providing a luxurious and enjoyable driving experience. However, it faces concerns regarding rear seat space and ride comfort.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconPowerful acceleration and performance
  • check circle iconFuturistic and stylish design
  • check circle iconAdvanced tech features and safety
  • check circle iconImpressive range on a single charge
  • check circle iconLow running costs

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconStiff ride quality
  • warning iconLimited rear seat space
  • warning iconSmall boot space
  • warning iconHigh price point
  • warning iconCharging infrastructure challenges
A fantastic ownership experience.
The ownership experience of the EV6 has been fantastic so far. The car is a joy to drive. The maintenance is very low. The service from Kia has also been very good. It's a great car to own and I would highly recommend it.
By: Sanjay G. (Sept 29, 2025)
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Not very practical.
The car is good, but it is not very practical for me. The low ground clearance is a problem on our roads. The boot space is very small. The turning radius is also large. It's a great car for city driving but not so much for outstation travel.
By: Rekha V. (Sept 29, 2025)
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The car of my dreams.
The EV6 is literally the car of my dreams. I have been following it since its global reveal. The design is just stunning. The interior is so futuristic. The performance is mind-blowing. The car feels very well-built and safe. It's the perfect car for me.
By: Arjun M. (Sept 25, 2025)
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A few minor issues.
The car is great, but I have a few minor issues. The boot space is small, the rear visibility is not great and the suspension is a bit stiff. The car is amazing to drive though, the acceleration is insane.
By: Swati L. (Sept 25, 2025)
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The suspension is a let down.
The car looks amazing and the performance is out of this world. But the suspension is very stiff. The car bounces a lot on bad roads. It's a bit of a deal-breaker for me as I travel a lot on country roads.
By: Suresh B. (Sept 17, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Kia EV6 Related News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Sept 14: 2025 Kia EV6 launched, Ceat tyre price reduced, Odisha govt enhances EV subsidy
15 Sept 2025
2025 Kia EV6 has been priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65.9 lakh, ex-showroom.
2025 Kia EV6 launched at 65.9 lakh, gets a bigger battery
14 Sept 2025
Both the Model Y and the Kia EV6 are premium electric crossovers targeting early adopters, but they follow vastly different paths in terms of design, user experience, and drivetrain ideology.
Tesla Model Y vs Kia EV6: Which premium electric SUV will you pick
14 Sept 2025
The Kia EV6 is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>65.9 lakh, while the BYD Sealion 7 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>48.90 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>54.9 lakh
2025 Kia EV6 vs BYD Sealion 7: Which premium electric SUV will you go for
30 Mar 2025
The 2025 Kia EV6 GT features several enhancements over its predecessor in terms of design, technology and performance.
Kia EV6 GT: Here are five key things to know before you buy the electric SUV
28 Mar 2025
View all
 Kia EV6 Related News

Kia EV6 Specifications and Features

Max Power321 bhp
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque605 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Range663 km
Charging Time73 Minutes (10-80%)
SunroofYes
Rear AC VentsYes
Battery Capacity84 kWh
Keyless EntryYes
Max Motor Performance321 bhp, 605 Nm
Max Speed192 kmph
View all EV6 specs and features

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