The 2025 Kia EV6 facelift was launched in India on March 26, 2025, priced at ₹65.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This updated model is exclusively available in the GT Line AWD variant, unlike the earlier version that offered both rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options. The new EV6 features several enhancements in design, cabin technology, and battery performance. It was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is currently on display at Kia dealerships across India.

The facelifted EV6 retains its sporty character while adding meaningful updates across the board. Positioned in the premium electric SUV segment, the EV6 is underpinned by the brand’s E-GMP platform, which it shares with the Hyundai Ioniq 5. It competes with a growing list of premium EV rivals that now include models from both mass-market and luxury manufacturers.

Price and Variants

The 2025 Kia EV6 price in India starts at ₹65.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for the single available GT Line AWD variant. This is a marginal increase over the previous GT Line AWD variant, which was listed at ₹65.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The price revision reflects the introduction of updated hardware, battery enhancements, and additional features. It is available in the Wolf Grey exterior shade, complemented by a dual-tone Saturn Black and Offwhite interior upholstery. No additional colour or variant options are currently available for the Indian market.

Battery, Range, and Charging

A major highlight of the 2025 EV6 is its enhanced powertrain and battery. The new model is equipped with a larger 84 kWh battery pack, an upgrade from the previous 77.4 kWh unit. This larger battery translates into an impressive ARAI-certified range of 663 km on a single charge, significantly reducing range anxiety for long-distance travel. The dual-motor AWD setup delivers a combined output of 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque, with a claimed 0-100 kmph time of just 5.2 seconds.

The EV6 supports ultra-fast DC charging at up to 350 kW, allowing the battery to be replenished from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in approximately 18 minutes.

Features, Interior, and Safety

The 2025 EV6 is packed with a comprehensive suite of features:

Exterior: The facelift brings a restyled front fascia with new Star Map LED DRLs and headlamps, giving it a more aggressive look. The rear features a redesigned horizontal LED light bar and bumper. The car also gets new 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels.

The facelift brings a restyled front fascia with new and headlamps, giving it a more aggressive look. The rear features a redesigned horizontal LED light bar and bumper. The car also gets new 19-inch aero-optimised alloy wheels. Interior: the EV6 features a wraparound dashboard with dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment unit. The system now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A fingerprint sensor has been added to the steering wheel for keyless ignition, and the car is equipped with a digital rearview mirror, a head-up display with augmented reality navigation, and OTA support for both navigation and control systems. Additional highlights include dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and a premium sound system.

the EV6 features a wraparound dashboard with dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment unit. The system now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. A fingerprint sensor has been added to the steering wheel for keyless ignition, and the car is equipped with a digital rearview mirror, a head-up display with augmented reality navigation, and OTA support for both navigation and control systems. Additional highlights include dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and a premium sound system. Safety: The EV6's safety credentials include eight airbags and a full suite of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This includes features like Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Blind-spot Detection, and Smart Cruise Control.

Rivals

The Kia EV6 faces competition from a growing list of premium electric crossovers and SUVs. Its primary rival is the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which shares the same E-GMP platform and offers a similar value proposition. Other competitors include the BMW iX1, BYD Sealion 7, and the Volvo C40 Recharge.

Kia EV6 FAQs

What is the price of Kia EV6 in India?

The ex-showroom price for the Kia EV6 in India is ₹65.96 lakh. It is exclusively available in the GT-Line AWD variant.

Is the EV6 a 7 seater?

No, the Kia EV6 is a 5-seater electric vehicle.

Is the Kia EV6 a luxury car?

Yes, the Kia EV6 is considered a luxury car due to its premium features, high-end design, and advanced technology.

What category is the Kia EV6 car?

The Kia EV6 is categorized as a compact crossover SUV.

What is the Kia EV6 comparable to?

The Kia EV6 competes with other electric vehicles in its segment, such as the BMW iX1, Tesla Model Y, BYD Seal, and Volvo C40 Recharge.

Is the Kia EV6 100% electric?

Yes, the Kia EV6 is a pure battery-electric vehicle (BEV). It is powered solely by electricity and does not use gasoline.

Is the EV6 charging to 80 or 100?

The Kia EV6 supports ultra-fast charging, which can charge the battery from 10% to 80% in as little as 18 minutes using a 350 kW DC fast charger.

Why is EV6 so expensive?

The high price of the Kia EV6 is due to its advanced electric powertrain, high-quality materials, premium features, and status as an imported CBU (Completely Built-up Unit) model.

Is the Kia EV6 worth it?

The Kia EV6 is considered a premium EV for the Indian market, priced at ₹65.96 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers strong performance, a long ARAI-certified range of up to 663 km, and ultra-fast charging capability (10% to 80% in 18 minutes). Its unique styling and advanced features make it a strong option for buyers seeking a high-end electric crossover in India.

What is the lifespan of an EV battery?

The Kia EV6's high-voltage battery comes with an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty, which covers degradation below 70% of the original capacity. The general industry expectation for EV batteries is a lifespan of 15 to 20 years. Battery longevity on Indian roads can be extended by avoiding frequent DC fast charging and maintaining the charge between 20% and 80%.

How does the EV6 compare to Tesla?

The Kia EV6 and Tesla Model Y are key rivals in India. While the Model Y is priced lower (starting at ₹59.89 lakh), the EV6 offers faster charging speeds and a more traditional interior with physical buttons and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto. The Model Y is slightly larger but the EV6 provides more front legroom and greater cargo space.