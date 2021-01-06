



The parent company, Toyota Industries, developed the first passenger car in 1936 named the Toyota AA. This was just before the outbreak of the Second World War. Post WW2, Japan and the USE emerged as close partners, especially in trade. Toyota benefitted widely from this. The company learned the tricks of the trade from the bigger auto companies in the USA.



In the 1960s, with the rapid growth in the Japanese economy, Toyota started to produce cars like the Toyota Corolla. The car went on to become the ‘most sold automobile’. The company also started exporting its vehicles. In 2020, the company became Japan’s largest company and 9th largest company in the world.



Toyota is listed on numerous stock exchanges in the world. This includes the London Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Tokyo Stock Exchange. It is a component in Japan’s benchmark index, Nikkei225.



The company had launched hybrid vehicles long back in 1997. Toyota Prius was one of the first cars in the world to work on the hybrid electric system. Currently, the company has over 40 hybrid vehicle models across the globe. The company is also launching several all-electric cars like RAV4 Prime. One of its models, Toyota Mirai, was manufactured to run on hydrogen fuel.

Toyota Cars Price List (December 2022) in India
Toyota Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price
Toyota Fortuner ₹ 29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Toyota Innova Crysta ₹ 16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder ₹ 15.11 - 18.99 Lakhs
Toyota Glanza ₹ 7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs
Toyota Urban Cruiser ₹ 8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs
Toyota Yaris ₹ 9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs
Toyota Camry ₹ 39.41 - 41.2 Lakhs
Toyota Belta ₹ 10 Lakhs
Toyota Vellfire ₹ 87 - 89.9 Lakhs
Toyota Hilux ₹ 33.99 - 36.8 Lakhs

Toyota Motor Corporation is a Japanese auto manufacturer, founded in 1937 by Kiichiro Toyoda. The company was started as a slight diversification from the original Toyota Industries, the machine manufacturing company founded by Kiichiro's father. Toyota is today, one of the major car producers in the world, manufacturing close to 10 million vehicles every year.