Toyota Vellfire Key Specs
- Engine2487 cc
- Mileage19.28 kmpl
- Power142 bhp
- FuelHybrid
- Max Torque240 Nm
- Drive Train4 / AWD
- Kerb Weight2065 kg
The Toyota Vellfire has established itself as the ultimate benchmark for luxury travel in India, offering a blend of lounge-like comfort, advanced hybrid technology, and a commanding road presence. Designed for executives and families who prioritize space and sophistication, the 2026 Toyota Vellfire continues to dominate the premium MUV segment.
The Toyota Vellfire is available in two distinct variants, catering to different levels of luxury requirements. Below are the ex-showroom prices for 2026:
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (Estimated)
|Toyota Vellfire Hi
|₹1.22 Crore
|Toyota Vellfire VIP Executive Lounge
|₹1.32 Crore
Note: Prices may vary based on location and specific customizations. For the most accurate on-road pricing, visit your nearest authorized Toyota dealership.
The 2026 Toyota Vellfire is powered by a refined 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine. This self-charging hybrid system is paired with an electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT), providing a seamless and quiet driving experience.
The hybrid powertrain not only ensures lower emissions but also delivers exceptional fuel efficiency for a vehicle of this size, making it a practical choice for both city commutes and long-distance travel.
The cabin of the 2026 Vellfire is where Toyota truly excels. The interior is designed around the concept of "Omotenashi" (traditional Japanese hospitality).
The 2026 model retains its bold, futuristic aesthetic. Standing nearly two meters tall and five meters long, it commands attention with:
Safety remains a top priority for Toyota. The 2026 Vellfire is equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense suite, offering advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
The Toyota Vellfire remains a unique offering in the Indian market, bridging the gap between high-end luxury sedans and full-sized SUVs. With its 2026 updates, it continues to provide an unmatched travel experience for those who value privacy, comfort, and sustainability.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Toyota Vellfire
|Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards
|142 bhp
|240 Nm
|Automatic
|MUV
|6
|-
|-
|5010 mm
|1850 mm
|1950 mm
|-
|BMW X7
|Rs. 1.26 CrOnwards
|335 bhp
|700 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|5181 mm
|2000 mm
|1835 mm
|-
|VellfireVSX7
|Land Rover Discovery
|Rs. 1.25 CrOnwards
|345 bhp
|700 Nm
|Automatic
|SUV
|8
|207 mm
|258 litres
|4956 mm
|2073 mm
|1888 mm
|6.2 metres
|VellfireVSDiscovery
|Kia EV9
|Rs. 1.3 CrOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|SUV
|10
|-
|-
|5015 mm
|1980 mm
|1780 mm
|-
|VellfireVSEV9
|Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
|Rs. 1.33 CrOnwards
|536 bhp
|858 Nm
|-
|SUV
|8
|-
|-
|5136 mm
|1965 mm
|1718 mm
|5.6 metres
|VellfireVSEQS SUV
Toyota Vellfire is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Vellfire for its luxurious comfort and smooth hybrid performance, though its high price and limited cargo space are common concerns.
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Max Power
|142 bhp
|Body Type
|MUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|240 Nm
|Mileage
|19.28 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Engine
|2487 cc
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Sunroof
|Yes
Toyota Vellfire in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Toyota Vellfire's petrol variant is 19.28 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Vellfire Hi comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
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