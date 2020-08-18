Electric Adjustable Seats
Front
Folding Table In The Rear
Yes
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
Yes
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Indirect Blue Ambient Illumination Instrument Panel with Silver Line Decoration Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Sporty Red Stitch, Silver Insert & Black Wood Finish Speedometer with Red Illumination, 3D Design with TFT Multi-information Display & Illumination Control TFT MID with Drive Information (Fuel Consumption, Cruising Range, Average Speed, Elapsed Time, ECO Drive Indicator & ECO Score, ECO Wallet, Outside Temperature, Navigation Display, Audio Display, Phone Caller Display and Warning Message Leather Wrapped Shift Lever Knob with Chrome Ornament Leather Shift Lever Boot with Sporty Red Stitch Front / Rear Door Inner Garnish: Silver & Piano Black / Silver & Black Wood Finish Cooled Upper Glove Box and Lockable & Damped Lower Glove Box with Illumination Console Box with Soft Lid, Sporty Red Stitch and Black Wood Finish Ornament
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Yes
Advance Safety Features
ABS - Anti-lock braking system EBD - Electronic brakeforce distribution BA - Brake Assist VSC - Vehicle Stability Control VDIM - Vehicle Dynamic Integrated Management HAC - Hill-start Assist Control TPMS - Tire Pressure Monitoring System Parking Assist Alert Panoramic View Monitor 7 SRS Airbags* Brake Hold Iobilizer and Alarm Knee Airbag
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
Yes
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
Yes
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
Yes
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
Yes
Additional Features
Automatic LED Projector Headlamp with LED Clearance Lamp Smoked Chrome Headlamp Ornament LED Front Fog Lamp with Smoked Chrome Bezel Rear Fog Lamp Rear Window Wiper & Defogger Black Radiator Grille with Smoked Chrome Finish and High Gloss Lower Grille with Boomerang Shaped Ornament Premium Dual Tone Roof Front & Rear Bumper with Black Spoiler & Chrome Inserts Black Wheel Arch Cladding Black Rocker Mould with Chrome Inserts Matte Black Alloy Wheels Door Belt Ornament with Chrome Finish Black-out Door Frame Chrome Door Handles Premium Black Back Door Garnish Rear Spoiler Integrated with LED High Mount Stop Lamp ORVM with Electric Adjust, Retract, Welcome Lamp and Side Turn Indicators Auto-folding ORVM
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
Yes
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Bottle Holder
Front & Rear Door
Central Console Armrest
Yes
Foldable Rear Seat
2nd Row Recline
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Memory Function Seats
Front
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
Yes
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
Yes
Automatic Climate Control
Yes