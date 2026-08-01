The Toyota Vellfire has established itself as the ultimate benchmark for luxury travel in India, offering a blend of lounge-like comfort, advanced hybrid technology, and a commanding road presence. Designed for executives and families who prioritize space and sophistication, the 2026 Toyota Vellfire continues to dominate the premium MUV segment.

Toyota Vellfire Price in India

The Toyota Vellfire is available in two distinct variants, catering to different levels of luxury requirements. Below are the ex-showroom prices for 2026:

Variant Ex-Showroom Price (Estimated) Toyota Vellfire Hi ₹ 1.22 Crore Toyota Vellfire VIP Executive Lounge ₹ 1.32 Crore

Note: Prices may vary based on location and specific customizations. For the most accurate on-road pricing, visit your nearest authorized Toyota dealership.

Performance and Hybrid Efficiency

The 2026 Toyota Vellfire is powered by a refined 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine. This self-charging hybrid system is paired with an electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT), providing a seamless and quiet driving experience.

Engine Capacity: 2487 cc

2487 cc Max Power: 190 bhp @ 6000 rpm

190 bhp @ 6000 rpm Max Torque: 240 Nm @ 4300 rpm

240 Nm @ 4300 rpm Drivetrain: Electronic 4WD (AWD) system

Electronic 4WD (AWD) system Mileage (ARAI): 19.28 kmpl

The hybrid powertrain not only ensures lower emissions but also delivers exceptional fuel efficiency for a vehicle of this size, making it a practical choice for both city commutes and long-distance travel.

Interior Luxury: A Private Lounge on Wheels

The cabin of the 2026 Vellfire is where Toyota truly excels. The interior is designed around the concept of "Omotenashi" (traditional Japanese hospitality).

Executive Lounge Seats: The VIP variant features ultra-comfortable second-row captain seats with massage functions, heated and ventilated options, and power-adjustable ottomans.

The VIP variant features ultra-comfortable second-row captain seats with massage functions, heated and ventilated options, and power-adjustable ottomans. Infotainment: A massive 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A massive 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Rear Entertainment: Passengers can enjoy a 14-inch roof-mounted rear-seat entertainment screen.

Passengers can enjoy a 14-inch roof-mounted rear-seat entertainment screen. Premium Audio: A 15-speaker JBL premium sound system provides an immersive acoustic experience.

A 15-speaker JBL premium sound system provides an immersive acoustic experience. Comfort Features: Dual sunroofs, multi-zone climate control, and sunset brown, neutral beige, or black interior upholstery options.

Exterior Design and Presence

The 2026 model retains its bold, futuristic aesthetic. Standing nearly two meters tall and five meters long, it commands attention with:

Large chrome-finished front grille.

Advanced 3-Lens LED headlamps with DRLs.

19-inch dual-tone machine-finish alloy wheels.

Powered sliding doors and a gesture-controlled power tailgate.

Safety and Technology

Safety remains a top priority for Toyota. The 2026 Vellfire is equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense suite, offering advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Airbags: 6 SRS Airbags as standard.

6 SRS Airbags as standard. ADAS Features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Pre-Collision Safety System, and Adaptive High Beam LED headlamps.

Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Pre-Collision Safety System, and Adaptive High Beam LED headlamps. Parking Assistance: 360-degree camera view and front/rear parking sensors.

360-degree camera view and front/rear parking sensors. Stability Control: Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Traction Control.

Technical Specifications at a Glance

Length: 5010 mm

5010 mm Width: 1850 mm

1850 mm Height: 1950 mm

1950 mm Wheelbase: 3000 mm

3000 mm Ground Clearance: 160 mm

160 mm Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 Litres

The Toyota Vellfire remains a unique offering in the Indian market, bridging the gap between high-end luxury sedans and full-sized SUVs. With its 2026 updates, it continues to provide an unmatched travel experience for those who value privacy, comfort, and sustainability.