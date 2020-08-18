Additional Features

Indirect Blue Ambient Illumination Instrument Panel with Silver Line Decoration Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Sporty Red Stitch, Silver Insert & Black Wood Finish Speedometer with Red Illumination, 3D Design with TFT Multi-information Display & Illumination Control TFT MID with Drive Information (Fuel Consumption, Cruising Range, Average Speed, Elapsed Time, ECO Drive Indicator & ECO Score, ECO Wallet, Outside Temperature, Navigation Display, Audio Display, Phone Caller Display and Warning Message Leather Wrapped Shift Lever Knob with Chrome Ornament Leather Shift Lever Boot with Sporty Red Stitch Front / Rear Door Inner Garnish: Silver & Piano Black / Silver & Black Wood Finish Cooled Upper Glove Box and Lockable & Damped Lower Glove Box with Illumination Console Box with Soft Lid, Sporty Red Stitch and Black Wood Finish Ornament