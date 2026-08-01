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TOYOTA Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.2
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The Toyota Vellfire has established itself as the ultimate benchmark for luxury travel in India, offering a blend of lounge-like comfort, advanced hybrid technology, and a commanding road presence. Designed for executives and families who prioritize space and sophistication, the 2026 Toyota Vellfire continues to dominate the premium MUV segment.

Toyota Vellfire Price in India

The Toyota Vellfire is available in two distinct variants, catering to different levels of luxury requirements. Below are the ex-showroom prices for 2026:

VariantEx-Showroom Price (Estimated)
Toyota Vellfire Hi 1.22 Crore
Toyota Vellfire VIP Executive Lounge 1.32 Crore

Note: Prices may vary based on location and specific customizations. For the most accurate on-road pricing, visit your nearest authorized Toyota dealership.

Performance and Hybrid Efficiency

The 2026 Toyota Vellfire is powered by a refined 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine. This self-charging hybrid system is paired with an electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (e-CVT), providing a seamless and quiet driving experience.

  • Engine Capacity: 2487 cc
  • Max Power: 190 bhp @ 6000 rpm
  • Max Torque: 240 Nm @ 4300 rpm
  • Drivetrain: Electronic 4WD (AWD) system
  • Mileage (ARAI): 19.28 kmpl

The hybrid powertrain not only ensures lower emissions but also delivers exceptional fuel efficiency for a vehicle of this size, making it a practical choice for both city commutes and long-distance travel.

Interior Luxury: A Private Lounge on Wheels

The cabin of the 2026 Vellfire is where Toyota truly excels. The interior is designed around the concept of "Omotenashi" (traditional Japanese hospitality).

  • Executive Lounge Seats: The VIP variant features ultra-comfortable second-row captain seats with massage functions, heated and ventilated options, and power-adjustable ottomans.
  • Infotainment: A massive 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage, supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • Rear Entertainment: Passengers can enjoy a 14-inch roof-mounted rear-seat entertainment screen.
  • Premium Audio: A 15-speaker JBL premium sound system provides an immersive acoustic experience.
  • Comfort Features: Dual sunroofs, multi-zone climate control, and sunset brown, neutral beige, or black interior upholstery options.

Exterior Design and Presence

The 2026 model retains its bold, futuristic aesthetic. Standing nearly two meters tall and five meters long, it commands attention with:

  • Large chrome-finished front grille.
  • Advanced 3-Lens LED headlamps with DRLs.
  • 19-inch dual-tone machine-finish alloy wheels.
  • Powered sliding doors and a gesture-controlled power tailgate.

Safety and Technology

Safety remains a top priority for Toyota. The 2026 Vellfire is equipped with the Toyota Safety Sense suite, offering advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

  • Airbags: 6 SRS Airbags as standard.
  • ADAS Features: Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Trace Assist, Pre-Collision Safety System, and Adaptive High Beam LED headlamps.
  • Parking Assistance: 360-degree camera view and front/rear parking sensors.
  • Stability Control: Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Traction Control.

Technical Specifications at a Glance

  • Length: 5010 mm
  • Width: 1850 mm
  • Height: 1950 mm
  • Wheelbase: 3000 mm
  • Ground Clearance: 160 mm
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 Litres

The Toyota Vellfire remains a unique offering in the Indian market, bridging the gap between high-end luxury sedans and full-sized SUVs. With its 2026 updates, it continues to provide an unmatched travel experience for those who value privacy, comfort, and sustainability.

Toyota Vellfire Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    2487 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    19.28 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    142 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Hybrid
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    240 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    4 / AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2065 kg
View All Vellfire SpecsView specs icon

Toyota Vellfire Variants

Toyota Vellfire price starts at ₹ 1.2 Cr and goes up to ₹ 1.3 Cr (Ex-showroom). Toyota Vellfire comes in 2 variants. Toyota Vellfire's top variant is VIP-Executive Lounge.
2 Variants Available
Vellfire Hi
₹1.2 Cr*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Vellfire VIP-Executive Lounge
₹1.3 Cr*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Toyota Vellfire Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Aug 2026
In July 2026, Toyota sold 32,516 units, marking a 5% domestic sales increase and reflecting strong customer confidence.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
Toyota Kirloskar Motor anticipates continued growth in India's passenger vehicle market, driven by festive demand and shifting consumer preferences, despite challenges like fuel price hikes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
Nissan Elgrand returns with hybrid powertrain, modern design, advanced tech, and enhanced comfort to rival premium MPVs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi replaces her Toyota Century sedan with a newer SUV, enhancing practicality and security.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
Toyota's new patent for electric vehicles simulates manual driving, assessing skills and enhancing realism compared to traditional systems.Read Full Story

Toyota Vellfire Visual Comparison

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Toyota Vellfire comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Toyota Vellfire
Toyota Vellfire image
Rs. 1.2 CrOnwards
4.270
142 bhp240 NmAutomaticMUV6--5010 mm1850 mm1950 mm-
BMW X7BMW X7 imageRs. 1.26 CrOnwards
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335 bhp700 NmAutomaticSUV8--5181 mm2000 mm1835 mm-VellfireVSX7
Land Rover DiscoveryLand Rover Discovery imageRs. 1.25 CrOnwards
51
345 bhp700 NmAutomaticSUV8207 mm258 litres4956 mm2073 mm1888 mm6.2 metresVellfireVSDiscovery
Kia EV9Kia EV9 imageRs. 1.3 CrOnwards----SUV10--5015 mm1980 mm1780 mm-VellfireVSEV9
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMercedes-Benz EQS SUV imageRs. 1.33 CrOnwards
51
536 bhp858 Nm-SUV8--5136 mm1965 mm1718 mm5.6 metresVellfireVSEQS SUV

Toyota Vellfire Images

Toyota Vellfire Image 1
Toyota Vellfire Image 2
Toyota Vellfire Image 3
Toyota Vellfire Image 4
Toyota Vellfire Image 5
Toyota Vellfire Image 6

Toyota Vellfire Colours

Toyota Vellfire is available in the 3 Colours in India.

White
Black
Precious Metal
Platinum white pearl

Toyota Vellfire Alternatives

BMW X7

BMW X7

1.26 - 1.33 Cr
VellfirevsX7
Land Rover Discovery

Land Rover Discovery

1.25 - 1.39 Cr
VellfirevsDiscovery
Kia EV9

Kia EV9

1.3 Cr
VellfirevsEV9
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.33 - 1.48 Cr
VellfirevsEQS SUV

Toyota Vellfire User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.7Safety
4.1Design
3.6Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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Toyota Vellfire User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the Vellfire for its luxurious comfort and smooth hybrid performance, though its high price and limited cargo space are common concerns.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconLuxurious and comfortable ride
  • check circle iconImpressive fuel efficiency
  • check circle iconHigh-quality interior with advanced features
  • check circle iconQuiet and smooth driving experience
  • check circle iconExcellent for family trips

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHigh price for a Toyota badge
  • warning iconLimited cargo space with all seats up
  • warning iconLow ground clearance causes scraping
  • warning iconPerformance struggles with full load
  • warning iconParking can be a challenge in crowded areas

User Reviews

Effective ADAS
The blind spot monitor is very useful because the car is so long. It helps a lot during lane changes on highways.
By: Dharmendra Singh (Mar 25, 2026)
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Mileage is the hero
Who would believe a 1.3 cr car gives 16kmpl in city? Save fuel and get luxury. Best combo ever by Toyota.
By: Gopal Sharma (Mar 25, 2026)
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Premium Dashboard
The wood finish and leather on the dash look very classy. The 14-inch screen is very responsive and easy to use.
By: Chandan Kumar (Mar 25, 2026)
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Ground clearance warning
The front lip is very low. Already got a scratch while entering my society. Not suitable for non-metro cities.
By: Atul Verma (Mar 25, 2026)
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Best Family Car
We take it for all our family functions. Even my grandmother loves it because she can sit comfortably without leg pain.
By: Brijesh Yadav (Mar 25, 2026)
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Toyota Vellfire Related News

MG M9 EV comes challenging the Toyota Vellfire with its highly affordable pricing compared to the latter.
MG M9 EV vs Toyota Vellfire: Premium MPV battle in India just electrified
22 Jul 2025
The MG M9 is the latest entrant into the premium lexury MPV segement which is currently dominated by the Kia Carnival and the Toyota Vellfire
MG M9 vs Kia Carnival vs Toyota Vellfire: Which premium MPV would you like to be in
5 Feb 2025
Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV will be made available in two trims.
2023 Toyota Vellfire luxury MPV with ADAS tech launched at 1.20 crore
3 Aug 2023
New generation Toyota Vellfire MPV has been introduced for the global markets. It is expected to be launched in India soon.
India-bound Toyota Vellfire MPV launches globally, to offer ADAS and hybrid powertrain
21 Jun 2023
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13 Aug 2026
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Hyundai Exter and Tata Punch sit in a segment of the Indian passenger vehicle market, which is considered one of the most competitive categories.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Monthly EMI comparison
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 Toyota Vellfire Related News
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Toyota Vellfire Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power142 bhp
Body TypeMUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque240 Nm
Mileage19.28 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2487 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
SunroofYes
View all Vellfire specs and features

Toyota Vellfire Mileage

Toyota Vellfire in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) variants. Average mileage of Toyota Vellfire's petrol variant is 19.28 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Vellfire Hi comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Hi
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
19.28 kmpl

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