Lexus LM Front Right Side
Lexus LM Left Side View
Lexus LM Rear Left View
Lexus LM Rear View
Lexus LM Taillight
Lexus LM Grille
Lexus LM

Lexus LM is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 2,00,00,000 in India. It is available in 2 variants, 2487 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Lexus LM mileage is 11.5 kmpl.
2 - 2.5 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Lexus LM Key Specs
Engine2487 cc
Mileage11.5 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
Lexus LM Variants & Price

Lexus LM price starts at ₹ 2 Cr and goes up to ₹ 2.5 Cr (Ex-showroom). Lexus LM comes in 2 variants. Lexus LM's top variant is 350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
350h 7 STR VIP
2 Cr*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury
2.5 Cr*
2487 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Lexus LM Specifications and Features

Body TypeMUV
AirbagsYes
Mileage11.5 kmpl
Engine2487 cc
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Lexus LM News

The Lexus LM 350h is available in seven-seater and four-seater configurations aimed at high-net-worth individuals
Lexus LM 350h luxury MPV launched in India, prices start at 2 crore
15 Mar 2024
The 2023 Lexus LM has received triple-digit bookings within a month after order books were opened in August this year
New-gen Lexus LM bookings cross triple digits ahead of launch this year
27 Sept 2023
The 2024 Lexus LM looks sharper and more luxurious than before and packs more segment-first features too
2024 Lexus LM ultra-luxury van makes India debut, bookings open
24 Aug 2023
The 2024 Lexus LM is all set to arrive around the festive season will be priced in excess of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore
2024 Lexus LM luxury van teased ahead of India launch this festive season
22 Aug 2023
The 2024 Lexus LM looks sharper and more luxurious than before and packs more features in the cabin as well
Second generation Lexus LM luxury van unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2023, India launch later this year
18 Apr 2023
 Lexus LM News

Lexus Videos

Lexus UX 300e electric SUV, which offers a range of up to 315 kms on a single charge, is being tested by the luxury carmaker ahead of possible launch in India.
Lexus UX 300e electric SUV: First impressions
31 May 2022
Lexus has unveiled its first vehicle built specifically on an electric vehicle platform - the RZ 450e,
Lexus RZ 450e electric SUV: First Look
20 Apr 2022
Lexus India plans to step up its game in the luxury vehicle segment to take on German rivals in coming days.
Lexus plans to step up luxury game in India: Naveen Soni, President
23 Mar 2022
Lexus NX 350h with hybrid powertrain was launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>64.90 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Lexus NX 350h: First drive review
21 Mar 2022
Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests.
Watch: Volkswagen Polo, Lexus NX get five-star rating at Euro NCAP crash tests
3 Mar 2022
Lexus LM FAQs

The Lexus LM offers a competitive mileage of 11.5 kmpl.
The top variant of Lexus LM is the 350h 4 STR Ultra Luxury providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium MUV experience.
Lexus LM is a 4 Seater MUV.
The Lexus LM comes in hybrid (electric + petrol) variant offering a mileage of 11.5 kmpl.
The Lexus LM comes with 2487 engine. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 2 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

