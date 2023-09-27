HT Auto
New-gen Lexus LM bookings cross triple digits ahead of launch

Lexus India has announced that the company has received triple-digit bookings for the new LM luxury MPV in a month since order books first opened. The new-generation Lexus LM was announced for India in August this year and the response to the luxury panel van has been overwhelmingly positive. The LM is offered in four- and seven-seater configurations and promises the best of luxury for chauffeur-driven customers.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 27 Sep 2023, 17:04 PM
2023 Lexus LM
The 2023 Lexus LM has received triple-digit bookings within a month after order books were opened in August this year
The new-gen Lexus LM packs captain seats with electrical adjustability and massage function, as well as a 48-inch widescreen in the four-seater variant. It also gets a glass partition to separate the passenger compartment from the front row. The four-seater version comes with a refrigerator and multiple storage compartments to maximise space.

Also Read : 2023 Lexus LM ultra-luxury van makes India debut, bookings open

Speaking on the positive response, Naveen Soni, President - Lexus India said, “We are delighted to receive such a great response from our guests for the new Lexus LM. The response is a clear indication of preferences shifting to luxury MPVs. At Lexus, we have been successful in providing an unparalleled luxury proposition and with this offering, we have further amped up our ambitions and commitment to delivering exceptional experiences. It remains our constant endeavour to deliver orders amidst this huge demand.".

The feature list on the 2023 Lexus LM 350h is extensive with a 23-speaker audio system, fold-out tables, heated armrests, USB ports, wireless phone chargers, reading lights, vanity mirrors, and an umbrella holder. Power comes from the 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol-hybrid engine while an adaptive suspension makes for pliant ride quality. The LM also gets sensor-based climate control that will individually sense the temperature around the passenger’s body and accordingly adjust the same.

The Lexus LM does not have a direct rival but will take on its Japanese cousin the Toyota Vellfire. Prices for the LM are yet to be announced for the Indian market while deliveries are expected to commence later in the year.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2023, 17:04 PM IST

