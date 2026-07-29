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ROYAL ENFIELD Bullet 350

₹1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.4
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The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 remains one of the most iconic and enduring names in global motorcycling. Built on Royal Enfield's modern J-series engine platform, the 2026 iteration preserves the motorcycle’s signature retro aesthetic and low-end torque while delivering refined, low-vibration performance for daily commuting and highway touring.

Combining classical hand-painted pinstripes with modern riding conveniences, the 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 offers an accessible entry point into the roadster and cruiser motorcycle segment.

2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price in India and Variants

The ex-showroom price for the 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starts at 1.64 Lakhs and goes up to 2.08 Lakhs, depending on the trim, braking configuration, and colour finish. The motorcycle is available in four primary variants catering to different aesthetic preferences:

VariantKey HighlightsEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)
Bullet 350 Military (Red / Black)Single-channel ABS, blacked-out components, single-tone finish 1.64 Lakhs
Bullet 350 Battalion BlackDeep gloss black finish with traditional badging and chrome accents 1.65 Lakhs
Bullet 350 Standard (Black / Maroon)Dual-channel ABS, classic chrome engine finish, hand-painted tank pinstripes 1.90 Lakhs
Bullet 350 Black GoldTop-spec trim with dual-channel ABS, matte and gloss black dual finish, copper pinstriping 2.08 Lakhs

Note: On-road prices vary across Indian cities due to state registration charges, RTO taxes, and insurance costs.

Engine, Performance, and Mileage

At the core of the 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the refined J-series 349 cc single-cylinder engine, engineered to replace the older UCE platform with significantly reduced primary vibrations and smoother power delivery.

  • Engine Displacement: 349 cc, 4-stroke, Air-Oil Cooled
  • Maximum Power Output: 20.4 PS @ 6,100 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 27 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
  • Fuel Supply: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)
  • Claimed Fuel Mileage: 37 kmpl
  • Top Speed: 110 kmph

The engine utilises a primary balancer shaft to minimise engine harshness, allowing riders to maintain steady cruising speeds around 90–100 kmph comfortably while preserving the signature exhaust sound.

Technical Specifications Summary

  • Engine Capacity: 349 cc
  • Power: 20.4 PS @ 6,100 rpm
  • Torque: 27 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Constant Mesh
  • Claimed Mileage: 37 kmpl
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 13 Litres
  • Kerb Weight: 195 kg
  • Seat Height: 805 mm
  • Ground Clearance: 160 mm
  • Wheelbase: 1,390 mm

Key Features, Styling, and Comfort

The 2026 Bullet 350 blends nostalgic styling with modern convenience:

  • Signature Styling: Classic teardrop fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes on mid and top variants, steel mudguards, and an iconic round halogen headlamp.
  • Semi-Digital Instrument Console: An analogue speedometer paired with a digital LCD screen that displays a fuel gauge, service reminders, odometer, and dual trip meters.
  • USB Charging Port: A built-in USB port mounted on the handlebar lets riders charge mobile devices and navigation tools on the go.
  • Ergonomics: An upright riding position paired with a single-piece bench seat designed for optimal long-distance comfort for both rider and pillion.
  • Chassis & Handling: Built on a twin downtube spine frame that enhances high-speed stability and cornering predictability compared to older-generation chassis setups.

Chassis, Suspension, and Brakes

The hardware setup ensures balanced ride quality and dependable stopping power across varying road conditions:

  • Front Suspension: 41 mm telescopic forks.
  • Rear Suspension: Twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload.
  • Braking System:
  • Front: 300 mm disc brake.
  • Rear: Available with a 153 mm rear drum (Single-channel ABS) or a 270 mm rear disc (Dual-channel ABS).
  • Tyres: Spoke wheels with tube-type tyres (Front: 100/90-19, Rear: 120/80-18).

Rivals and Market Alternatives

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 competes within the neo-retro and classic roadster segment in India. Its major market rivals include:

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Starting from 1.87 Lakhs)
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Starting from 1.38 Lakhs)
  • Honda CB350 (Starting from 1.97 Lakhs)
  • Jawa 350 (Starting from 1.83 Lakhs)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in 2026?

The starting ex-showroom price for the entry-level Military variant of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is 1.64 Lakhs, while the top-tier Black Gold variant is priced at 2.08 Lakhs.

What is the official mileage of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350?

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of approximately 37 kmpl under standard test conditions.

Does the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 come with dual-channel ABS?

Yes, dual-channel ABS is standard on the mid and top-tier trims, including the Standard and Black Gold variants. The base Military variant comes equipped with single-channel ABS.

What is the engine displacement of the Bullet 350?

The motorcycle is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled J-series engine producing 20.4 PS of power and 27 Nm of torque.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    349 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    37 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    20.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    110 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    27 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    195 kg
View All Bullet 350 SpecsView specs icon

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Videos

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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Variants

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price starts at ₹ 1.64 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.08 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes in 4 variants. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 's top variant is Black Gold.
4 Variants Available
Bullet 350 Military Red and Military Black
₹1.64 Lakhs*
349 cc
110 kmph
Bullet 350 Battalion Black
₹1.65 Lakhs*
349 cc
110 kmph
Bullet 350 Standard Maroon and Standard Black
₹1.9 Lakhs*
349 cc
110 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
The Triumph Speed 400 and Royal Enfield Bullet 350 showcase modern performance versus classic heritage, with distinct pricing and specifications, affecting their monthly EMI costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 Jun 2026
Royal Enfield experienced a 15% sales growth in May 2026, driven by strong domestic demand despite falling exports.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 May 2026
The Bullet 650, Kawasaki Eliminator, and BSA Gold Star 650 offer distinct performance styles, appealing to different motorcycle enthusiasts.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 Apr 2026
Enhance your Royal Enfield Bullet 350 with essential genuine accessories for personalization and improved performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon31 Mar 2026
The FASTag annual pass fee will increase by ₹75 to ₹3,075 starting April 1, 2026.Read Full Story

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Visual Comparison

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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 image
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Royal Enfield Hunter 350Royal Enfield Hunter 350 imageRs. 1.38 LakhsOnwards
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Honda Hness CB350Honda Hness CB350 imageRs. 1.92 LakhsOnwards
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Expert Review

Royal Enfield has finally launched the much-awaited new generation of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market. Yes, at first glance it does look quite similar to the UCE Bullets but Royal Enfield says that the motorcycle is all-new. The brand has already started accepting bookings for the new Bullet 350 and they will start the deliveries from September 3rd. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Based on the J-platform

The new Bullet 350 is sharing the underpinnings with the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and the Hunter 350. So, the main frame on all three motorcycles is the same. This not only helps the manufacturer save manufacturing costs but also development costs.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Features

In terms of features, there are not a lot. There is a hazard light switch and the instrument console is taken from the Classic 350. So, it has an analogue speedometer and a small digital readout that shows information such as two trip meters, Trip F, odometer, fuel gauge and time.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Retains the iconic looks

Royal Enfield made sure that the identity of the Bullet 350 stayed intact. So, they retained the iconic shape and the proportions of the original Bullet 350. So, elements like the fuel tank, circular headlamp, pilot lamps, toolbox on the side, circular tail lamp and triangular side panel are still there. Apart from this, the badging and the pin-stripes have also been retained and they are still done by dedicated artists.

Watch: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh | First Look

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Engine

The engine on duty is the same 349 cc, air-oil cooled unit that produces 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The exhaust note of the motorcycle is also quite nice.

2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350: Price and variants

Royal Enfield is offering the Bullet 350 in three variants - Military, Standard and Black Gold. They are priced at 1.74 lakh, 1.97 lakh and 2.15 lakh respectively.

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Images

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Image 1
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Image 2
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Image 3
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Image 4
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Image 5
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Image 6

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Colours

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Standard Maroon
Military Red
Military Silver Black
Black Gold
Standard Black
Military Black
Military Silver Red
Standard maroon

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.97 - 2 Lakhs
Bullet 350 vsCB350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Bullet 350 vsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.38 - 1.7 Lakhs
Bullet 350 vsHunter 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
Bullet 350 vsMeteor 350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
Bullet 350 vsHness CB350
Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.94 - 2.03 Lakhs
Bullet 350 vs42 FJ

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
3.8Features
4.2Safety
4.8Design
4.5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Bullet 350 for its refined performance, classic design, and comfort, though it feels dated in features. The weight remains a challenge in tight traffic.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconClassic and beautiful design
  • check circle iconSmooth and refined J-series engine
  • check circle iconExcellent comfort for long rides
  • check circle iconGood stability and handling
  • check circle iconStrong road presence with good mileage

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconHeavy weight impacts city maneuverability
  • warning iconLacks modern features like mobile connectivity
  • warning iconSingle-channel ABS on base variant
  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs and service delays
  • warning iconBasic features compared to competitors

User Reviews

Premium look and Gorgeous design
The reliable 349cc J-series engine, modern dual-channel ABS, a sleek matte/gloss black finish, and distinct copper-gold pinstripes.
By: Roman Attri (Jun 17, 2026)
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Perfect for village's road
One of the coolest designs and features in this price range. I am planning to buy the 350 Bullet. Really thankful to the RE group for understanding the feelings of common people and launching such a budget-friendly Bullet. Thank you!
By: Asif Khan (Jun 1, 2026)
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India’s Ultimate Beast
It is one of the best products in India. Powerful, backed by a strong legacy, and truly a beast that no one can beat. Best in its segment and excellent value for money.
By: sanjay kapoor (Jan 27, 2026)
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Too many heating issues
The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 feels too refined. The raw power and vibrations are gone. It is a good commuter now but not the legendary Bullet I knew. Practicality is high though.
By: Abhimanyu Shekhawat (Jan 14, 2026)
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Maintenance is pricey
Driving in tight traffic is a struggle due to weight. But on open roads, it is a beast. Paint quality is top notch. Wish it had tubeless tires for peace of mind.
By: Mohit Choudhary (Jan 14, 2026)
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Related News

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Triumph Speed 400, despite being positioned in the same engine displacement segment, come with different characters.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison
29 Jul 2026
The Bullet 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles that Royal Enfield sells.
3 Motorcycles I Would Buy If I Were Upgrading From a Royal Enfield Bullet 350
29 May 2026
Royal Enfield unveiled a custom-built Continental GT 650 inspired by BGMI, featuring armored panels, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Continental GT 650 to drop in BGMI 2026 update
13 Jan 2026
Surmount gifted two Royal Enfield Bullet 350 bikes, one Tata Tiago and multiple Honda Activa scooters to its employees
Chennai-based firm gifts employees with Tata Tiago, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Honda Activa for motivation
23 Dec 2024
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is now available in a total of six black colour options
Auto recap, September 19: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 gets new colour, BMW X7 Signature edition launched
20 Sept 2024
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 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Related News
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Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications and Features

Max Power20.4 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque27 Nm
Mileage37 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine349 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed110 kmph
View all Bullet 350 specs and features

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