Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starting price is Rs. 1,73,562 in India. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 349 cc engine. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 mileage is 38 kmpl.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Key Specs
Engine349 cc
Mileage38 kmpl
View all Bullet 350 specs and features

About Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price and specification comparison
  • Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle should you get?

    • The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is an iconic cruiser motorcycle known for its timeless design and powerful performance. With a 349cc engine, classic styling, and a competitive price range, it's a top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts. Price:

    • Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): 1.74 Lakhs
    • Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 2.16 Lakhs
    Specs and Features:

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Variants & Price

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price starts at ₹ 1.74 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 top variant price is ₹ 2.16 Lakhs.

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Specifications and Features

    Max Power20.4 bhp
    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage38 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
    HeadlightLED
    Engine349 cc
    View all Bullet 350 specs and features
    Explore your vehicle

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 News

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes re-energising the 350 cc motorcycle segment in India, which has been experiencing an influx of new and updated models and seeing rising demand over the last few years.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs TVS Ronin: Price and specification comparison
    11 Sept 2023
    The Classic 350 and the Bullet 350 use the same J platform.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350: Which 350 cc motorcycle should you get?
    6 Sept 2023
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Honda H'ness CB350 vs Jawa 42: Which one to choose
    4 Sept 2023
    Royal Enfield introduced the new Bullet 350 in India last week which shares the same J platform with other models like Classic 350, Hunter 350 and Meteor 350.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 vs Classic 350 vs Hunter 350 vs Meteor 350: Price comparison
    3 Sept 2023
    The new-generation Royal Enfield Bullet is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards in India
    New-gen Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launch in Europe by end of October
    2 Sept 2023
    View all
     Royal Enfield Bullet 350 News

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 related Videos

    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 feels like a newly developed motorcycle despite complementing the familiar 648 cc parallel-twin engine.
    Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Road test review
    20 Jan 2023
    The Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 is 20-22 kg lighter than the stock bike.
    Royal Enfield Continental GT-R650 track test
    25 Apr 2022
    2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411 road test review.
    2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411: Road test review
    17 Mar 2022
    2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorcycle promises to offer improved ride quality and comes with host of new features. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    Royal Enfield Classic 350: Road test review
    1 Sept 2021
    View all
     

