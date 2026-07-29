Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Key Specs
- Engine349 cc
- Mileage37 kmpl
- Power20.4 ps
- Speed110 kmph
- Max Torque27 Nm
- Kerb Weight195 kg
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 remains one of the most iconic and enduring names in global motorcycling. Built on Royal Enfield's modern J-series engine platform, the 2026 iteration preserves the motorcycle’s signature retro aesthetic and low-end torque while delivering refined, low-vibration performance for daily commuting and highway touring.
Combining classical hand-painted pinstripes with modern riding conveniences, the 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 offers an accessible entry point into the roadster and cruiser motorcycle segment.
The ex-showroom price for the 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starts at ₹1.64 Lakhs and goes up to ₹2.08 Lakhs, depending on the trim, braking configuration, and colour finish. The motorcycle is available in four primary variants catering to different aesthetic preferences:
|Variant
|Key Highlights
|Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.)
|Bullet 350 Military (Red / Black)
|Single-channel ABS, blacked-out components, single-tone finish
|₹1.64 Lakhs
|Bullet 350 Battalion Black
|Deep gloss black finish with traditional badging and chrome accents
|₹1.65 Lakhs
|Bullet 350 Standard (Black / Maroon)
|Dual-channel ABS, classic chrome engine finish, hand-painted tank pinstripes
|₹1.90 Lakhs
|Bullet 350 Black Gold
|Top-spec trim with dual-channel ABS, matte and gloss black dual finish, copper pinstriping
|₹2.08 Lakhs
Note: On-road prices vary across Indian cities due to state registration charges, RTO taxes, and insurance costs.
At the core of the 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the refined J-series 349 cc single-cylinder engine, engineered to replace the older UCE platform with significantly reduced primary vibrations and smoother power delivery.
The engine utilises a primary balancer shaft to minimise engine harshness, allowing riders to maintain steady cruising speeds around 90–100 kmph comfortably while preserving the signature exhaust sound.
The 2026 Bullet 350 blends nostalgic styling with modern convenience:
The hardware setup ensures balanced ride quality and dependable stopping power across varying road conditions:
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 competes within the neo-retro and classic roadster segment in India. Its major market rivals include:
The starting ex-showroom price for the entry-level Military variant of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is ₹1.64 Lakhs, while the top-tier Black Gold variant is priced at ₹2.08 Lakhs.
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of approximately 37 kmpl under standard test conditions.
Yes, dual-channel ABS is standard on the mid and top-tier trims, including the Standard and Black Gold variants. The base Military variant comes equipped with single-channel ABS.
The motorcycle is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled J-series engine producing 20.4 PS of power and 27 Nm of torque.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350
|Rs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.4 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2110 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda CB350
|Rs. 1.97 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|29.4 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|2207 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Bullet 350 VSCB350
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|Rs. 1.87 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2145 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Bullet 350 VSClassic 350
|Royal Enfield Hunter 350
|Rs. 1.38 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|181 kg
|2055 mm
|-
|-
|-
|Bullet 350 VSHunter 350
|Royal Enfield Meteor 350
|Rs. 1.96 LakhsOnwards
|349.34 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes, Roadster Bikes
|191 kg
|2140 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Bullet 350 VSMeteor 350
|Honda Hness CB350
|Rs. 1.92 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|30 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|181 kg
|2163 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Bullet 350 VSHness CB350
|Jawa 42
|Rs. 1.59 LakhsOnwards
|294.72 cc
|27.32 PS
|26.84 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|184 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|Bullet 350 VS42
Royal Enfield has finally launched the much-awaited new generation of the Bullet 350 in the Indian market. Yes, at first glance it does look quite similar to the UCE Bullets but Royal Enfield says that the motorcycle is all-new. The brand has already started accepting bookings for the new Bullet 350 and they will start the deliveries from September 3rd. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350.
The new Bullet 350 is sharing the underpinnings with the Classic 350, Meteor 350 and the Hunter 350. So, the main frame on all three motorcycles is the same. This not only helps the manufacturer save manufacturing costs but also development costs.
In terms of features, there are not a lot. There is a hazard light switch and the instrument console is taken from the Classic 350. So, it has an analogue speedometer and a small digital readout that shows information such as two trip meters, Trip F, odometer, fuel gauge and time.
Royal Enfield made sure that the identity of the Bullet 350 stayed intact. So, they retained the iconic shape and the proportions of the original Bullet 350. So, elements like the fuel tank, circular headlamp, pilot lamps, toolbox on the side, circular tail lamp and triangular side panel are still there. Apart from this, the badging and the pin-stripes have also been retained and they are still done by dedicated artists.
The engine on duty is the same 349 cc, air-oil cooled unit that produces 20 bhp of max power and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The exhaust note of the motorcycle is also quite nice.
Royal Enfield is offering the Bullet 350 in three variants - Military, Standard and Black Gold. They are priced at ₹1.74 lakh, ₹1.97 lakh and ₹2.15 lakh respectively.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Bullet 350 for its refined performance, classic design, and comfort, though it feels dated in features. The weight remains a challenge in tight traffic.
|Max Power
|20.4 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|27 Nm
|Mileage
|37 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|349 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|110 kmph
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