Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 2.16 Lakhs Specs and Features: Engine: The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 boasts a robust 349cc single-cylinder engine, delivering a maximum power of 20.4 bhp and a torque of 27 Nm. This ensures a commanding presence on the road.

Mileage: It offers a mileage of 38 kmpl, striking a balance between power and fuel efficiency.

Transmission: The bike features a manual transmission, allowing riders to enjoy the thrill of shifting gears manually.

Safety Features: Equipped with ABS (Antilock Braking System) and cruise control, the Bullet 350 ensures a safe and controlled riding experience.

Design: Sporting a classic cruiser bike design, it embraces an analogue speedometer, LED headlight, and a mobile connectivity option via Bluetooth. This blend of classic and modern elements caters to riders' varied preferences.

Battery and Charging: The bike features an 8 Ah battery with a charging point, ensuring your devices remain powered during your journeys.

No. of Cylinders: It operates with a single cylinder, simplifying maintenance.

Fuel Type: The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 runs on petrol, widely available and convenient for long rides.

Start Mechanism: It offers a self-start mechanism for effortless ignition. Rivals: When compared to its rivals, such as the Yamaha MT-15, Bajaj Pulsar N250, Yamaha XSR155, Yamaha FZS 25, and Bajaj Pulsar F250, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 stands out for its classic cruiser styling and the choice between manual and automatic transmission. It provides an attractive blend of power, efficiency, and safety features at a competitive price point. In conclusion, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 offers a reliable and timeless riding experience with its powerful engine, classic design, and modern features. Whether you seek an exhilarating cruise or a practical daily commute, this motorcycle caters to a wide range of riders, making it a dependable choice in the cruiser bike segment. ...Read More Read Less