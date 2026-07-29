The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 remains one of the most iconic and enduring names in global motorcycling. Built on Royal Enfield's modern J-series engine platform, the 2026 iteration preserves the motorcycle’s signature retro aesthetic and low-end torque while delivering refined, low-vibration performance for daily commuting and highway touring.

Combining classical hand-painted pinstripes with modern riding conveniences, the 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 offers an accessible entry point into the roadster and cruiser motorcycle segment.

2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Price in India and Variants

The ex-showroom price for the 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 starts at ₹1.64 Lakhs and goes up to ₹2.08 Lakhs, depending on the trim, braking configuration, and colour finish. The motorcycle is available in four primary variants catering to different aesthetic preferences:

Variant Key Highlights Ex-Showroom Price (Approx.) Bullet 350 Military (Red / Black) Single-channel ABS, blacked-out components, single-tone finish ₹ 1.64 Lakhs Bullet 350 Battalion Black Deep gloss black finish with traditional badging and chrome accents ₹ 1.65 Lakhs Bullet 350 Standard (Black / Maroon) Dual-channel ABS, classic chrome engine finish, hand-painted tank pinstripes ₹ 1.90 Lakhs Bullet 350 Black Gold Top-spec trim with dual-channel ABS, matte and gloss black dual finish, copper pinstriping ₹ 2.08 Lakhs

Note: On-road prices vary across Indian cities due to state registration charges, RTO taxes, and insurance costs.

Engine, Performance, and Mileage

At the core of the 2026 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is the refined J-series 349 cc single-cylinder engine, engineered to replace the older UCE platform with significantly reduced primary vibrations and smoother power delivery.

Engine Displacement: 349 cc, 4-stroke, Air-Oil Cooled

349 cc, 4-stroke, Air-Oil Cooled Maximum Power Output: 20.4 PS @ 6,100 rpm

20.4 PS @ 6,100 rpm Peak Torque: 27 Nm @ 4,000 rpm

27 Nm @ 4,000 rpm Transmission: 5-Speed Manual

5-Speed Manual Fuel Supply: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)

Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Claimed Fuel Mileage: 37 kmpl

37 kmpl Top Speed: 110 kmph

The engine utilises a primary balancer shaft to minimise engine harshness, allowing riders to maintain steady cruising speeds around 90–100 kmph comfortably while preserving the signature exhaust sound.

Technical Specifications Summary

Engine Capacity: 349 cc

Power: 20.4 PS @ 6,100 rpm

Torque: 27 Nm @ 4,000 rpm

Transmission: 5-Speed Constant Mesh

Claimed Mileage: 37 kmpl

Fuel Tank Capacity: 13 Litres

Kerb Weight: 195 kg

Seat Height: 805 mm

Ground Clearance: 160 mm

Wheelbase: 1,390 mm

Key Features, Styling, and Comfort

The 2026 Bullet 350 blends nostalgic styling with modern convenience:

Signature Styling: Classic teardrop fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes on mid and top variants, steel mudguards, and an iconic round halogen headlamp.

Classic teardrop fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes on mid and top variants, steel mudguards, and an iconic round halogen headlamp. Semi-Digital Instrument Console: An analogue speedometer paired with a digital LCD screen that displays a fuel gauge, service reminders, odometer, and dual trip meters.

An analogue speedometer paired with a digital LCD screen that displays a fuel gauge, service reminders, odometer, and dual trip meters. USB Charging Port: A built-in USB port mounted on the handlebar lets riders charge mobile devices and navigation tools on the go.

A built-in USB port mounted on the handlebar lets riders charge mobile devices and navigation tools on the go. Ergonomics: An upright riding position paired with a single-piece bench seat designed for optimal long-distance comfort for both rider and pillion.

An upright riding position paired with a single-piece bench seat designed for optimal long-distance comfort for both rider and pillion. Chassis & Handling: Built on a twin downtube spine frame that enhances high-speed stability and cornering predictability compared to older-generation chassis setups.

Chassis, Suspension, and Brakes

The hardware setup ensures balanced ride quality and dependable stopping power across varying road conditions:

Front Suspension: 41 mm telescopic forks.

41 mm telescopic forks. Rear Suspension: Twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload.

Twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload. Braking System:

Front: 300 mm disc brake.

300 mm disc brake. Rear: Available with a 153 mm rear drum (Single-channel ABS) or a 270 mm rear disc (Dual-channel ABS).

Available with a 153 mm rear drum (Single-channel ABS) or a 270 mm rear disc (Dual-channel ABS). Tyres: Spoke wheels with tube-type tyres (Front: 100/90-19, Rear: 120/80-18).

Rivals and Market Alternatives

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 competes within the neo-retro and classic roadster segment in India. Its major market rivals include:

Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Starting from ₹ 1.87 Lakhs)

(Starting from 1.87 Lakhs) Royal Enfield Hunter 350 (Starting from ₹ 1.38 Lakhs)

(Starting from 1.38 Lakhs) Honda CB350 (Starting from ₹ 1.97 Lakhs)

(Starting from 1.97 Lakhs) Jawa 350 (Starting from ₹ 1.83 Lakhs)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 in 2026?

The starting ex-showroom price for the entry-level Military variant of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is ₹1.64 Lakhs, while the top-tier Black Gold variant is priced at ₹2.08 Lakhs.

What is the official mileage of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350?

The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of approximately 37 kmpl under standard test conditions.

Does the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 come with dual-channel ABS?

Yes, dual-channel ABS is standard on the mid and top-tier trims, including the Standard and Black Gold variants. The base Military variant comes equipped with single-channel ABS.

What is the engine displacement of the Bullet 350?

The motorcycle is powered by a 349 cc, single-cylinder, air-oil-cooled J-series engine producing 20.4 PS of power and 27 Nm of torque.