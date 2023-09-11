|Engine
|Mileage
|38 kmpl
The Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is an iconic cruiser motorcycle known for its timeless design and powerful performance. With a 349cc engine, classic styling, and a competitive price range, it's a top choice for motorcycle enthusiasts.
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 price starts at ₹ 1.74 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Bullet 350 comes in 3 variants. Royal Enfield Bullet 350 top variant price is ₹ 2.16 Lakhs.
|Max Power
|20.4 bhp
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
