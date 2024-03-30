Saved Articles

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver Red and Military

2.05 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Key Specs
Engine349 cc
Power20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Max Speed110 kmph
View all Bullet 350 specs and features

Bullet 350 Military Silver Red and Military Latest Updates

Bullet 350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Bullet 350 Military Silver Red and Military in Delhi is Rs. 2.05 Lakhs. The

  • Fuel Capacity: 13 L
  • Length: 2110 mm
  • Max Power: 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air-Oil cooled
    • ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver Red and Military Price

    Military Silver Red and Military
    ₹2.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,79,000
    RTO
    14,320
    Insurance
    11,700
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,05,020
    EMI@4,407/mo
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver Red and Military Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    13 L
    Ground Clearance
    160 mm
    Length
    2110 mm
    Wheelbase
    1390 mm
    Kerb Weight
    195 kg
    Height
    1225 mm
    Saddle Height
    805 mm
    Width
    785 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-100/90-19 Rear :-120/78-18
    Rear Brake Diameter
    153 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Range
    474.5 km
    Max Speed
    110 kmph
    Max Power
    20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
    Stroke
    85.8 mm
    Max Torque
    27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    349 cc
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air-Oil cooled
    Cooling System
    Air & Oil Cooled
    Clutch
    Wet, multi-plate
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Self Start Only
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Fuel Injection
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Bore
    72 mm
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic, 41 mm forks, 130 mm travel
    Rear Suspension
    Twin tube Emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload
    Riding Modes
    No
    Speedometer
    Analogue
    Call/SMS Alerts
    No
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    No
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Console
    Digital
    Geo Fencing
    No
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    8 Ah
    Tail Light
    Bulb
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver Red and Military EMI
    EMI3,966 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,84,517
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,84,517
    Interest Amount
    53,442
    Payable Amount
    2,37,959

    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 other Variants

    Military Red and Military Black
    ₹1.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,73,562
    RTO
    13,884
    Insurance
    11,609
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,99,055
    EMI@4,278/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup
    Black Gold
    ₹2.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    349 cc
    View breakup
    View more Variants

