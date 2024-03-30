Bullet 350 Military Silver Red and Military Latest Updates
Bullet 350 falls under Cruiser Bikes category and has 4 variants. The price of Bullet 350 Military Silver Red and Military in Delhi is Rs. 2.05 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Military Silver Red and Military is 13 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 13 L
Length: 2110 mm
Max Power: 20.4 PS @ 6100 rpm
Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air-Oil cooled
Royal EnfieldBullet 350 Military Silver Red and Military Price