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ROYAL ENFIELD Himalayan 450

₹3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.9
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The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has redefined the adventure touring segment for 2025 and 2026. Transitioning from the legacy 411, this model introduces the Sherpa 450 engine, the first-ever liquid-cooled powerplant from Royal Enfield. Whether you are navigating urban traffic or traversing high-altitude mountain passes, the Himalayan 450 offers a balanced mix of performance and rugged durability.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price and Variants

The Himalayan 450 is available in several distinct variants, each defined by unique aesthetics and wheel configurations. Below are the current ex-showroom prices as of 2025:

  • Himalayan 450 Base (Kaza Brown): 3,05,736
  • Himalayan 450 Pass (Slate Poppy Blue / Slate Himalayan Salt): 3,10,028
  • Himalayan 450 Summit (Kamet White): 3,14,319
  • Himalayan 450 Summit (Hanle Black): 3,19,682
  • Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition: 3,37,036

The Mana Black Edition, launched at Motoverse 2025, represents the premium tier of the lineup, featuring a darker, stealthier aesthetic.

Core Specifications and Performance

At the heart of the 2026 Himalayan 450 is the 452cc Sherpa engine. This DOHC, 4-valve engine is a significant technological leap, providing smoother power delivery and better heat management.

  • Max Power: 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
  • Max Torque: 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
  • Transmission: 6-speed manual with Slip and Assist Clutch
  • Mileage: ARAI certified at 29 kmpl, with real-world owner reports averaging around 30 kmpl
  • Fuel Capacity: 17 Liters, offering a riding range of approximately 490-500 km

Design and Off-Road Capability

The chassis is a steel twin-spar tubular frame designed for high-stress environments. With a ground clearance of 230mm, the bike is built to handle deep ruts and rocky trails without bottoming out.

  • Suspension: 43mm Showa Upside Down (USD) forks in the front and a linkage-type monoshock in the rear, both offering 200mm of travel.
  • Braking: 320mm front disc and 270mm rear disc with Switchable Dual-Channel ABS. The ability to turn off the rear ABS allows for controlled slides during off-road maneuvers.

Wheel Setup: A classic adventure configuration with a 21-inch front wheel and a 17-inch rear wheel. Premium variants like the Hanle Black and Kamet White come equipped with tubeless spoked wheels.

Smart Technology and Features

For 2025 and 2026, the Himalayan 450 features a high-tech 4-inch TFT Tripper Dash. This round display provides full-map navigation powered by Google Maps, media controls, and Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone integration.

  • Ride-by-Wire: Enables precise throttle response and multiple Riding Modes (Performance and Eco).
  • LED Lighting: Full LED headlamp, tail lamp, and indicators ensure maximum visibility during night rides.
  • Ergonomics: An adjustable seat height (825mm to 845mm) makes the bike accessible to a wide range of riders.

Summary of Key Features

  • Liquid-Cooled Sherpa Engine: Delivers modern performance with 40 PS.
  • High-Altitude Ready: High-up air intake and robust torque for water wading and steep climbs.
  • Advanced Navigation: Integrated Google Maps on a crisp TFT display.
  • Adventure Comfort: Showa suspension provides excellent damping on rough terrains.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 remains a top choice for riders seeking a versatile, high-value adventure motorcycle that is as capable on the highway as it is on a dirt track.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    452 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    30 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    40.02 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    135 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    40 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    195 kg
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Videos

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Pricing

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Variants

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 price starts at ₹ 3.06 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 3.37 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes in 5 variants. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450's top variant is Mana Black Edition.
5 Variants Available
Himalayan 450 Base
₹3.06 Lakhs*
452 cc
135 kmph
Himalayan 450 Pass
₹3.1 Lakhs*
452 cc
135 kmph
Himalayan 450 Summit-Kamet White
₹3.14 Lakhs*
452 cc
135 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Latest Updates

Calendar icon5 Aug 2026
The Indian motorcycle market is seeing increased demand for adventure bikes like Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jun 2026
Indian automakers like Royal Enfield, Bajaj, and Tata Motors are expanding globally to boost exports amid rising tariffs and geopolitical challenges.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 May 2026
Royal Enfield plans a ₹2,500 crore manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh to meet growing global demand.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 May 2026
The story compares various adventure motorcycles, highlighting their engines, touring capabilities, and suitability for different rider preferences.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 May 2026
Royal Enfield reports 31% sales growth in April 2026, driven by strong domestic demand and expands electric mobility with the Flying Flea C6.Read Full Story

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 image
Rs. 3.06 LakhsOnwards
4.93
451.65 cc-40 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes195 kg2285 mmDiscDiscSpoke
KTM 390 Adventure XKTM 390 Adventure X imageRs. 3.43 LakhsOnwards-398.63 cc46 PS39 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes181 kg--DiscAlloyHimalayan 450VS390 Adventure X
KTM 390 AdventureKTM 390 Adventure imageRs. 2.81 LakhsOnwards-349.32 cc41.5 PS33.5 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes181 kg-DiscDiscAlloyHimalayan 450VS390 Adventure
Triumph Scrambler 400 XCTriumph Scrambler 400 XC imageRs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards
4.72
349 cc37 PS32 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes190 kg-DiscDiscSpokeHimalayan 450VSScrambler 400 XC
Zontes 350TZontes 350T imageRs. 2.75 LakhsOnwards
51
348 cc39.33 PS32.8 NmAdventure Tourer Bikes196 kg2135 mmDiscDiscSpokeHimalayan 450VS350T
Zontes 350XZontes 350X imageRs. 2.99 LakhsOnwards-348 cc38.52 PS32.8 NmSports Tourer Bikes185 kg2055 mmDiscDiscAlloyHimalayan 450VS350X

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Expert Review

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor

Pros

New 450 cc engine is entertaining with plenty of power on tap across the rev rangeThe new Himalayan's fantastic suspension setup makes it extremely capable off-roadThe new digital console is feature-packed and brings impressive convenience

Cons

The hefty weight is hard to manage at a standstillBuild quality in some areas could've been much betterTubeless tyres are not immediately available for purchase

Legacies can be a powerful tool. It helps keep you grounded and in touch with your roots. For Royal Enfield, its legacy has always been as powerful as the brand itself, something the manufacturer has capitalised on time and again. But back in 2016, Royal Enfield took a bold step of reinventing the wheel for itself. The Himalayan marked the brand’s new approach to motorcycling. An adventure tourer that’s made in India and accessible too, this was a first.

(Also read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan prices to be announced on November 24, bookings open)

New Royal Enfield Himalayan - What’s changed

Out with the old, in with the new, the new Himalayan 450 is all set to replace the Himalayan 411 with a new platform. The design is evolutionary but Royal Enfield says that no part has been carried over from the older model. The motorcycle is built from the ground up and is brand new in every sense. The styling is instantly recognisable and you do feel this iteration has been to the gym in the mountains. Measuring 2,245 mm in length, 852 mm in width and 1,316 mm in height, the new Himalayan, it’s now 55 mm longer and 12 mm wider, but 54 mm shorter than its predecessor. The wheelbase has grown as well at 1,510 mm.

While the proportions have improved, so has the road presence on the new Himalayan. It’s visually much larger, especially with the industrial design replaced by a fancier bulbous fuel tank and slim exhaust. The lines inspired by Dakar motorcycles aren’t hard to miss either and it begs you to question if the brand has any plans to enter the world’s toughest rally. Wishful thinking? Perhaps.

The styling is evolutionary and instantly recognisable on the new Himalayan 450 with the ADV having a bolder road presence
The styling is evolutionary and instantly recognisable on the new Himalayan 450 with the ADV having a bolder road presence

The adventure tourer gets an LED headlamp with a DRL, while the fuel tank guards have been repurposed to hold soft luggage panniers instead of jerry cans. Not to fret because the bike now packs a larger 17-litre fuel tank. The blacked-out, liquid-cooled engine stands out with the exposed twin-spar frame with new railings around the tail section.

The new Himalayan also gets redesigned brake lights with the indicators incorporating the brake lamp as well. A centre taillight has been skipped entirely to make the tail section more off-road friendly, which could be removed if you wish to compete in some off-road competitions. North America will be the only market that will get a centre brake lamp on the new Himalayan, owing to regulation requirements.

A longer and more contoured seat, slimmer fuel tank and wider handlebar allow for a comfortable riding posture, The 48:52 (front: rear) weight distribution also makes the bike quite manageable
A longer and more contoured seat, slimmer fuel tank and wider handlebar allow for a comfortable riding posture, The 48:52 (front: rear) weight distribution also makes the bike quite manageable

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Ergonomics - Comfier than before

The ergonomics have changed on the new Himalayan to make it comfier over long riders. The big change we see is the wider fuel tank that now incorporates the airbox. The inlet is also placed higher allowing for a much better water wading capacity on the motorcycle. The fuel tank itself has moved down allowing for better weight displacement and lower centre of gravity. Compared to the older Himalayan, the new ADV gets far more contoured seating with individual seats for the rider and pillion. The slim section between the fuel tank and the rider’s seat lets you grip the fuel tank more easily, while shorter riders can tip-toe more confidently too.

This writer is 6’2” in height and the stock seat height of 825 mm worked rather well for me. It can be further increased to 845 mm, while RE will sell you a short 805 mm seat as an accessory too. While the overall seat height has increased over the older Himalayan’s 800 mm, it’s far more manageable this time. The handlebar has also been revised and is slightly closer to the rider. The centre footpegs work rather well and standing on them for a longer period is convenient. Compared to the last Himalayan, the seat is longer and you have more room to find the right posture. While the new Himalayan has lost about 3 kg, it’s still heavy at 196 kg, most of which it felt when you’re trying to park or manoeuvre at slow speeds.

The build quality has seen a notable upgrade. The shut lines and paint finish have significantly improved, while the welds are also neatly done. There’s still room for improvement, especially with quality checks. Our test bike on this shoot had a black rear wheel instead of a gold-finished one, a small yet noteworthy oversight.

The 4-inch TFT screen is easy to read and easy to navigate with the Home and Mode buttons as well as a joystick but the unit isn't exactly glitch-free
The 4-inch TFT screen is easy to read and easy to navigate with the Home and Mode buttons as well as a joystick but the unit isn't exactly glitch-free

New Royal Enfield Himalayan - New Tech

The big update is the new tech on the Himalayan 450. The motorcycle now gets a 4-inch TFT digital console, a first for the brand, and this in-house developed unit incorporates a host of features including multiple display layouts, music functionality, turn-by-turn navigation powered by Google Maps, and call and SMS alerts, all of which can be controlled via the Royal Enfield mobile app. Do note that you cast the maps on the digital display using your phone, so a larger data pack would certainly be handy. The Himalayan 450 now comes with Ride-by-Wire, another first for RE, bringing two riding modes - Eco and Performance - while you can also switch off the rear ABS module when going off-road.

The dedicated ‘Mode’ and ‘Home’ buttons on the right and left handlebars respectively make the screen convenient to use. There’s a new joystick as well on the left stock that makes it easy to navigate across the screen. However, we wish it felt more tactile. The anti-glare glass on the TFT screen is certainly helpful and makes it easy to read under bright sunlight. Considering the screen acts as a casting device, it is possible to bring OTA updates in the future. RE is also working to incorporate offline maps, so you can literally take the road less travelled without having to worry about bandwidth issues.

The new Sherpa 450 liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine is refined, torquey and rev-friendly with an impressive mid-range
The new Sherpa 450 liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine is refined, torquey and rev-friendly with an impressive mid-range

New Royal Enfield Himalayan - Performance

The new Himalayan is based on the newly developed twin-spar frame with a rear subframe and the engine as a stressed member. This is the new Sherpa 450 single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, a first for RE. You get a forged piston and overall lighter components, along with a high compression ratio of 11.5:1, which brings better cooling and more power. The motor churns out 39.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. Compared to the older model, that’s a substantial jump of 15 bhp and 8 Nm. The motor is now paired with a 6-speed gearbox and also gets a slip-and-assist clutch.

The one constant complaint we had on the older Himalayan was the lack of power and RE addresses this in the best way possible. The new motor is unlike RE’s traditional engines. It’s quick, immediately responsive and eager to perform. At the lower altitudes, the new Himalayan was in its elements climbing up to triple-digit speeds in no time. There’s a nice rumble from the exhaust that keeps you company once power builds up after 3,000 rpm, right up to 8,750 rpm. Mid-range performance is excellent and there’s little to falter on the bike’s touring ability.

Low-end tractability at higher altitudes is bothersome with the engine making only about 60% of power. The bike should feel faster and torquier at sea level
Low-end tractability at higher altitudes is bothersome with the engine making only about 60% of power. The bike should feel faster and torquier at sea level

New Royal Enfield Himalayan - Off-road friendly?

The new suspension is highly impressive and a massive upgrade with 43 mm Showa forks at the front and a horizontally-mounted, 7-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The current setup does flawlessly well for the most part. On the off-road sections, the bike is sublime. We traversed boulders, rocks, and some very bad gravel patches, and the bike seldom lost its composure.

For novice riders, which seems to be RE’s target audience, the 450 makes you feel more confident than you should be with the bike doing most of the work for you. The front is extremely pliant and lets you go flat out letting you stand on the pegs and look as further as possible. We were doing about 70-75 kmph on the gravel sections and the bike remained calm with 200 mm of travel at either end (20 mm more at the rear over the older model) absorbing all undulations.

The new Himalayan is predictable and responds to inputs very well. It isn't a corner carver but stays planted for most of the ride
The new Himalayan is predictable and responds to inputs very well. It isn't a corner carver but stays planted for most of the ride

New Royal Enfield Himalayan - Handling & Braking

This Royal Enfield likes to pounce. It’s more agile than nimble with a 45 mm longer wheelbase than its predecessor. While that improves stability, it does marginally cost handling. The suspension setup, despite the long travel, does not feel spongy and is rather well-balanced. The bike feels composed if not too aggressive around a corner and managing the weight gets rather easy. A slightly lower kerb weight would’ve made it more nimble and far more entertaining to ride as well.

The ride quality is impressive on the tarmac and most undulations do not make it to the rider with the cushioned seat. Braking performance is progressively good but the front brake lever doesn’t have the sharpest in bite. The progressive braking comes in handy on the off-road sections to keep you confident. However, under panic braking, it takes a while before the bike comes to a halt. The rear brake though locks rather quickly than we would’ve liked even with the ABS on.

The Ceat tyres co-developed with Royal Enfield do a decent job on the motorcycle. India will get the tubed tyres first with the tubeless tyres a few months away from launch due to homologation-related delays.

The new Himalayan will compel you to explore something new in you
The new Himalayan will compel you to explore something new in you

New Royal Enfield Himalayan - Verdict

I’ll admit, I’m very impressed with the new Himalayan more than I thought I would be. I like that it takes the character, ethos and utility from the older model and marries it well with the contemporary parts of the new bike. This bike will appeal to all kinds of riders, whether a newbie wanting to go off-road or an experienced individual looking for just the essentials on a no-frills adventure motorcycle.

The new Himalayan 450 marks the start of a new platform that will spawn more motorcycles in the future. We also know now that the adventure tourer isn’t restricted to an ICE engine but an electrified version is also in the works. It now boils down to the pricing that will decide if this is indeed accessible. The current motorcycle is priced between 2.15 lakh and 2.28 lakh (ex-showroom), and the new version is expected to receive a substantial hike, given the extensive upgrades. With three variants on offer - Base, Pass and Summit, we expect an attractive starting price on the Himalayan 450 to keep things accessible. Go on, take a test ride, it might just urge you to explore something new in you. And that’s the Himalayan’s new legacy.

 

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Images

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Colours

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Hanle Black
Kamet White
Slate Himalayan Salt
Kaza Brown
Slate Poppy Blue
Mana Black
Hanle black

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Alternatives

KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

3.43 Lakhs
Himalayan 450vs390 Adventure X
KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure

2.81 Lakhs
Himalayan 450vs390 Adventure
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.99 Lakhs
Himalayan 450vsScrambler 400 XC
Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs
Himalayan 450vs350T
Zontes 350X

Zontes 350X

2.99 Lakhs Onwards
Himalayan 450vs350X

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.7Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the bike for its comfort, performance, and value for money, noting an enjoyable riding experience, especially on highways. Service experience has improved as well.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconExcellent comfort
  • check circle iconGood mileage
  • check circle iconValue for money
  • check circle iconGreat riding experience
  • check circle iconImproved service
Love is Royal Enfield
I love Royal Enfield bikes because of their amazing looks and performance. They offer one of the best riding experiences, especially on highways. They're very comfortable, budget-friendly, and truly worth trying.
By: Ankit Kumar (Nov 28, 2024)
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Perfect for adventure
Super I love this bike and it value for money and it's milage is also good definitely take this bike we can enjoy in this bike
By: Na veen (Apr 13, 2024)
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Perfect highway and off-road balanced machine
Looks are subjective, design is good, comfort is excellent, service experience is better compared to before.
By: Vasan (Mar 30, 2024)
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Related News

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
5 ADVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
5 May 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 sets new benchmark with record global sales growth
3 Apr 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition has been launched at Motoverse 2025.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition launched at 3.37 lakh
21 Nov 2025
Bikes above 350cc will likely attract a 40 per cent GST, up from its previous 28 per cent GST rate.
Himalayan 450 to Scrambler 400 X: 5 premium bikes that will cost more after GST update
4 Sept 2025
View all
 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Related News

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Specifications and Features

Max Power40.02 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
Max Torque40 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage30 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine452 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed135 kmph
View all Himalayan 450 specs and features

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