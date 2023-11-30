|Engine
|452 cc
|Mileage
|30 kmpl
|Max Speed
|160 kmph
Latest Update
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 stands as a robust adventure tourer, offering a compelling blend of power and durability for riders seeking a reliable companion on diverse terrains.
Price:
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 price starts at ₹ 2.69 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes in 4 variants. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 top variant price is ₹ 2.84 Lakhs.
₹2.69 Lakhs*
452 cc
₹2.74 Lakhs*
452 cc
₹2.79 Lakhs*
452 cc
₹2.84 Lakhs*
452 cc