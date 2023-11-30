Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew bikesRoyal Enfield bikesRoyal Enfield Himalayan 450
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 starting price is Rs. 2,69,000 in India. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is available in 4 variant and Powered by a 452 cc engine. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 mileage is 30 kmpl.
2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Key Specs
Engine452 cc
Mileage30 kmpl
Max Speed160 kmph
View all Himalayan 450 specs and features

About Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS. Which ADV should you buy?
  • Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 deliveries commence in India

    • The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 stands as a robust adventure tourer, offering a compelling blend of power and durability for riders seeking a reliable companion on diverse terrains. Price:

    • Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): 2.69 Lakhs
    • Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 2.84 Lakhs
    Specs and Features: ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Alternatives

    Royal Enfield Himalayan

    Royal Enfield Himalayan

    2.16 - 2.28 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan 45... vs Himalayan
    BMW G 310 GS

    BMW G 310 GS

    2.9 - 3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan 45... vs G 310 GS
    KTM 250 Adventure

    KTM 250 Adventure

    2.3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan 45... vs 250 Adventur...
    KTM 390 Adventure X

    KTM 390 Adventure X

    2.8 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan 45... vs 390 Adventur...
    Benelli TRK 251

    Benelli TRK 251

    2.59 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Himalayan 45... vs TRK 251

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Variants & Price

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 price starts at ₹ 2.69 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 2.84 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes in 4 variants. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 top variant price is ₹ 2.84 Lakhs.

    Base
    2.69 Lakhs*
    452 cc
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Pass
    2.74 Lakhs*
    452 cc
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Summit - Kamet White
    2.79 Lakhs*
    452 cc
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    Summit - Hanle Black
    2.84 Lakhs*
    452 cc
    Get On Road Price
    Check latest Offers
    View All Variants
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Embrace the Future: Discover the Power of Electric Vehicles!
    Know more

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Specifications and Features

    Max Power40.02 PS
    Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes
    Mileage30 kmpl
    HeadlightLED
    Engine452 cc
    Max Speed160 kmph
    View all Himalayan 450 specs and features

    Explore your vehicle

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 News

    BMW G 310 GS and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 have radically different design languages.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs BMW G 310 GS. Which ADV should you buy?
    30 Nov 2023
    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 deliveries commence in India
    30 Nov 2023
    The Himalayan is more powerful than the Adventure.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure. Which ADV should you buy?
    28 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan motorcycle (left) in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.69 lakh. The KTM 390 Adventure will be one of its closest rivals in India.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Price, features, specs compared
    27 Nov 2023
    The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is all-new from the ground up opening room for new explorations, more possibilities
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 First Ride Review: Ready for a new adventure
    10 Nov 2023
    View all
     Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 News

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 related Videos

    Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
    30 Oct 2023
    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
    3 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield has launched the 2023 Bullet 350 motorcycle in three variants called the Military, Standard and Black Gold.
    Royal Enfield Bullet 350 launched at 1.74 lakh: First Look
    2 Sept 2023
    View all
     

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Honda CB350

    Honda CB350

    2 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Okaya EV Motofaast

    Okaya EV Motofaast

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Honda Rebel 1100

    Honda Rebel 1100

    12 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

    MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

    19.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    1.35 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details

    Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

    BMW G 310 GS

    BMW G 310 GS

    2.9 - 3 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    G 310 GS Price in Delhi
    BMW R 1250 GS

    BMW R 1250 GS

    20.45 - 21.2 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R 1250 GS Price in Delhi
    KTM 390 Adventure

    KTM 390 Adventure

    3.37 - 3.6 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    390 Adventure Price in Delhi
    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    BMW R 1250 GS Adventure

    21.2 - 22.4 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    R 1250 GS Adventure Price in Delhi
    Benelli TRK 502

    Benelli TRK 502

    4.8 - 5.5 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    TRK 502 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes