The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 stands as a robust adventure tourer, offering a compelling blend of power and durability for riders seeking a reliable companion on diverse terrains. Price: Minimum Price (Ex-Showroom): 2.69 Lakhs

Maximum Price (Ex-Showroom): 2.84 Lakhs

Specs and Features: Engine: Powered by a 452 cc single-cylinder engine, the Himalayan 450 ensures a commanding performance on every journey.

Transmission: Equipped with a manual transmission, offering riders precise control over gear shifts.

Body Type: Designed as an Adventure Tourer Bike, highlighting its suitability for varied riding conditions.

Start Mechanism: Self Start Only, ensuring hassle-free ignition for riders.

Power Output: Boasting a robust power delivery, the Himalayan 450 achieves a maximum power of 40.02 PS.

Torque: With a maximum torque of 40 Nm, this bike provides the necessary muscle for challenging terrains.

Cylinders: Featuring a single-cylinder engine, simplifying maintenance and enhancing reliability.

Fuel Type: The Himalayan 450 runs on petrol, offering riders the convenience of a widely available and easily accessible fuel source.

Rivals: BMW G 310 GS

KTM 250 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure X

