hamburger icon
Himalayan 450PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColours

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Images

Check out the latest images of Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The images showcase the dynamic ...Read More

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Front Right View

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.06 - 3.37 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
All
Exterior
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Front Right View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Left View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rear Left View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Front View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rear View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rear Right View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Right View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Engine View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Fuel Tank View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Leg Guard View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Front Tyre View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Headlight View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Seat View
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Rear Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
Rear Left View
Front View
Rear View
Rear Right View
Right View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Leg Guard View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Seat View
Rear Tyre View

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Alternatives

KTM 390 Adventure X

KTM 390 Adventure X

3.43 Lakhs
390 Adventure X Images
KTM 390 Adventure

KTM 390 Adventure

2.81 Lakhs
390 Adventure Images
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC

2.99 Lakhs
Scrambler 400 XC Images
Zontes 350T

Zontes 350T

2.75 - 2.99 Lakhs
350T Images
Zontes 350X

Zontes 350X

2.99 Lakhs Onwards
350X Images

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Related News

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
5 ADVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
5 May 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 sets new benchmark with record global sales growth
3 Apr 2026
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition has been launched at Motoverse 2025.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Mana Black Edition launched at 3.37 lakh
21 Nov 2025
Bikes above 350cc will likely attract a 40 per cent GST, up from its previous 28 per cent GST rate.
Himalayan 450 to Scrambler 400 X: 5 premium bikes that will cost more after GST update
4 Sept 2025
View all
 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Related News

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Videos

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
30 Oct 2023
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
3 Nov 2023
The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin stays true to its retro design and is powered by a 647 cc air-cooled engine paired to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine can offer up to 46.39 bhp of power and 52.3 Nm of peak torque. Royal Enfield will announced the price of the motorcycle in coming days.
Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin showcased at Motoverse 2024: What does it offer?
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 is a bobber-styled motorcycle based on the two-wheeler manufacturer’s popular Classic 350 model. However, the bike is being offered with a lot of differences and style upgrades over its origin.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 review: A stylish version of the Classic 350 to make you look good
25 Nov 2024
The Royal Enfield Scram 440 gets a bigger engine, more power, more features and new colours. This also marks the end of the 411 cc displacement on RE bikes but the motor continues to live on in the Scram 440 in an upgraded avatar.
Royal Enfield Scram 440 unveiled: First look at design, specs and engine
22 Nov 2024
The new Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 shared it's underpinnings with the Classic 350. Royal Enfield will announce the price of the motorcycle at the upcoming Motoverse Festival later this week.
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 motorcycle breaks cover: First look
21 Nov 2024
Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
13 Aug 2024
View all
 

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Royal Enfield Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers