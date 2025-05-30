Scrambler 400 XC Launch Date

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is expected to launch on 30th May 2025.

Scrambler 400 XC Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.85 - 3 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 398 cc



• Transmission: Manual



• FuelType: Petrol

