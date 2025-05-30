Images
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Left View
UPCOMING

TRIUMPH Scrambler 400 XC

Exp. Launch on 30 May 2025
2.85 - 3 Lakhs*Expected price
Photos
Specs
News

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Latest Update

Scrambler 400 XC Launch Date

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is expected to launch on 30th May 2025.

Scrambler 400 XC Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.85 - 3 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Engine: 398 cc

• Transmission: Manual

• FuelType: Petrol

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Images

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Image 1

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC Specifications and Features

Max Power40 PS
Max Torque37.5 Nm
TransmissionManual
Engine398 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Triumph Scrambler 400 XC FAQs

The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 2.85-3 Lakhs.
The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is expected to launch on 30th May 2025, introducing a new addition to the 398 cc segment.
The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC features a 398 cc engine delivering a powerful 40 PS. It has a manual transmission.
