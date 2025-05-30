The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is expected to launch on 30th May 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹2.85 - 3 Lakhs*.
The Triumph Scrambler 400 XC is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Engine: 398 cc
• Transmission: Manual
• FuelType: Petrol
|Max Power
|40 PS
|Max Torque
|37.5 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|398 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Triumph Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price