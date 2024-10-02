HT Auto
ROYAL ENFIELD Classic 650

Exp. Launch in Dec 2026
5.0
1 Opinion
3.2 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
About Royal Enfield Classic 650

Classic 650 Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 spied undisguised. Check details
  • Royal Enfield Classic 650 trademark filed, will be the most affordable 650 Twin

    Classic 650 Launch Date: The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to launch in Dec 2026. Classic 650 Launch Price: It is expected to launch with a price of ₹3.2 Lakhs* Onwards. Classic 650 Rivals: Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Keeway K-Light 250V are sought to be the major rivals to Royal Enfield Classic 650.

    ...Read More

    Royal Enfield Classic 650 Specifications and Features

    Body TypeCruiser Bikes
    Mileage35 kmpl
    Engine650 cc cc
    Max Speed120-170 kmph

    Best look,
    This bike look is so good comfortable and mileage are so good we love this and features are very good.
    By: Neetesh rajput (Oct 2, 2024)
    Read full Opinion
    Read Arrow

    Royal Enfield Classic 650 News

    The Classic 650 will join Royal Enfield's 650 cc lineup already consisting of the Interceptor, Continental GT, Super Meteor 650 and Shotgun 650.
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spied undisguised. Check details
    23 Sept 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 trademark filed, will be the most affordable 650 Twin
    14 May 2024
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to be the most affordable 650 cc motorcycle in the lineup. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/Motopilot_e)
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 spotted ahead of launch. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield recently launched the 2024 Classic 350 in the Indian market.
    Royal Enfield sales surge 11% in September 2024, exports up by 77%
    2 Oct 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Sept 30: Royal Enfield recall, Citroen C3 Aircross price cut & more
    1 Oct 2024
    Royal Enfield Videos

    Royal Enfield will announce the prices of the 2024 Classic 350 on September 1, 2024. So far, the motorcycle has been revealed giving us a clear view of the changes made to it and the new equipment. However, bookings and test drives of the updated motorcycle will open on the same day as the launch date.
    2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 first look: Check what has changed
    13 Aug 2024
    The 2024 Yezdi Adventure gets a more progressive suspension that firms up well at high speeds while allowing more travel when off-roading.
    2024 Yezdi Adventure review: Better value for money than Royal Enfield Himalayan?
    8 Aug 2024
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 might share its underpinnings with the Super Meteor 650 but it is quite different. It will go on sale soon in the Indian market and we are expecting it to be positioned below the Super Meteor 650 in the lineup.
    Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 first impressions: Better than Super Meteor?
    15 Jan 2024
    Royal Enfield has taken the wraps off the all-new Shotgun 650 at Motoverse 2023. The custom-made bike will be available to only 25 buyers who will be selected at the ongoing event.
    2024 Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 breaks cover at Motoverse 2023: First look
    25 Nov 2023
    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield Classic 650 FAQs

    The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3.2 Lakhs.
    The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to launch in Dec 2026, introducing a new addition to the 650 cc cc segment.
    The Royal Enfield Classic 650 features a 650 cc cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 35 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.
    The Royal Enfield Classic 650 faces competition from the likes of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the 650 cc cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
    The Royal Enfield Classic 650 offers a mileage of 35 kmpl, ensuring an efficient fuel performance for riders.

