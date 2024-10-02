Segment Average: 32.64 kmpl
Classic 650: 35-70 kmpl
Segment Average: 149.0 kmph
Classic 650: 145.0 kmph
Classic 650 Latest Update
Classic 650 Launch DateThe Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to launch in Dec 2026.Classic 650 Launch PriceIt is expected to launch with a price of ₹3.2 Lakhs* Onwards.Classic 650 RivalsRoyal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, Royal Enfield Bullet 650, Triumph Scrambler 400 X and Keeway K-Light 250V are sought to be the major rivals to Royal Enfield Classic 650....Read More
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|Engine
|650 cc cc
|Max Speed
|120-170 kmph
