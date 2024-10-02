What is the expected price of Royal Enfield Classic 650? The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 3.2 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Royal Enfield Classic 650? The Royal Enfield Classic 650 is expected to launch in Dec 2026, introducing a new addition to the 650 cc cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Royal Enfield Classic 650? The Royal Enfield Classic 650 features a 650 cc cc engine. With a manual transmission, it offers a mileage of 35 kmpl, making it a blend of style and efficiency.

Which are the competitors of Royal Enfield Classic 650? The Royal Enfield Classic 650 faces competition from the likes of Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 in the 650 cc cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.