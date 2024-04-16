HT Auto
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Front View
1/7
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rear Right View
2/7
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Right View
3/7
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Speedometer View
4/7
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Windshield View
5/7
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Engine View
6/7

Aprilia Tuareg 660

Aprilia Tuareg 660 starting price is Rs. 18,85,000 in India. Aprilia Tuareg 660 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 659 cc engine. Aprilia Tuareg 660 mileage is 19.2 kmpl.
18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Aprilia Tuareg 660 Key Specs
Engine659 cc
Mileage19.2 kmpl
Max Speed198 kmph
About Aprilia Tuareg 660

Latest Update

  2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV launched in India, priced from ₹18.85 lakh
  Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16

    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

    Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

    15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
    Tuareg 660vsCRF1100L Africa Twin

    Aprilia Tuareg 660 Variants & Price

    Aprilia Tuareg 660 price starts at ₹ 18.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia Tuareg 660 comes in 2 variants. Aprilia Tuareg 660's top variant is Evocative Dakar Podium.

    STD
    18.85 Lakhs*
    659 cc
    Evocative Dakar Podium
    19.16 Lakhs*
    659 cc
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 Specifications and Features

    Max Power80.21 PS
    Body TypeOff Road Bikes
    Mileage19.2 kmpl
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine659 cc
    Max Speed198 kmph
    Aprilia Tuareg 660 comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Aprilia Tuareg 660
    		Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
    ₹15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
    Engine
    659 cc
    1082 cc
    Mileage
    19.2 kmpl
    20.4 kmpl
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Petrol
    ABS
    -
    Yes
    Transmission
    Manual
    Manual

      Aprilia Tuareg 660 News

      The 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the third offering based on the 660 platform from the manufacturer and arrives as a proper adventure motorcycle
      2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV launched in India, priced from 18.85 lakh
      16 Apr 2024
      The Aprilia Tuareg 660 will be available in three colours - Atreides Black, Canyon Sand, and Evocative Dakar Podium
      Aprilia Tuareg 660 adventurer tourer to be launched in India on April 16
      7 Apr 2024
      Aprilia will sell the Tuareg 660 in three colour options.
      Aprilia Tuareg 660 prices revealed ahead of official launch
      6 Apr 2024
      The Tuareg 660 has been on sale for quite some time now in the global market.
      Aprilia Tuareg 660 listed on India website. Launch imminent?
      5 Apr 2024
      The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now on sale, alongside the newly launched Tuareg 660 in India
      2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at 17.44 lakh
      17 Apr 2024
      Aprilia Tuareg 660 FAQs

      The Aprilia Tuareg 660 offers a mileage of 19.2 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Off Road Bikes.
      The top variant of Aprilia Tuareg 660 is the Evocative Dakar Podium.
      The Aprilia Tuareg 660 boasts a 659 cc engine, generating a max power of 80.21 PS.
      The Aprilia Tuareg 660 offers 2 variants. The lowest variant, STD is priced at Rs. 18.85 Lakhs (ex-showroom), while the top variant, Evocative Dakar Podium is priced at Rs. 19.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

