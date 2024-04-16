|Engine
|659 cc
|Mileage
|19.2 kmpl
|Max Speed
|198 kmph
Aprilia Tuareg 660 price starts at ₹ 18.85 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.16 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia Tuareg 660 comes in 2 variants. Aprilia Tuareg 660's top variant is Evocative Dakar Podium.
₹18.85 Lakhs*
659 cc
₹19.16 Lakhs*
659 cc
|Max Power
|80.21 PS
|Body Type
|Off Road Bikes
|Mileage
|19.2 kmpl
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|659 cc
|Max Speed
|198 kmph
|Model Name
Aprilia Tuareg 660
|Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
₹15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
|Engine
659 cc
1082 cc
|Mileage
19.2 kmpl
20.4 kmpl
|Fuel Type
Petrol
Petrol
|ABS
-
Yes
|Transmission
Manual
Manual
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price