Home Auto Two Wheelers 2024 Aprilia Rs 660 And Tuono 660 Launched In India, Priced At 17.44 Lakh

2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 launched in India, priced at 17.44 lakh

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2024, 15:05 PM
  • The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now priced at 17.44 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively.
Aprilia RS 660 Tuono 660
The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now on sale, alongside the newly launched Tuareg 660 in India
Aprilia RS 660 Tuono 660
The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now on sale, alongside the newly launched Tuareg 660 in India

Aprilia India has launched the RS 660 and Tuono 660 middleweight motorcycles for the 2024 model year. The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 are now priced at 17.44 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. Both models arrive in India as Completely Built Units (CBUs) and bring quintessential Italian performance and styling to the middleweight segment.

The Aprilia RS 660 and Tuono 660 share the same underpinnings with power coming from the 659 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. The engine develops 100 bhp and 67 Nm of peak torque on the RS, while the Tuono gets a slightly toned down 95 bhp and 67 Nm of peak torque. Both versions get a 6-speed gearbox with the quickshifter only available on the full-faired RS.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Aprilia Rs 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia RS 660
Engine Icon659 cc Mileage Icon20.4 kmpl
₹ 13.39 Lakhs
Compare
Aprilia Tuono 660 (HT Auto photo)
Aprilia Tuono 660
Engine Icon659 cc Mileage Icon20.4 kmpl
₹ 13.09 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Monster (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Monster
Engine Icon937.0 cc Mileage Icon 19 kmpl
₹ 12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw F 900 R (HT Auto photo)
BMW F 900 R
Engine Icon895.0 cc Mileage Icon23.8 kmpl
₹ 10.80 - 10.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Bronx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Harley-Davidson Bronx
Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 12 Lakhs
View Details
Suzuki Katana (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Katana
Engine Icon999.0 cc Mileage Icon23 kmpl
₹ 13.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : 2024 Aprilia Tuareg 660 ADV launched in India, priced from 18.85 lakh

Both bikes are underpinned by a perimeter frame with 41 mm KYB USD front forks and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension setup comes with preload and rebound adjustability at both ends. Braking performance comes from dual 320 mm front discs and a single 220 mm disc brake at the rear. The bikes get 17-inch alloy wheels.

While the RS 660 is a full-faired motorcycle mimicking the larger RSV4 in design, the Tuono 660 takes inspiration from Aprilia’s flagship naked motorcycle powered by the V4 motor. The RS 660 gets a more dedicated riding posture, while the Tuono is more upright and slightly relaxed in comparison. On the feature front, both machines share the same equipment comprising a six-axis IMU, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control, multiple riding modes, cruise control, 3-level ABS, and all-LED lighting.

The 2024 Aprilia RS 660 takes on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and Ducati Supersport in the segment, while the Aprilia Tuono 660 takes on the Triumph Stree Triple 765 RS, Ducati Streetfighter V2, and the like. Both motorcycles will be available through Aprilia’s Motoplex showrooms across the country.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2024, 15:05 PM IST
TAGS: Aprilia RS 660 2024 Aprilia RS 660 Aprilia RS660 Aprilia Aprilia India

