HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Biggest Pulsar Ever: New Bajaj Pulsar Ns400 Teased Ahead Of Launch On May 3

Biggest Pulsar ever: New Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased ahead of launch on May 3

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Apr 2024, 13:43 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be the new flagship motorcycle packing the largest capacity engine on any motorcycle from the brand and also its
...
Bajaj Pulsar NS400
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will go on sale on May 3, 2024, and will be the new flagship for the brand
Bajaj Pulsar NS400
The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will go on sale on May 3, 2024, and will be the new flagship for the brand

Bajaj Auto has dropped the first teaser for the biggest Pulsar yet on social media. The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be the new flagship motorcycle packing the largest capacity engine on any motorcycle from the brand and also its fastest yet. Ahead of the launch on May 3, 2024, the company has hinted at the return of ‘The Fastest Indian,’ a tagline that became synonymous with the Pulsar 220F back in the day.

The teaser video gives a glimpse of the tyre hugger on the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400 while alluding to the bike’s quick acceleration. The new offering is expected to get the newly-developed 399 cc single-cylinder engine co-developed with KTM, which powers the KTM 390 Duke. However, this could be a re-tuned engine that will make slightly less power and torque in comparison to the KTM in a bid to keep the running costs low.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar Ns400 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar NS400
Engine Icon400 cc Mileage Icon47 kmpl
₹ 2 Lakhs
View Details
Bajaj Dominar 400 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Dominar 400
Engine Icon373.0 cc Mileage Icon26.5 kmpl
₹ 2.30 Lakhs
Compare
Yamaha Mt-15 V2 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha MT-15 V2
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon56.87 kmpl
₹ 1.68 - 1.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Cfmoto 250nk (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
CFMoto 250NK
Engine Icon249.0 cc Mileage Icon33.0 kmpl
₹ 1.75 Lakhs
View Details
Yamaha R15 V4 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha R15 V4
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon55.20 kmpl
₹ 1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ktm 200 Duke (HT Auto photo)
KTM 200 Duke
Engine Icon200 cc Mileage Icon33.0 kmpl
₹ 1.97 Lakhs
Compare

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar F250 and Pulsar RS200 to launch with upgrades soon

We’ve seen a similar understanding with the Pulsar NS200 and Dominar 400 as well, which received re-tuned engines compared to their KTM counterparts. Expect power figures around 40 bhp and 35-37 Nm of peak torque, while paired with a 6-speed gearbox. We also expect to see an assist-and-slipper clutch, a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, all-LED lighting, USD front forks, disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, and possibly traction control as well.

It’s noteworthy to mention that the new Pulsar N250 that we rode recently comes with traction control, albeit with a more rudimentary setup. The Bajaj Pulsar NS200 could get traction control via ride-by-wire, which could also bring the possibility of riding modes on the bike. The bike will ride on 17-inch alloys with the teaser revealing the alloy design to be similar to that on the NS200. That said, we expect wider tyres on the flagship Pulsar.

The design language remains a mystery at the moment considering there’s no indication of which direction Bajaj will take. The styling on the current NS Series is technically a decade-old and it would make sense to expect a more contemporary design language on the bike. Expect to see muscular styling and a strong presence from the NS400 when it arrives, along with new body graphics and colour options. A new chassis will also be relevant to the motorcycle.

Watch: 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability

The 350-400 cc segment is booming with options the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will be taking the fight to a host of offerings including the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, Hero Mavrick 440, Harley-Davidson X440, and more. Expect prices to start just under 2 lakh (ex-showroom) for the NS400.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2024, 13:43 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.