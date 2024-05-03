First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched on June 18

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the world's first-ever CNG motorcycle on June 18, 2024. Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director - Bajaj Auto, confirmed the development on the sidelines of the launch of the new Pulsar NS400Z. The CNG motorcycle will be the first-of-its-kind globally and promises to offer a more cost-effective commuting option for the masses.

The new Bajaj CNG motorcycle has been spied on multiple occasions. The test bikes have shown a bulky fuel tank hinting at a dual-fuel system. The upcoming offering will be a commuter and is likely to be in the 100-125 cc vicinity. The test bikes were spotted with telescopic front forks with a monoshock at the rear, along with a disc and drum brake setup. The bike could come equipped with single-channel ABS or Combi-braking to meet the safety norms.

There's no word on what the new CNG bike will be called. But Bajaj recently trademarked the Bruzer name, which could be the official name for the motorcycle. The first Bajaj CNG bike is expected to make way for more CNG models in the future.

The homegrown manufacturer recently launched its flagship Pulsar in the Indian market. It is called the Pulsar NS400Z and is priced at ₹1.85 lakh ex-showroom. It is important to note that this price is introductory. Bookings are open for a token amount of ₹5,000 and deliveries will begin from June onwards.

Powering the Pulsar NS400Z is the same engine that is doing duty on the Dominar 400. It is a liquid-cooled 373 cc unit that puts out 39 bhp of max power at 8,800 rpm and a peak torque output of 35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch. There is ride-by-wire, riding modes, traction control as well as ABS modes on offer.

