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BAJAJ Platina 110

₹69,284 - 74,214*
*Ex-showroom price
4.9
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Introduction

The Bajaj Platina 110 is a commuter motorcycle equipped with a 115.45cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It is designed to offer high fuel efficiency and a comfortable riding experience. The motorcycle is available in a single variant and three colour options. It features a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres and has a kerb weight of 119 kg. The Bajaj Platina 110 is positioned in the commuter motorcycle segment, competing against the Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Honda Livo, and TVS Star City Plus.

Bajaj Platina 110 Price:

The Bajaj Platina 110 is currently offered in a single variant with drum brakes, priced at 71,354 (ex-showroom). The model was previously available in a disc brake variant with ABS, but this version has been discontinued.

When was the Bajaj Platina 110 launched?

The Bajaj Platina was first launched in 2006 and would initially feature a 100 cc engine before the lineup was expanded to include a larger, 110 cc unit. The Bajaj Platina 110 was the first bike in the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) in the 100 cc to 150 cc commuter segment. However, the ABS variant has since been discontinued, with the base drum brake variant being the only model on offer today.

How many variants and colour options of the Bajaj Platina 110 are available?

The Bajaj Platina 110 was initially available in a drum brake and a disc brake variant, the latter being the first model to feature ABS in the 100 cc to 150 cc commuter segment. Bajaj has since discontinued the disc brake variant and currently offers the drum brake model as the sole offering from the range. This is listed at an ex-showroom price tag of 71,354 and offers three colour options, which are Cocktail Wine Red - Orange, Ebony Black Red, and Ebony Black Blue.

What features are available in the Bajaj Platina 110?

The Bajaj Platina 110 features a simple analog instrument cluster that displays the speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. The motorcycle is equipped with a long single-piece seat designed for rider and pillion comfort. It also features a wide footrest and a telescopic front suspension with 135mm travel, aimed at enhancing ride quality on uneven roads. The rear suspension consists of twin spring-over-spring shock absorbers.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Bajaj Platina 110?

The Bajaj Platina 110 is powered by a 115.45cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.6 PS at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is built on a single-downtube lower-cradle frame. Braking duties are handled by a 130mm drum brake at the front and a 110mm drum brake at the rear. The disc brake variant, which previously featured a 240mm front disc with ABS, has been discontinued.

What is the Bajaj Platina 110’s mileage?

The Bajaj Platina 110 delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 70 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on the road conditions and riding style.

What is the ground clearance, kerb weight, and seat height of the Bajaj Platina 110?

The Bajaj Platina 110 has a kerb weight of 119 kg. It features a seat height of 807 mm and a ground clearance of 200 mm.

What bikes does the Bajaj Platina 110 rival in its segment?

The Bajaj Platina 110 competes in the commuter motorcycle segment against models such as the Hero Splendor Plus, Honda Livo, TVS Star City Plus, and Hero Passion Pro.

Bajaj Platina 110 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    115.45 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    70 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    8.6 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    9.81 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    119 kg
View All Platina 110 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Platina 110 Variants

Bajaj Platina 110 price starts at ₹ 69,284 and goes up to ₹ 74,214 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Platina 110 comes in 2 variants. Bajaj Platina 110's top variant is NXT.
2 Variants Available
Platina 110 Drum
₹69,284*
115.45 cc
90 kmph
Platina 110 NXT
₹74,214*
115.45 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Bajaj Platina 110 Latest Updates

Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
E20 fuel reduces vehicle fuel economy by 2-6% but improves acceleration and lowers carbon emissions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
The summary compares five maxi-scooters: Yamaha Aerox 155, Suzuki Burgman Street 125, Hero Xoom 160, Keeway Vieste 300, and BMW C400 GT, highlighting their features and engine specifications.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 May 2026
Bajaj Auto's sales surged 40.4% in April 2026, driven by strong export growth and GST cuts on the Pulsar NS400Z.Read Full Story
Calendar icon27 Mar 2026
India's Finance Minister supports reduced fuel excise duties to mitigate global price impacts on consumers amid geopolitical tensions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Feb 2026
The Axor Brutale Ryden helmet offers stylish design, modern safety, and practical features but is slightly heavy for long rides.Read Full Story

Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

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Bajaj Platina 110 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110 image
Rs. 69,284Onwards
4.93
115.45 cc8.6 PS9.81 NmCommuter Bikes119 kg2006 mmDrumDrumAlloy
Hero GlamourHero Glamour imageRs. 81,063Onwards
4.474
125 cc10.53 PS10.4 NmCommuter Bikes122 kg2042 mmDiscDrumAlloyPlatina 110VSGlamour
Hero HF DeluxeHero HF Deluxe imageRs. 55,992Onwards
4.51205
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg1965 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 110VSHF Deluxe
Hero Splendor PlusHero Splendor Plus imageRs. 77,557Onwards
3.41481
97.2 cc8.02 PS8.05 NmCommuter Bikes112 kg2000 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 110VSSplendor Plus
Hero Passion PlusHero Passion Plus imageRs. 80,328Onwards
4.4105
97.2 cc5.9 kW8.05 NmCommuter Bikes116 kg1982 mmDiscDrumAlloyPlatina 110VSPassion Plus
Bajaj CT110Bajaj CT110 imageRs. 67,284Onwards
4.75
115.45 cc9.5 PS9.9 NmCommuter Bikes118 kg1998 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 110VSCT110
Bajaj Platina 100Bajaj Platina 100 imageRs. 65,407Onwards
3.9202
102 cc7.9 PS8.3 NmCommuter Bikes117 kg2006 mmDrumDrumAlloyPlatina 110VSPlatina 100

Bajaj Platina 110 Images

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Bajaj Platina 110 Colours

Bajaj Platina 110 is available in the 7 Colours in India.

Yellow
Saffire Blue
Ebony Black
Ebony Black Red
Ebony Black Blue
Cocktial Wine Red Orange
Cocktail Wine Red
Yellow

Bajaj Platina 110 Alternatives

Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
Platina 110vsHF Deluxe
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Platina 110vsSplendor Plus
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
Platina 110vsPassion Plus
Bajaj CT110

Bajaj CT110

67,284
Platina 110vsCT110
Honda Livo

Honda Livo

81,651 - 85,651
Platina 110vsLivo
TVS Radeon

TVS Radeon

55,100 - 77,900
Platina 110vsRadeon

Bajaj Platina 110 User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
4.3Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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Bajaj Platina 110 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the bike for its stunning design and impressive mileage, highlighting its comfort and advanced security features, making it a top choice in its price range.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconBeautiful design
  • check circle iconExcellent mileage (above 70 km/l)
  • check circle iconComfortable seating
  • check circle iconAdvanced security features (ABS)
  • check circle iconAffordable under 1 lakh
Look is good
This bike's look is very beautiful. The price is reasonable, and the mileage is good. The seat is also comfortable.
By: gurpreet singh (Apr 14, 2025)
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Perfect Highway Bike with Superb Mileage
Excellent performance, superb mileage, amazing colors and looks, mileage above 70 km per liter, and the best bike under 1 lakh.
By: Nenavath nethu naik (Jan 8, 2025)
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Great experience
Look very beautiful milage is very great security is very advance with abs & totally price full & better experience of comfort
By: Vipul Singh (Sept 24, 2024)
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Bajaj Platina 110 Related News

Bajaj Auto has launched the 2025 Platina 110 NXT motorcycle in India, which is available in three colour choices.
2025 Bajaj Platina 110 available in two variants. Which one to pick?
11 May 2025
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the most affordable bike in India with ABS.
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS to Hero Xtreme 160R 2V: Top 5 most affordable bikes with ABS in India priced under 1.20 lakh
26 Mar 2025
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Jan 5: New-gen Renault Kiger and Triber in works, Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued
6 Jan 2025
While the ABS version of the Bajaj Platina 110 was discontinued, the drum brake version is still on sale.
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS discontinued in India. Here's why
5 Jan 2025
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is offered in three colour options - Cocktail Wine Red, Saffire Blue and Ebony Black.
2022 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: 5 things you should know
30 Dec 2022
View all
 Bajaj Platina 110 Related News

Bajaj Platina 110 Specifications and Features

Max Power8.60 PS
Body TypeCommuter Bikes
Max Torque9.81 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage70 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityNo
HeadlightHalogen
Engine115.45 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Platina 110 specs and features

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