Bajaj Platina 110 Key Specs
- Engine115.45 cc
- Mileage70 kmpl
- Power8.6 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque9.81 Nm
- Kerb Weight119 kg
The Bajaj Platina 110 is a commuter motorcycle equipped with a 115.45cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. It is designed to offer high fuel efficiency and a comfortable riding experience. The motorcycle is available in a single variant and three colour options. It features a fuel tank capacity of 11 litres and has a kerb weight of 119 kg. The Bajaj Platina 110 is positioned in the commuter motorcycle segment, competing against the Hero Splendor Plus, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC, Honda Livo, and TVS Star City Plus.
The Bajaj Platina 110 is currently offered in a single variant with drum brakes, priced at ₹71,354 (ex-showroom). The model was previously available in a disc brake variant with ABS, but this version has been discontinued.
The Bajaj Platina was first launched in 2006 and would initially feature a 100 cc engine before the lineup was expanded to include a larger, 110 cc unit. The Bajaj Platina 110 was the first bike in the Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) in the 100 cc to 150 cc commuter segment. However, the ABS variant has since been discontinued, with the base drum brake variant being the only model on offer today.
The Bajaj Platina 110 was initially available in a drum brake and a disc brake variant, the latter being the first model to feature ABS in the 100 cc to 150 cc commuter segment. Bajaj has since discontinued the disc brake variant and currently offers the drum brake model as the sole offering from the range. This is listed at an ex-showroom price tag of ₹71,354 and offers three colour options, which are Cocktail Wine Red - Orange, Ebony Black Red, and Ebony Black Blue.
The Bajaj Platina 110 features a simple analog instrument cluster that displays the speedometer, odometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. The motorcycle is equipped with a long single-piece seat designed for rider and pillion comfort. It also features a wide footrest and a telescopic front suspension with 135mm travel, aimed at enhancing ride quality on uneven roads. The rear suspension consists of twin spring-over-spring shock absorbers.
The Bajaj Platina 110 is powered by a 115.45cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 8.6 PS at 7,000 rpm and 9.81 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is built on a single-downtube lower-cradle frame. Braking duties are handled by a 130mm drum brake at the front and a 110mm drum brake at the rear. The disc brake variant, which previously featured a 240mm front disc with ABS, has been discontinued.
The Bajaj Platina 110 delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of approximately 70 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on the road conditions and riding style.
The Bajaj Platina 110 has a kerb weight of 119 kg. It features a seat height of 807 mm and a ground clearance of 200 mm.
The Bajaj Platina 110 competes in the commuter motorcycle segment against models such as the Hero Splendor Plus, Honda Livo, TVS Star City Plus, and Hero Passion Pro.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Bajaj Platina 110
|Rs. 69,284Onwards
|115.45 cc
|8.6 PS
|9.81 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|119 kg
|2006 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Hero Glamour
|Rs. 81,063Onwards
|125 cc
|10.53 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|122 kg
|2042 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 110VSGlamour
|Hero HF Deluxe
|Rs. 55,992Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|1965 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 110VSHF Deluxe
|Hero Splendor Plus
|Rs. 77,557Onwards
|97.2 cc
|8.02 PS
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|112 kg
|2000 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 110VSSplendor Plus
|Hero Passion Plus
|Rs. 80,328Onwards
|97.2 cc
|5.9 kW
|8.05 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|116 kg
|1982 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 110VSPassion Plus
|Bajaj CT110
|Rs. 67,284Onwards
|115.45 cc
|9.5 PS
|9.9 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|118 kg
|1998 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 110VSCT110
|Bajaj Platina 100
|Rs. 65,407Onwards
|102 cc
|7.9 PS
|8.3 Nm
|Commuter Bikes
|117 kg
|2006 mm
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|Platina 110VSPlatina 100
Bajaj Platina 110 is available in the 7 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the bike for its stunning design and impressive mileage, highlighting its comfort and advanced security features, making it a top choice in its price range.
|Max Power
|8.60 PS
|Body Type
|Commuter Bikes
|Max Torque
|9.81 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|No
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|115.45 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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