Bajaj Platina 110 Specifications

Bajaj Platina 110 starting price is Rs. 59,245 in India. Bajaj Platina 110 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
59,245 - 67,808*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Platina 110 Specs

Bajaj Platina 110 comes with 115.45 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Platina 110 starts at Rs. 59,245 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Platina 110 sits in the Commuter ...Read More

Bajaj Platina 110 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
ABS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Total Weight
253 kg
Fuel Capacity
10.5 l
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2006 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Height
1100 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm
Width
741 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17,Rear :-80/100-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm
Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travel
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Clock
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
DRLs
Yes

Bajaj Platina 110 News

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is offered in three colour options - Cocktail Wine Red, Saffire Blue and Ebony Black.
2022 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS: 5 things you should know
30 Dec 2022
The Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72,224 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is the first offering in the 100-110 cc segment to get the safety feature
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS launched, becomes India’s most affordable bike with ABS
20 Dec 2022
Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
The Speed 400 shares some of its underpinnings with the Scrambler 400 X.
Triumph Speed 400 dispatch begins from Bajaj's Chakan plant
26 Jul 2023
Ola Electric CEO has taken a dig at the Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations immediately after the launch of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes a dig at Hero-Harley, Bajaj-Triumph collaborations. Details here
12 Jul 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Platina 110 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Platina 110 price starts at ₹ 59,245 and goes upto ₹ 67,808 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Platina 110 comes in 1 variants. Bajaj Platina 110 top variant price is ₹ 59,245.

ABS
59,245*
115.45 cc
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
Trending Bajaj Bikes

