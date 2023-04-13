Saved Articles

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Specifications

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC starting price is Rs. 79,911 in India. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 97.2 cc engine. Hero Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is 83.2 kmpl.
79,911*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Specs

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC comes with 97.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Splendor Plus XTEC starts at Rs. 79,911 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC sits ...Read More

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
9.8 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2000 mm
Wheelbase
1236 mm
Height
1052 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
720 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Max Speed
87 kmph
Max Power
8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
49.5 mm
Max Torque
8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
97.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4-stroke, Single Cylinder, OHC
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Type
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 speed Constant Mesh
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
"Side-stand Engine cut-off, High beam indicator, Neutral indicator, Meter illumination, xSens FI Technology, Real Time Mileage Indicator"
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC News

Hero Splendor+ XTEC comes with a 5-year warranty.
Buying a Hero Splendor Plus Xtec? Top things you should know
13 Apr 2023
Hero MotoCorp dispatched 393,952 units in December 2023 with volumes dropping marginally year-on-year
Hero registers 5% growth in sales in CY2023, volumes drop marginally in December
2 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp is expected to unveil a big bike on 22nd January 2024 that will come based on the Harley-Davidson X440.
Hero MotorCorp teases big bike based on Harley-Davidson X440, likely to unveil on January 22
1 Jan 2024
The entry performance segment saw some stellar motorcycles arrive in 2023. Here are the ones that were the most impressive
Year Ender 2023: 5 motorcycles launched this year that stand out from the crowd
26 Dec 2023
Image of Maruti Suzuki eVX used for representational purpose only.
Year Ender 2023: Five epic developments in the world of EVs this year
20 Dec 2023
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Variants & Price List

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC price starts at ₹ 79,911 .

STD
79,911*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

