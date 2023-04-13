Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC comes with 97.2 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Splendor Plus XTEC starts at Rs. 79,911 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Splendor Plus XTEC sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
₹79,911*
97.2 cc
8.02 PS
*Ex-showroom price
