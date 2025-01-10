HT Auto
Hero Xoom 125
UPCOMING

HERO Xoom 125

Exp. Launch on 10 Jan 2025
4.0
2 Opinions
90,000* Onwards Expected price
Photos
Photos

About Hero Xoom 125

Xoom 125 Launch DateThe Hero Xoom

...Read More

Hero Xoom 125 Alternatives

Warivo Motors CRX

Warivo Motors CRX

79,999
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

76,684 - 82,734
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING
Honda PCX 125

Honda PCX 125

85,000 - 1.1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki Access 125

79,899 - 90,500
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
TVS NTORQ 125

TVS NTORQ 125

89,641 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
TVS Jupiter 110

TVS Jupiter 110

73,700 - 87,250
Check Latest Offers
View similar Bikes
Hero Xoom 125 Specifications and Features

Body TypeElectric bikes,Scooter
Engine125 cc

Popular Hero Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hero Bikes

Hero Xoom 125 User Opinions & Ratings

4
2 Ratings & Opinions
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
2
5 ratingrating star
0
Write an Opinion
Very nice so beautiful
14"tyre scooter Hero zoom 125 cc first time hero motor company very nice, colour so beautiful, design so cute
By: TAPAS Khatua (Jun 3, 2024)
Read full Opinion
Read Arrow
"Xoom 125: Dynamic Performance, Excellent Mileage"
The Xoom 125 delivers commendable performance with its robust engine, providing smooth acceleration and reliable handling on various road conditions. Its fuel efficiency is noteworthy, offering a good balance between power and economy, ensuring cost-effective commuting. With its nimble agility and responsive brakes, navigating through traffic is effortless, enhancing the overall riding experience. Additionally, its sleek design and comfortable seating make long rides enjoyable. However, some users have reported minor issues with the suspension system, affecting ride comfort on uneven roads. Overall, the Xoom 125 stands out as a competent scooter, excelling in performance and mileage while offering a comfortable and stylish ride.
By: Daksh Rawat (May 5, 2024)
Read full Opinion
Read Arrow

Hero News

Hero launched the Destini 125 recently in the Indian market.
Hero MotoCorp's sales surge by 19% in September 2024
2 Oct 2024
The Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Edition is available in limited numbers and arrives with a special blue and red livery
Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited Edition unveiled with Thums Up-inspired livery
27 Sept 2024
The Hero XPulse 210 is expected to get a new engine and chassis with better performance and highway capability over the current XPulse 200 4V
Bigger Hero Xpulse 210 spotted testing near Khardung La ahead of launch
20 Sept 2024
The 2024 Hero Destini 125 will be available in three variants: VX, ZX, and ZX+
2024 Hero Destini 125: Variants explained
15 Sept 2024
Hero raised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.58 crore with 75 units auctioned of 'The Centennial' CE100 limited edition motorcycle that pays homage to the legacy of the manufacturer's founder and Chairman Emeritus, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal.
Hero raises 8.6 crore with ‘The Centennial ’ auction. Customers can now win one
13 Sept 2024
View all
  News

Hero Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
24 Jan 2024
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
8 Feb 2023
Hero MotoCorp has launched its new 110cc flagship scooter Xoom in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). Aimed to take on the likes of Honda Active and Dio, the Xoom appears sporty as well as competitively priced.
Hero Xoom First Ride Review: Sporty performance with competitive pricing
2 Feb 2023
View all
 
Explore Other Options

Hero Xoom 125 FAQs

The Hero Xoom 125 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 90,000.
The Hero Xoom 125 is expected to launch on 10th Jan 2025, introducing a new addition to the 125 cc segment.
The Hero Xoom 125 features a 125 cc engine. It has an automatic transmission.
The Hero Xoom 125 faces competition from the likes of Warivo Motors CRX and Honda Activa 6G in the 125 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

