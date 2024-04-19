HT Auto
Hero Mavrick Scrambler 440 trademarked. What it could be?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM
  • Hero Mavrick 440 and Harley-Davidson X440 share the same underpinnings.
Back in February, Hero MotoCorp launched its flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440 in the Indian market. It was co-developed with Harley-Davidson so it does share a few underpinnings with the X440 which is the most affordable motorcycle in the brand's lineup. Now, Hero MotoCorp has filed for a new trademark for ‘Mavrick 440 Scrambler’ which leads us to believe that the homegrown manufacturer is working on another iteration of the Mavrick 440.

It is expected that for the scrambler version, Hero MotoCorp will mostly make cosmetic changes along with a few tweaks to the motorcycle. So, expect a different set of tyres which are dual-purpose, a wider handlebar, a new seat and a different set of footpegs. Usually, scramblers do come with a 19-inch front wheel so there is a possibility that Hero might change the wheel size as well. There could be other changes as well such as hand guards, a different mudguard and the fuel tank could get different graphics.

Powering the motorcycle will be the same 440 cc, air-oil cooled engine that puts out a maximum power output of 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm, slightly lower than the X440's torque by 2 Nm. The engine has been tuned to prioritize low-end torque, ensuring a smooth riding experience for both city commutes and highway journeys. It is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Watch: Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?

The feature set will stay the same. So, expect a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and all LED lighting. Hero MotoCorp might add switchable ABS considering that the motorcycle is a scrambler.

Also Read : Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries commence in India

However, filing a trademark does not confirm the launch of the motorcycle. Sometimes, the manufacturers secure the rights to the name so that no one else can use it.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST
TAGS: Hero scrambler hero Motorcorp Hero Mavrick 440 mavrick scrambler

