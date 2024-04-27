2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 with USD forks starts reaching dealerships

Bajaj Auto is on a roll as the brand continues to update its Pulsar range of motorcycles. The homegrown manufacturer will soon be launching the 2024 Pulsar N160 in the Indian market. The updated version of the motorcycle has already started reaching the dealerships. The major change that the Pulsar N160 gets is the addition of the up-side down forks.

The USD forks are finished in golden colour just like we saw on the recently launched 2024 Pulsar N250. However, for the N160, the suspension will be retuned to suit its weight. The USD forks should help in providing a more sophisticated and composed ride quality to the rider. Another small update that the motorcycle gets is a new set of sleek LED turn indicators.

The last update to the Pulsar N160 was the addition of a new digital instrument cluster that replaced the semi-analogue unit. The new cluster shows information like gear position indicator, mobile notification alerts, instantaneous fuel economy, distance to empty, average fuel economy and time. Apart from this, the usual trip meter, odometer, speedometer and fuel gauge will be there. To cycle through the information, there is a new switchgear on the left side.

As of now, it is not confirmed whether the Pulsar N160 will get Bluetooth connectivity or not. If the Bluetooth connectivity is there, the rider can accept and reject calls while riding the motorcycle. There would be a Bajaj Ride Connect application that would be used to connect the motorcycle and mobile phone.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar 220F starts reaching dealerships. Check what's new

Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets a 164.8cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine which is rated to churn out 15.8 bhp of power and 14.65 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are performed by a five-speed gearbox unit.

The manufacturer recently also updated the Pulsar 220F which now gets new colour schemes, a USB port and the very same all-digital instrument cluster. The motorcycle does not get any mechanical changes.

First Published Date: