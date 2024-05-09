2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400. What all is different?

Bajaj Auto recently launched the much-awaited flagship Pulsar in the Indian market. It is called the Pulsar NS400Z and yes at first people did think that the new motorcycle resembled the Pulsar NS200 a lot. But then the price of the Pulsar NS400Z was announced and that really made all the difference in terms of people's perspective about the motorcycle.

However, the interesting part is that Bajaj already has another motorcycle with a similar cubic capacity. It is the Dominar 400 which is the flagship motorcycle for the brand. Yes, it might not be doing huge numbers but it is still an important motorcycle for the brand. So, how is the new Pulsar NS400Z different from the Dominar 400?

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Looks

The Dominar 400 looks like a proper power cruiser. When it was first launched, the market said that the looks were inspired by the Ducati Diavel. Dominar 400 does have a road presence because of how muscular it looks but then again it was going against some major rivals. The LED headlamp looks aggressive, there is a sculpted fuel tank, a set of split seats and even a backrest for the rear pillion.

On the other end of the spectrum lies the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z which is a naked streetfighter. True to its lineage, the NS400Z inherits the Pulsar family's DNA of aggressive styling but now with a new lightning bolt LED Daytime Running Lamps in the front. It still comes with a muscular fuel tank and a sharp rear section. Bajaj has retained the iconic LED tail lamp of the Pulsar which is immediately recognizable.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Features

The Pulsar 400Z comes with a new digital instrument cluster which not only shows plenty of information but also comes with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and music streaming. Not only this, there are also riding modes, ABS modes, ride-by-wire and traction control on offer. When compared, the Dominar 400 only gets a digital instrument cluster.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Hardware and weight

Both motorcycles do share a few bits such as the Pulsar NS400Z uses the same main frame as the Dominar 400 but the subframe is taken from the Pulsar NS200. The swingarm on Dominar 400 is made up of aluminium whereas the Pulsar NS400Z gets a box-type swing arm. Then there is the different braking equipment. NS400Z gets axially-mounted Grimeca brakes while the flagship Bajaj gets more premium, radially-mounted calipers from ByBre. There is also a difference when it comes to weight of the both motorcycles. The NS400Z is 10 kg lighter than the Dominar 400.

2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Bajaj Dominar 400: Price

The Pulsar NS400Z is priced at ₹1.85 lakh introductory, ex-showroom whereas the Dominar 400 costs ₹2.31 lakh ex-showroom. So, the Pulsar even manages to undercut the Dominar by a big margin.

