5 essential tips to know while buying a new helmet

A helmet is the most important thing that you should have if you are into riding two-wheelers. You might be using the two-wheeler for daily chores, office commutes or weekend rides but riding without a helmet is very dangerous and is not safe for the rider and the pillion as well. Moreover, a helmet would also protect you from bugs, dust particles, smoke and windblast. However, buying a helmet is not as simple as just walking to a shop and purchasing one. There are several factors that you must keep in mind while buying a new helmet. Here are a few of them.

Buying a helmet is not as simple as just walking into a shop and picking one up. There are several things that one should remember while buying a helm

1 Comfort and head shape The most important thing while buying a new helmet is that it should be comfortable. For this, you should know your head size and shape. Majorly there are three head shapes - long oval, intermediate oval and round oval. Identifying the head shape is quite easy. The person can look in the mirror or ask someone to determine the shape of the head. Then there is the comfort factor, the helmet should not create any pressure points on your face. However, it should restrict large movements and should pull the cheeks and scalp while the person wears and takes it off.

2 Visor The visor is one of the most crucial parts of a helmet. It is also one of the things that most people neglect. They would often end up with smoked or iridium visors for aesthetic purposes. However, such visors should not be used while driving during the nighttime and when it is raining because it does not offer the best visibility. In fact, the same is also true for yellow-tinted visors. But a person can use such visors during daytime when there is good daylight. The best visor for most people is the standard clear one as it offers the best visibility regardless of daylight situation.

3 Cushioning Helmets are designed to protect the skull in case of an accident. The cushioning plays a vital role in the event of a crash as it absorbs the impact. The cushioning should feel absorbent and not flat or stiff. Often, a proper helmet would stay against the cheeks and that is normal as it restricts the head's movement.

4 ISI certification It is vital that the helmet is certified by some genuine authority. Often such authorities perform tests on helmets to check whether they can sustain a crash or not. In India, a person must ensure that the helmet at least bears the ISI mark. ISI or Indian Standards Institute mark is issued to helmets that comply with quality standards set by the organization. In India, it is mandatory to wear a helmet that is certified by ISI. However, it is important to note that carrying a certification does not ensure safety in the event of an accident.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Benelli TNT 300 300.0 cc 300.0 cc 25.0 kmpl 25.0 kmpl ₹ 2.99 - 3.50 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Honda CBR150R 149.0 cc 149.0 cc 37.0 kmpl 37.0 kmpl ₹ 1.70 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Indian Scout Bobber Sixty 1000.0 cc 1000.0 cc 25.0 kmpl 25.0 kmpl ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Lambretta V125 ₹ 1 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Indian Vintage 1811.0 cc 1811.0 cc 14.0 kmpl 14.0 kmpl ₹ 21.79 - 25.32 Lakhs View Details UPCOMING Harley-Davidson LiveWire 15.5 kWh 15.5 kWh 235 km 235 km ₹ 20.50 - 20.60 Lakhs View Details

5 Ventilation In a country like India where there are scorching summers, ventilation is a vital factor when choosing a helmet. The helmet should offer adequate ventilation to the rider because if he or she is riding in heavy traffic then the helmet would slowly start roasting the head of the rider. Also, it helps if the helmet is not black in colour because black colour tends to absorb more heat.

First Published Date: