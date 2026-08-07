Introduction:

The Honda CBR150R is a single-cylinder 150 cc sports bike primarily sold in Indonesia and a few other Asian countries since 2002. Initially available in India during the early 2010s, the CBR150R is expected to make a return in 2025 to re-enter the fight against the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4. Honda introduced the motorcycle as a successor to the two-stroke NSR150R, and it is currently in its fourth generation.

Honda CBR150R Price:

If and when Honda decides to bring the CBR150R over to our shores, the sports bike will fetch a price tag of approximately ₹1.7 lakh.

When will the Honda CBR150R be launched in India?

The Honda CBR150R was initially available in India during the early 2010s but was later discontinued for the market. It continues to be sold in the Thai market and is exported to several Asian countries. While there is no official word on whether the CBR150R will be launched in India, expect a debut in late 2025.

What are the specifications of the Honda CBR150R?

The latest iteration of the Honda CBR150R is driven by a 149.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke engine. Mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch, the sports bike makes 16.0 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

The CBR150R is built around a diamond frame with USD front forks and a swing-arm with a monoshock at the rear. Riding on 17-inch alloys, the bike is equipped with single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

What does the Honda CBR150R rival in its segment?

If brought to India, the Honda CBR150R will rival the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF.