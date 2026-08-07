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HONDA CBR150R

Expected Launch: Yet to be announced
₹1.7 Lakhs* Onwards
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Introduction:

The Honda CBR150R is a single-cylinder 150 cc sports bike primarily sold in Indonesia and a few other Asian countries since 2002. Initially available in India during the early 2010s, the CBR150R is expected to make a return in 2025 to re-enter the fight against the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4. Honda introduced the motorcycle as a successor to the two-stroke NSR150R, and it is currently in its fourth generation.

Honda CBR150R Price:

If and when Honda decides to bring the CBR150R over to our shores, the sports bike will fetch a price tag of approximately 1.7 lakh.

When will the Honda CBR150R be launched in India?

The Honda CBR150R was initially available in India during the early 2010s but was later discontinued for the market. It continues to be sold in the Thai market and is exported to several Asian countries. While there is no official word on whether the CBR150R will be launched in India, expect a debut in late 2025.

What are the specifications of the Honda CBR150R?

The latest iteration of the Honda CBR150R is driven by a 149.2 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke engine. Mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch, the sports bike makes 16.0 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

The CBR150R is built around a diamond frame with USD front forks and a swing-arm with a monoshock at the rear. Riding on 17-inch alloys, the bike is equipped with single discs at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

What does the Honda CBR150R rival in its segment?

If brought to India, the Honda CBR150R will rival the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF.

Honda CBR150R Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    149 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    37 kmpl
  • Speed iconSpeed
    130 kmph
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    139 kg
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Honda CBR150R Variants

Honda CBR150R price is expected to start at ₹ 1.7 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
UPCOMING
CBR150R STD
₹1.6 Lakhs*
149.16 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are expected prices for the upcoming variants.
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Honda CBR150R Images

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Honda CBR150R Colours

Honda CBR150R is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Victory black red

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Honda CBR150R User Opinions & Ratings

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User Reviews

Best bike like a beast
The Honda CBR150R is a refined, high-revving, lightweight sports bike that stands out for its sharp and aerodynamic design, excellent handling, and everyday usability. Its smooth engine performance, responsive throttle, and comfortable riding position make it enjoyable for both city commutes and spirited weekend rides. The bike also offers premium build quality, reliable braking, and impressive fuel efficiency for its class. Overall, the Honda CBR150R is an excellent choice for riders seeking a stylish, dependable, and performance-oriented sports motorcycle.
By: Pathan hussain (Aug 6, 2026)
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Beastly Looks with Great Performance
Such an amazing performance bike in this budget. It offers great mileage and speed. Overall, it is one of the best bikes for looks and performance at this price.
By: Tushar shah (Jan 28, 2026)
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Actually heaven bike
The style is awesome, performance is superb, and the look is highly attractive. Its aerodynamic design is a great feature, making it truly worth the money
By: Shyam (Jun 28, 2025)
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The best bike of my life
Best mileage, great speed, amazing features, and stunning colors ? I absolutely love it! The sound is best, and it feels like a race track bike. Riding the Honda CBR has been the best moment of my life and my most memorable driving experience.
By: Mohammad Ali (Jun 25, 2025)
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Rival for yamaha's 155 cc
The CBR 150R has a stunning and attractive design, with resembling those of the RS200. It's been my dream bike.
By: Guna (Feb 22, 2025)
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Honda CBR150R Related News

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The Honda CBR150R features quite sharp and aerodynamic body panels.
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The MY21 Honda CBR150R gets a slightly tweaked exterior design that is reminiscent of CBR250RR's design.
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Honda CBR150R Specifications and Features

Body TypeSports Bikes
TransmissionManual
Mileage37.0 kmpl
Engine149.0 cc
Max Speed130 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
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