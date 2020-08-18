Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
No
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Additional Features
Dual Tone Dashboard with Silver Accents, Black Inner Door Handles, LED Instrument Cluster with Chrome Semi Outline, 3D Spacer Fabric Upholsetry, Air Vents (Front side) with Chrome, Silver Finish - Inner Door Handles, Gear Knob, Steering Wheel Insert, Chrome Finished Parking Brake Button, Knobs on Front Air Vents, Push Button Surround, Piano Black Finish Around MediaNAV Evolution
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
Yes
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Pedestrian Protection
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
Yes
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
Yes
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Radial Tubeless
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
Yes
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
No
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
No
Additional Features
Wheel Arch Cladding, Body Colour Bumper, Body Colour Door Handle, Black Decal on Door, Black Coloured B & C Pillar, Body Colour ORVM, Triple Edge Chrome Front Grille, Roof Rails with Load Carrying Capacity (50), SUV Skid Plates - Front & Rear, Styled Flex Wheels
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
Driver's Window
Multifunction Steering Wheel
No
Smart Access Card Entry
Yes
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
No
Central Console Armrest
With Storage
Foldable Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
Yes
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
No