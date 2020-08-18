Renault Triber

Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)
Renault Triber (HT Auto photo)

₹ 4.99 to 6.82 Lakhs*

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Mileage 20 kmpl
Engine 999 cc
Transmission Manual
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
RXE (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.99 Lakhs

RXL (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 5.78 Lakhs

RXT (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.28 Lakhs

RXZ (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 6.82 Lakhs

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue