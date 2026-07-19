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RENAULT Triber

₹5.81 - 8.69 Lakhs*
EMI starts @ Rs. 9,999
4.3
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The Renault Triber remains a standout in the compact MPV segment, offering an unmatched blend of versatility and value. As a 7-seater designed for the modern Indian family, the 2024 and 2025 updates bring more standard safety features and refined technology to maintain its position as a top choice for those seeking maximum space on a budget.

Renault Triber Pricing

The 2025 pricing for the Renault Triber is highly competitive, making it one of the most affordable 7-seater vehicles in India.

VariantStarting Price (Ex-Showroom)
Triber Authentic 5,80,875
Triber Evolution 6,69,605
Triber Techno 7,39,120
Triber Emotion 8,00,350

Prices are subject to change based on city and state-specific taxes.

Engine and Performance

The Triber is powered by a reliable 1.0-litre 3-cylinder Energy petrol engine, engineered for urban efficiency and smooth highway cruising.

  • Engine Displacement: 999 cc
  • Max Power: 71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
  • Max Torque: 96 Nm @ 3500 rpm
  • Transmission Options: 5-speed Manual or EASY-R AMT (Automatic)
  • ARAI Mileage: Up to 20 kmpl (Manual) and 18.2 kmpl (AMT)

Space and Versatility

The core strength of the 2025 Renault Triber is its "Modular" seating. With over 100 possible configurations, you can transition from a family mover to a cargo hauler in seconds.

  • 7-Seater Mode: Full capacity for the entire family.
  • 5-Seater Mode: Removable 3rd-row "EasyFix" seats allow for a massive 625-litre boot space.
  • 2-Seater Mode: Folding all rear seats extends cargo capacity to 1065 litres.
  • Ground Clearance: 182 mm, ideal for navigating diverse Indian road conditions.

Key Features and Technology

Renault has upgraded the cabin for 2025, ensuring it stays current with modern tech expectations.

  • Infotainment: 20.32 cm (8-inch) floating touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • Driver Display: 17.78 cm (7-inch) TFT digital instrument cluster.
  • Comfort: Auto climate control (Emotion variant), independent rear AC vents for all three rows, and a cooled center console.
  • Convenience: Wireless smartphone charger, push-button start/stop, and steering-mounted audio controls.

Safety Standards

Safety is a priority in the latest models, with 21 standard safety features now included across the range.

  • Airbags: Up to 4 airbags (Front and Side).
  • Stability & Control: Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), and Hill Start Assist (HSA).
  • Monitoring: Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and Rear Parking Sensors with Camera.
  • Protection: ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and speed-sensing auto door locks.

The Renault Triber continues to redefine the budget MPV category, offering a safe, fuel-efficient, and incredibly spacious package for 2024 and 2025.

Renault Triber Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    71 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    447 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    96 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Triber SpecsView specs icon

Renault Triber Videos

  • Quick Shorts
  • Full Videos
The Renault Triber facelift gets a ton of space along with other things to admire. Top 5 things.
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The Renault Triber facelift gets a ton of space along with other things to admire. Top 5 things.

Here&#39;s why #RenaultTriber does not get a turbo variant and why it won’t be coming anytime soon.
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Here&#39;s why #RenaultTriber does not get a turbo variant and why it won’t be coming anytime soon.

Renault Triber Variants

Renault Triber price starts at ₹ 5.81 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 8.69 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Triber comes in 7 variants. Renault Triber's top variant is Emotion AMT Dual Tone.
Filter variants by:
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
7 Variants Available
Triber Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber Evolution
₹6.7 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Triber Techno
₹7.39 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Renault Triber Latest Updates

Calendar icon19 Jul 2026
SUVs and MPVs, like the Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber, are experiencing high demand due to affordability and space.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
India's trade agreement with the UK will gradually lower car import duties, protecting domestic electric vehicle markets while expanding automotive trade.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
Renault launches the 2026 Triber in India, featuring upgraded interiors, safety enhancements, flexible seating, and competitive pricing.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Apr 2026
The Renault Triber and Nissan Gravite, both budget MPVs, offer similar features and pricing, catering to Indian families' needs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon29 Apr 2026
Renault launches the 2026 Triber in India, featuring upgrades and technology at ₹5.80 lakh, enhancing comfort and safety.Read Full Story

Renault Triber Visual Comparison

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Renault Triber comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTCOMPARISON
Renault Triber
Renault Triber image
Rs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
4.3384
71 bhp96 NmManual, AutomaticMUV-182 mm (unladen)447 L3985 mm1734 mm1643 mm
Nissan GraviteNissan Gravite imageRs. 5.73 LakhsOnwards
4.3137
71 bhp96 NmManual, AutomaticMUV6182 mm625 L3987 mm1734 mm1644 mmTriberVSGravite

Renault Triber Expert Review

By: Ryan Paul Massey
By: Ryan Paul Massey

Holding the title of the ‘most affordable’ in the Indian automotive space has always brought the weight of balancing things well to a carmaker. Especially when you're building an MPV. You know? Since it's meant to do more. More people, more luggage, and more expectations for the lowest price tag? Sounds like quite the task.

Launched in July, the Triber facelift is on sale starting at 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom). This price is hard to beat in the MPV category. For the top-spec variant, users must pay 8.12 lakh (ex-showroom) for the manual transmission and 8.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AMT. We drove the top-spec Emotion. While it misses some modern conveniences like seat ventilation and automatic climate control, these aren't dealbreakers at this price.

The Renault Triber is available in either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.
The Renault Triber is available in either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Renault Triber facelift: Does it look the part?

Outward appearances do matter. That said, we only received feedback from friends and acquaintances, expressing that the car looks handsome and stylish. With the new sculpted hood and redesigned bumpers, Renault has elevated the looks of this MPV, and, to that end, it even looks better than its immediate rivals in the segment.

The new LED headlamps look smaller in proportion to the car, but not to the extent that it ruins the aesthetic. It gives the fascia a slightly petite-ish touch. From the front, the dual-tone paint accentuates the pillars well while also helping to conceal the stepped roof to some extent. And just so you know, the front of the car is the best angle to admire it from.

At the rear, the Triber maintains an appearance similar to the pre-facelift model. The changes, such as the new smoked LED taillights and the revised ‘Triber’ lettering, are subtle yet noticeable. The rear section now feels thoroughly updated.

On the profile, the new alloy-like wheel covers steal the spotlight and get the styling job done well. The blacked-out ORVMs with integrated turn indicators add to the overall appeal quotient of the vehicle as well.

The MPV measures 3985 mm in length.
The MPV measures 3985 mm in length.

Renault Triber facelift: How does it feel inside the cabin?

On the inside, the Triber looks rather decent. It gets a dual-tone interior along with a new instrument cluster and a redesigned steering wheel. The prominent shade on the interior is the lighter beige, owing to which the cabin does feel airy. The darker grey shade is placed at the key touchpoints, such as the steering wheel, the infotainment, the air conditioning, and the door-mounted switches, to accentuate these areas.

Sitting in the driver's seat, you do not feel like you're sitting in an ‘affordable’ MPV at all. It does make you feel welcome with the modernity it has to offer, with its driver's instrument display and the floating style 8-inch touchscreen. The graphics on the Multi-Information Display (MID) look great for the most part. The animations feel a tad gimmicky, but you cannot be asking for too much here again.

The MID is placed at the centre and is flanked by two LED indicator gauges.
The MID is placed at the centre and is flanked by two LED indicator gauges.

The useful toggles are all placed below the infotainment screen; these include parking sensor deactivation, defogger, emergency parking, door lock, and traction control toggles. The lock toggle location does take a day or two getting used to, as it's usually placed at the driver's door. However, giving credit where it's due, once you get used to the positioning, it really does feel much more convenient than the former placement.

Expanding on the convenience bit, the cabin gets ample storage for things. There are two places for storage in front of the passenger seat, a place to keep your phone on the centre console, in addition to the wireless charger, and another cooled storage behind the gear shift knob and cupholders.

Moving to the back, there are 60:40 seats in the second row, which can be adjusted in four ways. There are two adjustable headrests in this row and two in the third row. The third row gets a 50:50 split and can also be removed altogether to make more space in the trunk. The Triber gets 625 litres of boot space with the seats folded.

Renault Triber facelift: Driving and passenger experiences

Now, cutting to the chase, let's talk about how the Triber drives. The 1.0-litre engine feels peppy in the city if you're driving alone and know how to use the car's powerband. Personally, driving a slow car fast feels much more fun to me than vice versa, but the majority won't push the car as much. Nonetheless, the 71 bhp does seem to fade with every passenger that's added to the car, and with full capacity, overtaking vehicles becomes a fairly engaging task.

A redeeming cause for the Triber is the adaptive steering weight that stays light during slow speeds and gets heavier when you pick up the pace. The weighted steering wheel adds confidence and allows more feedback. The MPV feels mostly planted, except at highway speeds, where you'll feel it acting more nervously and the rear wanting to get loose with every sharp manoeuvre.

In terms of comfort, the seats could have done with slightly more cushioning, considering the fact that this is an MPV. People often purchase one, thinking about taking it on a road trip. We even tested capacity beyond the rated seating capacity and took the car around for a quick 30-minute drive in the city, and none of the passengers had any complaints. On the same trip, the Triber also fit a full-sized guitar in the boot with everyone seated.

The Renault Triber can comfortably accommodate 7 passengers.
The Renault Triber can comfortably accommodate 7 passengers.

Braking performance is decent, but there's room for more. The wheels on the top variant are 15 inches, but the lower variants might feel the need for more grip with the 14-inch wheels.

Renault Triber facelift: What needs improvement?

The Renault Triber misses out on certain fronts. These include a missed armrest for the second row seats, along with no USB-C charging ports. The Triber also does not get a dead pedal or enough leg space on the driver's side to rest your left foot when it's off the clutch.

Now, to nitpick, the cruise control switch is placed in an awkward spot; placing it on the steering wheel would have been more accessible. The traction control toggle turns off immediately when tapped, increasing the risk of accidentally toggling off. The hood release and headlamp leveller switches are also placed so low that they are very hard to find. You will need to find the leveller often since the main beam is decent at most, and you would mostly be relying on the high beam to illuminate the path ahead of you at night. There is an audible gear whine, which is prominent at the lower speeds.

Renault Triber facelift: Verdict

All in all, the Renault Triber now looks the part and gets added features that make it contemporary, too. It is affordable and seats seven or more passengers. The only thing you have to live with is the small engine, which could make sense for you if you value economy over anything else. It offers a lot of value for what it's worth.

Renault Triber Images

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Renault Triber Colours

Renault Triber is available in the 9 Colours in India.

Amber Terracotta
Stealth Black
Moonlight Silver
Zanskar Blue
Shadow Grey
Ice Cool White
Amber Terracotta With Black Roof
Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof
Ice Cool White With Black Roof
Amber terracotta

Renault Triber Alternatives

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.73 - 9.09 Lakhs
TribervsGravite

Renault Triber User Reviews & Ratings

3.8Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.3Safety
4.3Design
4.7Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Renault Triber User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the Renault Triber for its spacious, practical design and budget-friendly pricing, making it ideal for families. However, concerns about its underpowered engine persist.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSpacious and flexible seating
  • check circle iconGreat value for money
  • check circle icon4-star safety rating
  • check circle iconComfortable ride quality
  • check circle iconGood fuel efficiency.

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine lacks power
  • warning iconAMT gearbox can be jerky
  • warning iconNoisy at high speeds
  • warning iconLimited boot space with 7 seats up
  • warning iconBasic interior quality.

User Reviews

Perfect cruiser for highways
The Keeway K-Light 250V has a very impressive look and excellent road presence, especially on highways. It offers good mileage even in traffic conditions and provides a comfortable seating posture for long rides. Overall, it feels like a value-for-money and worthy motorcycle in its segment.
By: MOHD SOHEL AZEEM (May 16, 2026)
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The Road Hunter
This is a perfect car for family trips and get-togethers, especially for highway travel. The design looks bold and aggressive on the road, almost like a hunter in motion. The best part of this car is the comfortable journey it offers. It truly suits everyone who loves to travel and explore the world
By: Aaru Bhai (Feb 17, 2026)
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Stylish and Spacious
The LED DRLs and projector lamps look premium. Space inside is more than Ertiga in some areas. Renault did a great job with design.
By: Arjun Nair (Dec 23, 2025)
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Beautiful Family Car
We bought the Cedar Brown color, looks royal. Interior dual tone finish is nice. Plenty of storage spaces for bottles and phones.
By: Meena Bisht (Dec 23, 2025)
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Amazing Interior Flex
I love the EasyFix seats. It's like a magic box. One day it's a van, next day a family car. Best for weekend trips with friends.
By: Anjali Gupta (Dec 23, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
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30 Apr 2026
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29 Apr 2026
Renault Triber has been soldiering on a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine for a long time, which has often been dubbed as underpowered.
New Renault Triber could receive a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, underbody dual-CNG tanks soon
21 Apr 2026
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Triber and Kiger drive up Renault India sales growth by 30% YoY in November 2025
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 Renault Triber Related News
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Renault Triber Specifications and Features

Max Power71 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeMUV
Max Torque96 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage18 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
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