Additional Features

Dual Tone Dashboard with Silver Accents, Black Inner Door Handles, LED Instrument Cluster with Chrome Semi Outline, 3D Spacer Fabric Upholsetry, Air Vents (Front side) with Chrome, Silver Finish - Inner Door Handles, Gear Knob, Steering Wheel Insert, Chrome Finished Parking Brake Button, Knobs on Front Air Vents, Push Button Surround, Piano Black Finish Around MediaNAV Evolution