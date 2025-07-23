Best Renault Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Renault Triber ₹ 5.81 - 8.69 Lakhs Renault Kwid ₹ 4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs Renault Kiger ₹ 5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs Renault Duster ₹ 10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs Renault Kwid ₹ 4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs

In India, there are 4 Renault Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Renault Triber, Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger, Renault Duster, Renault Kwid. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.