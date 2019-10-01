



its first significant sale in 1903, when the Societe des Automobiles de Place purchased an entire fleet of Renault AG1 automobiles to transform into taxis.Renault made shells, aeroplane engines, and light tanks for the war effort. Following World War II, the firm expanded its manufacturing and product portfolio, which included buses, trucks, and tractors. In 1945, after the liberation of Paris, the government established the state-controlled Régie Nationale des Usines Renault. The business thereafter focused on producing popular, low-cost family automobiles like the 4CV.Renault and American Motors Corporation signed an agreement in 1979 under which AMC dealers would sell Renault automobiles in the US and Renault would promote AMC cars in Europe. Renault in 1987 exited the American vehicle market and entered into a buyout arrangement with Chrysler Corporation. Renault bought Citroen's heavy-truck division, Automobiles M. Berliet, in 1974 and has had a controlling stake in Mack Trucks Inc. in the United States since 1983.In India, Renault partnered with Mahindra & Mahindra to form Mahindra Renault Limited in 2005. In 2007, the Logan was the company's first vehicle in India. In 2010, the joint venture came to a close. Renault's latest product in India is the Renault Kiger. There are two engine options for the Kiger: a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.0-litre NA-petrol engine. Renault Cars Price List (December 2022) in India Renault Car Models Ex-ShowRoom Price Renault Kwid ₹ 4.07 - 5.51 Lakhs Renault Kiger ₹ 5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs Renault Duster ₹ 9.39 - 14.28 Lakhs Renault Triber ₹ 5.12 - 7.98 Lakhs Renault City K-ZE ₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs

Renault S.A. is a multinational car manufacturing company based in France that was founded in 1899 as Societe Renault Freres by the three Renault brothers - Louis, Marcel, and Fernand. Louis Renault created and produced the first Renault car in 1898, which was known as the Renault Voiturette 1CV.Renault had made