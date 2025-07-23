In India, there are 4 Renault Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Renault Triber, Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger, Renault Duster, Renault Kwid. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 4.53 Lakhs.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Renault Cars Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Renault Triber
|₹ 5.81 - 8.69 Lakhs
|Renault Kwid
|₹ 4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
|Renault Kiger
|₹ 5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
|Renault Duster
|₹ 10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
|Renault Kwid
|₹ 4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs