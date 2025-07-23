Best Renault Cars

In India, there are 4 Renault Cars that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Renault Triber, Renault Kwid, Renault Kiger, Renault Duster, Renault Kwid. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 4.53 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Renault Cars Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Renault Triber ₹ 5.81 - 8.69 Lakhs
Renault Kwid ₹ 4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
Renault Kiger ₹ 5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
Renault Duster ₹ 10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
Renault Kwid ₹ 4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs

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4 New Renault Cars found

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Renault Triber Front Left Side
1/26

Renault Triber

4.0
384
₹5.81 - 8.69 Lakhs
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
7 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Renault Kwid Front Left View
1/15

Renault Kwid

4.6
7
₹4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Multiple
Transmission
Both
6 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Renault Kiger Front Right Side
1/17

Renault Kiger

4.3
302
₹5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
Engine
999 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
23 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Renault Duster Front Left
1/14

Renault Duster

4.1
79
₹10.49 - 18.71 Lakhs
Engine
1333 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Both
22 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

3 Upcoming Renault Cars

Renault Kardian Front Right Side
1/14
UPCOMING

Renault Kardian

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹11 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
1199 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Transmission
Manual
Check Details
Renault Kwid EV Front Left Side
UPCOMING

Renault Kwid EV

5.0
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
Renault City K-ZE Front View
1/4
UPCOMING

Renault City K-ZE

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹6 - 10 Lakhs
Expected price
Battery Capacity
26.8 kWh
Speed
105 kmph
Range
271 Km
Check Details

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