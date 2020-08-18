Electric Adjustable Seats
No
Folding Table In The Rear
No
Height Adjustable Driver Seat
No
Electronic Multi Tripmeter
Yes
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Additional Features
Mono Tone Dashboard Sporty Steering Wheel With Piano Black Accent Digital Instrument Cluster Chrome Contour Stylised Gear Knob Orange Orange Door Trim Accents Piano Black Centre Fascia With Contour Orange Front Seats Outer Valance Cover Large Front Seats Inner Valance Cover Rear Seats Foldable Backrest Central Air Vents Adjustable and Closable With Chrome Knobs Side Air Vents With Contour Finish Satin Orange 4-Speed Blower and 5-Position Air Distribution With Chrome Ring Knobs Cabin Lighting With Timer and Fade-Out Upper Glove Box Lower Glove Box Roof Mic
Outside Temperature Display
No
Pretensioners And Force Limiter Seatbelts
No
Passenger Side Rear View Mirror
Yes
Day Night Rear View Mirror
No
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
No
Advance Safety Features
Front and Rear Terrain Protector, Door Protection Cladding, Rear ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor), 2 years Corrosion Protection, Spare wheel, Speed alert, Traffic assist
Isofix Child Seat Mounts
No
Follow Me Home Headlamps
No
Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
No
Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
No
Vehicle Stability Control System
No
Anti Lock Braking System
Yes
Adjustable Headlights
Yes
Tyre Type
Tubeless,Radial
Power Adjustable Exterior Rear View Mirror
No
Manually Adjustable Ext Rear View Mirror
Yes
Electric Folding Rear View Mirror
No
Outside Rear View Mirror Turn Indicators
No
Additional Features
Front Grille Design Structured Bold Bumpers Black Body Coloured Rugged Bumper Overriders Wheel Arch Cladding Side Indicator On Wheel Arch Cladding Orange Climber Insignia On Front Doors and Rear Windshield Intermittent Front Wiper and Auto Wiping While Washing
Accessory Power Outlet
Yes
One Touch Operating Power Window
No
Multifunction Steering Wheel
No
Smart Access Card Entry
No
Rear Seat Centre Arm Rest
Yes
Central Console Armrest
No
Foldable Rear Seat
Bench Folding
Steering Wheel Gearshift Paddles
No
Height Adjustable Front Seat Belts
No
Low Fuel Warning Light
Yes
Engine Start Stop Button
No
Remote Fuel Lid Opener
No
Automatic Climate Control
No