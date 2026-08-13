The entry-level hatchback segment demands a perfect balance of affordability, modern tech, bold styling, and robust safety. The updated 2026 Renault Kwid perfectly steps into this role, bringing a refreshed outlook, revised trim options, and a cost-effective ownership experience for urban commuters. With its signature SUV-inspired design language and high ground clearance, the hatchback remains a compelling choice for first-time car buyers and small families.

2026 Renault Kwid Price and Variants

Renault has streamlined the lineup for 2026 by discontinuing the older Authentic and Techno trims. The car is now exclusively available in two primary, well-equipped trims: Evolution and Climber. Both trims offer a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission (MT) and a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

The detailed ex-showroom India price breakdown for the 2026 model is as follows:

Trim Level 5-Speed Manual (MT) 5-Speed AMT Evolution ₹ 4.53 Lakh ₹ 4.90 Lakh Climber ₹ 5.15 Lakh ₹ 5.61 Lakh

For eco-conscious drivers seeking lower running costs, a dealer-level retrofitted CNG kit option is available on the manual variants for an additional cost of ₹70,450. This official retrofitted system comes backed by a reassuring 3-year or 1,00,000 km standard warranty.

Exterior Design and Aesthetics

The 2026 iteration introduces subtle yet impactful cosmetic enhancements that elevate its road presence:

Fresh Branding: It showcases a newly styled 3D Renault logo emblem at both ends.

It showcases a newly styled 3D Renault logo emblem at both ends. Refreshed Wheel Style: The 14-inch steel wheels receive newly designed dual-tone plastic wheel covers that mimic premium alloys.

The 14-inch steel wheels receive newly designed dual-tone plastic wheel covers that mimic premium alloys. Modern Typography: The rear tailgate introduces a sleek, modernised silver font for the prominent "Kwid" lettering.

The rear tailgate introduces a sleek, modernised silver font for the prominent "Kwid" lettering. Signature Lighting: The vehicle continues to offer distinct eyebrow-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) sitting elegantly above the primary bumper-integrated halogen headlights.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside the cabin, the layout maximises space while focusing on user-friendly technology. Notable interior highlights include:

Updated Controls: A new three-spoke steering wheel similar to that of its larger sibling, the Kiger, replaces the older layout.

A new three-spoke steering wheel similar to that of its larger sibling, the Kiger, replaces the older layout. Infotainment Hub: An intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system occupies the centre console, fully supporting wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless navigation and media streaming.

An intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system occupies the centre console, fully supporting wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless navigation and media streaming. Driver’s Display: A clean, digital instrument cluster displays vital driving metrics, average fuel consumption, and trip logistics at a glance.

Engine, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

Under the hood, the hatchback retains its reliable powertrain tailored for efficient city commuting. It is driven by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine engineered for optimised power delivery in stop-and-go traffic.

Engine Displacement: 999 cc

999 cc Maximum Power: 68 bhp at 5500 rpm

68 bhp at 5500 rpm Peak Torque: 92.5 Nm at 4250 rpm

92.5 Nm at 4250 rpm Transmission Choices: 5-speed manual or 5-speed easy-R AMT

5-speed manual or 5-speed easy-R AMT Fuel Efficiency: Delivering an ARAI-certified mileage ranging from 21.46 kmpl to 22.5 kmpl (depending on the transmission chosen), it stands out as a highly economical choice.

Dimensions and Capacities

The clever packaging ensures that despite a compact urban footprint, the interior remains spacious enough for daily travel needs.

Length: 3,731 mm

3,731 mm Width: 1,579 mm

1,579 mm Height: 1,474 mm

1,474 mm Wheelbase: 2,422 mm

2,422 mm Ground Clearance: An impressive 184 mm, allowing it to navigate rough road patches and tall speed breakers with ease.

An impressive 184 mm, allowing it to navigate rough road patches and tall speed breakers with ease. Boot Space: 279 litres of luggage capacity, expandable up to 620 litres by folding the rear bench seats.

279 litres of luggage capacity, expandable up to 620 litres by folding the rear bench seats. Fuel Tank Capacity: 28 litres

Safety Features

Safety is a critical focus for the updated lineup. The 2026 trims are built to adhere to stricter urban safety expectations, packing features that offer strong peace of mind:

Up to 6 airbags (standard on the Climber trim)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)

Electronic Stability Program (ESP)

Traction Control System

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Hill Start Assist (exclusively available on AMT variants)

Reverse parking sensors coupled with a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines

Renault Kwid FAQ:

What is the ground clearance of Renault Kwid?

Renault Kwid has a ground clearance of 184 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Renault Kwid?

Renault Kwid comes in both petrol and CNG engine options, comes with a 999 cc engine, and features a Hatchback body type.

Which are the major rivals of Renault Kwid?

Renault Kwid rivals are Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

What is the Seating Capacity of Renault Kwid?

Renault Kwid offers a 5 Person configuration.