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RENAULT Kwid

₹4.53 - 5.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The entry-level hatchback segment demands a perfect balance of affordability, modern tech, bold styling, and robust safety. The updated 2026 Renault Kwid perfectly steps into this role, bringing a refreshed outlook, revised trim options, and a cost-effective ownership experience for urban commuters. With its signature SUV-inspired design language and high ground clearance, the hatchback remains a compelling choice for first-time car buyers and small families.

2026 Renault Kwid Price and Variants

Renault has streamlined the lineup for 2026 by discontinuing the older Authentic and Techno trims. The car is now exclusively available in two primary, well-equipped trims: Evolution and Climber. Both trims offer a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission (MT) and a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).

The detailed ex-showroom India price breakdown for the 2026 model is as follows:

Trim Level5-Speed Manual (MT)5-Speed AMT
Evolution 4.53 Lakh 4.90 Lakh
Climber 5.15 Lakh 5.61 Lakh

For eco-conscious drivers seeking lower running costs, a dealer-level retrofitted CNG kit option is available on the manual variants for an additional cost of 70,450. This official retrofitted system comes backed by a reassuring 3-year or 1,00,000 km standard warranty.

Exterior Design and Aesthetics

The 2026 iteration introduces subtle yet impactful cosmetic enhancements that elevate its road presence:

  • Fresh Branding: It showcases a newly styled 3D Renault logo emblem at both ends.
  • Refreshed Wheel Style: The 14-inch steel wheels receive newly designed dual-tone plastic wheel covers that mimic premium alloys.
  • Modern Typography: The rear tailgate introduces a sleek, modernised silver font for the prominent "Kwid" lettering.
  • Signature Lighting: The vehicle continues to offer distinct eyebrow-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) sitting elegantly above the primary bumper-integrated halogen headlights.

Interior Comfort and Technology

Inside the cabin, the layout maximises space while focusing on user-friendly technology. Notable interior highlights include:

  • Updated Controls: A new three-spoke steering wheel similar to that of its larger sibling, the Kiger, replaces the older layout.
  • Infotainment Hub: An intuitive 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system occupies the centre console, fully supporting wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless navigation and media streaming.
  • Driver’s Display: A clean, digital instrument cluster displays vital driving metrics, average fuel consumption, and trip logistics at a glance.

Engine, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

Under the hood, the hatchback retains its reliable powertrain tailored for efficient city commuting. It is driven by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine engineered for optimised power delivery in stop-and-go traffic.

  • Engine Displacement: 999 cc
  • Maximum Power: 68 bhp at 5500 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 92.5 Nm at 4250 rpm
  • Transmission Choices: 5-speed manual or 5-speed easy-R AMT
  • Fuel Efficiency: Delivering an ARAI-certified mileage ranging from 21.46 kmpl to 22.5 kmpl (depending on the transmission chosen), it stands out as a highly economical choice.

Dimensions and Capacities

The clever packaging ensures that despite a compact urban footprint, the interior remains spacious enough for daily travel needs.

  • Length: 3,731 mm
  • Width: 1,579 mm
  • Height: 1,474 mm
  • Wheelbase: 2,422 mm
  • Ground Clearance: An impressive 184 mm, allowing it to navigate rough road patches and tall speed breakers with ease.
  • Boot Space: 279 litres of luggage capacity, expandable up to 620 litres by folding the rear bench seats.
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 28 litres

Safety Features

Safety is a critical focus for the updated lineup. The 2026 trims are built to adhere to stricter urban safety expectations, packing features that offer strong peace of mind:

  • Up to 6 airbags (standard on the Climber trim)
  • Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD)
  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
  • Traction Control System
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • Hill Start Assist (exclusively available on AMT variants)
  • Reverse parking sensors coupled with a rear-view camera with dynamic guidelines

Renault Kwid FAQ:

What is the ground clearance of Renault Kwid?

Renault Kwid has a ground clearance of 184 mm.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Renault Kwid?

Renault Kwid comes in both petrol and CNG engine options, comes with a 999 cc engine, and features a Hatchback body type.

Which are the major rivals of Renault Kwid?

Renault Kwid rivals are Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.

What is the Seating Capacity of Renault Kwid?

Renault Kwid offers a 5 Person configuration.

Renault Kwid Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    21.46-22.3 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | CNG
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Kwid SpecsView specs icon

Renault Kwid Videos

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Renault Kwid Variants

Renault Kwid price starts at ₹ 4.53 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 5.61 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kwid comes in 6 variants. Renault Kwid's top variant is Climber Petrol Automatic.
Filter variants by:
Icon checkAll
CNG
Petrol
Automatic
Manual
6 Variants Available
Kwid Evolution Petrol Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Kwid Evolution CNG Manual
₹4.53 Lakhs*
999 cc
CNG
Manual
Kwid Evolution Petrol Automatic
₹4.9 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Renault Kwid Latest Updates

Calendar icon9 Jul 2026
Renault Kwid 2026 update competes with Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, showcasing design tweaks and EMI comparisons.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
Renault Kwid 2026 update features design tweaks, competing with Maruti Suzuki S-Presso; EMI details compared.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
Renault launches the 2026 Kwid in India, offering two variants with SUV-inspired design and enhanced safety features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
Renault Kwid launches with simplified variants, new prices, updated features, and cash benefits, targeting first-time buyers.Read Full Story

Renault Kwid Visual Comparison

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Renault Kwid comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid image
Rs. 4.53 LakhsOnwards
4.77
67 bhp91 NmManual, Automatic--184 mm-3731 mm1579 mm1474 mm-
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 imageRs. 3.7 LakhsOnwards
4.2622
68 bhp91.1 NmManual, Automatic6
2/5
-214L3530 mm1490 mm1520 mm4.5 metresKwidVSAlto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-PressoMaruti Suzuki S-Presso imageRs. 3.5 LakhsOnwards
4.2133
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic2
1/5
180 mm240 litres3565 mm1520 mm1567 mm4.5 metresKwidVSS-Presso
Maruti Suzuki CelerioMaruti Suzuki Celerio imageRs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
4.78
66 bhp89 NmManual, Automatic6-170 mm313 litres3695 mm1655 mm1555 mm-KwidVSCelerio

Renault Kwid Images

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Renault Kwid Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

3.7 - 5.45 Lakhs
KwidvsAlto K10
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

3.5 - 5.25 Lakhs
KwidvsS-Presso
Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

4.7 - 6.73 Lakhs
KwidvsCelerio

Renault Kwid User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.9Features
4.9Safety
4.7Design
4.6Value For Money
4.7Comfort
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User Reviews

Looks are very dynamic and colourful
This car looks very stylish and impressive. All the color options are beautiful, but the white color stands out the most. It looks elegant and attracts a lot of attention on the road.
By: RAKESH Kumar Yadav Raj (Jul 6, 2026)
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Stylish and Feature-Packed, with a Few Trade-Offs
Considering its price segment, this vehicle offers decent value. However, spare parts availability is a major concern in tier-2 and especially tier-3 cities. The digital instrument cluster is a strong highlight and can influence the buying decision, as it gives the car a premium feel. On the downside, the engine noise is quite irritating when the vehicle is stationary. Resale value may also disappoint, as prices can drop significantly due to limited parts availability and weaker brand presence in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. Mileage is average—while the figures look good on paper, real-world performance doesn’t quite match up.
By: Tohid Mahedavi (Jan 1, 2026)
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Stylish Looks with Great Value
Very good-looking car with a smooth driving experience, stylish design, and an attractive SUV-like appearance. Truly a value-for-money vehicle.
By: Sagar N B (Nov 11, 2025)
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Looking perfect stylish
Looks stylish and modern. Interior is feature-loaded with good safety tech. Very smooth and comfy for family drives.
By: Sanjay Mishra (Jul 6, 2025)
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King of Roads Renault Kwid
I truly like this car because its automatic variant is awesome. The steering, mileage, and engine performance make the driving experience thrilling
By: Amrit pal (Feb 17, 2025)
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Renault Kwid Related News

Renault Kwid competes with rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and Maruti Suzuki S-Presso.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: Monthly EMI compared
9 Jul 2026
Renault Kwid competes with rivals like Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.
Renault Kwid vs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: Monthly EMI compared
6 Jul 2026
Renault Kwid variant lineup has been trimmed to two options: Evolution and Climber.
Planning to buy the 2026 Renault Kwid? Variants explained
6 Jul 2026
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Renault Kwid Specifications and Features

Body TypeHatchback
Mileage21.46 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,CNG
View all Kwid specs and features

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