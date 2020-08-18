Renault KWID

Renault Kwid (HT Auto photo)
₹ 2.92 to 5.01 Lakhs*

Ex showroom price
Mileage 17.09 to 25.17 kmpl
Engine 799 to 999 cc
Transmission Manual and Automatic
Fuel type Petrol

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

STD (Petrol) BS VI, 799 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 2.92 Lakhs

RXE (Petrol) BS VI, 799 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 3.62 Lakhs

RXL (Petrol) BS VI, 799 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 3.92 Lakhs

RXT (Petrol) BS VI, 799 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.22 Lakhs

1.0 RXT (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.42 Lakhs

1.0 RXT Opt (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.49 Lakhs

Climber 1.0 MT (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.63 Lakhs

Climber 1.0 MT Opt (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Manual

₹ 4.71 Lakhs

1.0 RXT AMT (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 4.72 Lakhs

1.0 RXT AMT Opt (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 4.79 Lakhs

Climber 1.0 AMT (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 4.93 Lakhs

Climber 1.0 AMT Opt (Petrol) BS VI, 999 cc, Petrol, Automatic

₹ 5.01 Lakhs

