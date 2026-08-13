Renault Kwid Key Specs
- Engine999 cc
- Mileage21.46-22.3 kmpl
- FuelPetrol | CNG
- Drive TrainFWD
The entry-level hatchback segment demands a perfect balance of affordability, modern tech, bold styling, and robust safety. The updated 2026 Renault Kwid perfectly steps into this role, bringing a refreshed outlook, revised trim options, and a cost-effective ownership experience for urban commuters. With its signature SUV-inspired design language and high ground clearance, the hatchback remains a compelling choice for first-time car buyers and small families.
Renault has streamlined the lineup for 2026 by discontinuing the older Authentic and Techno trims. The car is now exclusively available in two primary, well-equipped trims: Evolution and Climber. Both trims offer a choice between a 5-speed manual transmission (MT) and a 5-speed Automated Manual Transmission (AMT).
The detailed ex-showroom India price breakdown for the 2026 model is as follows:
|Trim Level
|5-Speed Manual (MT)
|5-Speed AMT
|Evolution
|₹4.53 Lakh
|₹4.90 Lakh
|Climber
|₹5.15 Lakh
|₹5.61 Lakh
For eco-conscious drivers seeking lower running costs, a dealer-level retrofitted CNG kit option is available on the manual variants for an additional cost of ₹70,450. This official retrofitted system comes backed by a reassuring 3-year or 1,00,000 km standard warranty.
The 2026 iteration introduces subtle yet impactful cosmetic enhancements that elevate its road presence:
Inside the cabin, the layout maximises space while focusing on user-friendly technology. Notable interior highlights include:
Under the hood, the hatchback retains its reliable powertrain tailored for efficient city commuting. It is driven by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine engineered for optimised power delivery in stop-and-go traffic.
The clever packaging ensures that despite a compact urban footprint, the interior remains spacious enough for daily travel needs.
Safety is a critical focus for the updated lineup. The 2026 trims are built to adhere to stricter urban safety expectations, packing features that offer strong peace of mind:
Renault Kwid has a ground clearance of 184 mm.
Renault Kwid comes in both petrol and CNG engine options, comes with a 999 cc engine, and features a Hatchback body type.
Renault Kwid rivals are Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, and Maruti Suzuki Celerio.
Renault Kwid offers a 5 Person configuration.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|AIRBAGS
|SAFETY RATING*
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Renault Kwid
|Rs. 4.53 LakhsOnwards
|67 bhp
|91 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|-
|-
|184 mm
|-
|3731 mm
|1579 mm
|1474 mm
|-
|Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
|Rs. 3.7 LakhsOnwards
|68 bhp
|91.1 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|214L
|3530 mm
|1490 mm
|1520 mm
|4.5 metres
|KwidVSAlto K10
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
|Rs. 3.5 LakhsOnwards
|66 bhp
|89 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|2
|180 mm
|240 litres
|3565 mm
|1520 mm
|1567 mm
|4.5 metres
|KwidVSS-Presso
|Maruti Suzuki Celerio
|Rs. 4.7 LakhsOnwards
|66 bhp
|89 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|6
|-
|170 mm
|313 litres
|3695 mm
|1655 mm
|1555 mm
|-
|KwidVSCelerio
|Body Type
|Hatchback
|Mileage
|21.46 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,CNG
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