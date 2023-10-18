What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid in Pune? In Pune, the on-road price of the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 is Rs 4,78,475.

What will be the RTO charges for Renault Kwid in Pune? The RTO Charges for the Renault Kwid RXE 0.8 in Pune is Rs 48,215.

What will be the Insurance charges for Renault Kwid in Pune? The Renault Kwid RXE 0.8's insurance charges in Pune are Rs 23,260.

What is the detailed breakup of Renault Kwid in Pune? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Renault Kwid in Pune is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,06,500, RTO - Rs. 48,215, Insurance - Rs. 23,260, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Renault Kwid in ##cityName## as Rs. 4,78,475 .

What is the on-road price of Renault Kwid Top Model? The top model of the Renault Kwid is the Renault CLIMBER 1.0 AMT Option, which costs Rs. 5,51,715 on the road in Pune.

What is the on road price of Renault Kwid? Renault Kwid on-road price in Pune starts at Rs. 4,78,475 and goes up to Rs. 5,51,715. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.