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RENAULT Kiger

₹5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift has been launched in India as a refreshed version of the sub-compact SUV, bringing subtle design updates, feature enhancements, and revised pricing. Positioned as a value-driven alternative in its segment, the new Kiger offers both naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engine options along with multiple transmission choices. The facelift also introduces new cabin themes and minor exterior styling tweaks while maintaining its competitive positioning against models like the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Exter, and Tata Punch.

What's New in the 2025 Kiger Facelift?

  • Refreshed Exterior: A new front bumper and updated 16-inch alloy wheels.
  • New Colour Option: The introduction of the vibrant Oasis Yellow shade.
  • Enhanced Interior: A new Noir and Cool Grey cabin theme for a modern feel.
  • Premium Features: Ventilated front seats, auto headlamps, and auto wipers are added to the feature list.
  • Improved Safety: Six airbags are now offered as standard across all variants, reinforcing its commitment to passenger protection.

Price & Variants (Ex-showroom)

The 2025 Renault Kiger continues its competitive pricing strategy. Thanks to the new GST reforms, its prices have been reduced by up to 96,395, making it even more affordable. The ex-showroom price now starts from 5.76 lakh for the base Authentic variant and goes up to 10.34 lakh for the top-end Emotion Turbo CVT.

The Kiger is available in four primary trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion.

Variant

Engine

Transmission

Ex-Showroom Price

Authentic

1.0L NA Petrol

Manual

5.76 Lakh

Evolution

1.0L NA Petrol

Manual

6.50 Lakh

Evolution AMT

1.0L NA Petrol

AMT

6.95 Lakh

Techno

1.0L NA Petrol

Manual

7.50 Lakh

Techno AMT

1.0L NA Petrol

AMT

7.96 Lakh

Emotion

1.0L NA Petrol

Manual

8.37 Lakh

Emotion Turbo

1.0L Turbo Petrol

Manual

9.15 Lakh

Techno Turbo CVT

1.0L Turbo Petrol

CVT

9.15 Lakh

Emotion Turbo CVT

1.0L Turbo Petrol

CVT

10.34 Lakh

Engine, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

The new Kiger retains its well-proven powertrain options, providing buyers with a choice between efficiency and performance.

  • 1.0-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) Petrol: This engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, making it a reliable choice for city driving. It is available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. A CNG variant paired with a manual transmission is also available, offering higher fuel efficiency of around 18-20 kmpl.
  • 1.0-litre Turbo-Petrol: For a more spirited driving experience, this engine generates 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. It can be paired with a 5-speed manual or a seamless CVT automatic transmission, ideal for highway cruising. The turbo-petrol engine typically returns a fuel efficiency of around 17-18 kmpl.

Interior & Features: A Focus on Comfort and Technology

The cabin of the 2025 Kiger receives thoughtful updates to enhance its premium feel. The new Noir and Cool Grey interior theme provides a sophisticated ambience. The centrepiece of the dashboard remains the user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, now with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone connectivity.

A standout new feature is the introduction of ventilated front seats, a significant comfort addition and a key advantage over rivals like the Nissan Magnite. Other notable features include auto headlamps, auto wipers, and a multi-view camera for effortless parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces.

Safety: Prioritising Occupant Protection

The 2025 Kiger takes a significant step in occupant protection by offering six airbags as standard across all trims. This is a major upgrade that positions it as one of the safest options in its segment. Beyond airbags, the Kiger is equipped with 21 active and passive safety technologies, including:

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
  • Hill Start Assist (HSA)
  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
  • ISOFIX child seat mounts

GST and Pricing Update

The recent "GST 2.0" reforms, effective from September 22, 2025, have significantly lowered the tax burden on compact cars in India. As a sub-4-meter petrol car with an engine size under 1200cc, the Renault Kiger's total tax rate has been reduced from 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) to a flat 18% GST. This tax reduction has been passed on to the consumer, leading to a substantial price drop across all variants and reinforcing the Kiger's value proposition in the market.

Who Is the Renault Kiger For?

The 2025 Kiger is designed for buyers seeking a stylish, feature-rich, and safe sub-compact SUV without breaking the bank. Its competitive pricing, choice of engine options, and now standard safety features make it an attractive proposition for young professionals, small families, and first-time car buyers.

It directly competes with the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, and Citroën C3, offering a compelling alternative with its unique combination of design and comfort-oriented features like the new ventilated seats.

Renault Kiger FAQs

Is Renault Kiger a hit or flop?

The Renault Kiger has been well-received by customers, with many reviews highlighting it as a value-for-money, stylish, and comfortable sub-compact SUV. While some user reviews mention minor drawbacks like plastic quality and high maintenance costs for some variants, overall public opinion and sales performance suggest it is a successful product for Renault.

Is the Renault Kiger a 7-seater?

No, the Renault Kiger is a 5-seater SUV designed for families. Renault's 7-seater car in India is the Renault Triber.

How much is Kiger per month?

Monthly costs for the Kiger can vary significantly depending on the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure. However, as a reference, the EMI for the Renault Kiger can start from approximately 14,262 per month for the base model, based on a typical car loan.

Which is better, Baleno or Kiger?

The choice between the Renault Kiger and the Maruti Baleno depends on your priorities:

  • Price: The Kiger generally has a lower starting price.
  • Engine & Performance: The Baleno has a larger 1.2L engine compared to the Kiger's 1.0L engine. However, the Kiger offers a more powerful 1.0L turbo-petrol engine option.
  • Space & Practicality: The Kiger has a more spacious cabin and a larger boot space of 405 litres compared to the Baleno's 318 litres. It also has a higher ground clearance of 205mm, which is better for navigating rough roads.

Is Renault a good car to buy?

Renault has a reputation for offering well-equipped and spacious cars at competitive prices, making them a popular choice in the Indian market. The brand's emphasis on safety is also a plus, with the Kiger receiving a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating. The introduction of GST 2.0 has also made Renault cars, including the Kiger, more affordable for buyers.

Is Kiger good for a long drive?

Yes, based on owner reviews and long-term reports, the Kiger is considered a comfortable and reliable vehicle for long-distance road trips. Its well-tuned suspension, stable handling, and good fuel efficiency on highways make it a suitable option for extended journeys.

Is Kiger better than Nexon?

The comparison between the Kiger and Nexon depends on your needs:

  • Power: The Tata Nexon, with its 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options, offers more power than the Renault Kiger's 1.0L engines.
  • Ground Clearance: The Nexon has a slightly higher ground clearance of 208mm compared to the Kiger's 205mm.
  • Features & Safety: Both cars come with a strong feature set. The Nexon has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, which is higher than the Kiger's 4-star rating.

Which is best, Kiger or Magnite?

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are platform siblings and share many features.

  • Engine & Performance: Both cars have similar engine options and performance, including the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine.
  • Boot Space: The Kiger offers a larger boot space of 405 litres compared to the Magnite's 336 litres.
  • Features: Both offer a comprehensive list of features, including an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and cruise control.

Is Kiger better than Punch?

The choice between the Kiger and Tata Punch comes down to what you prioritise:

  • Performance: The Tata Punch's 1.2L naturally aspirated engine offers slightly more power than the Kiger's 1.0L naturally aspirated engine.
  • Safety: The Tata Punch has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, while the Kiger has a 4-star rating.
  • Boot Space & Ground Clearance: The Kiger has a larger boot space (405L vs 366L) and higher ground clearance (205mm vs 187mm), making it more practical for carrying luggage and navigating rough terrain.

Does Kiger have a 360 camera?

Yes, the Renault Kiger comes with a multiview camera (360-degree camera), which is a notable feature for its segment, making parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces more convenient.

Which is better, Triber or Kiger?

The main difference is their purpose and seating capacity:

  • Seating: The Renault Triber is a highly versatile 7-seater MUV with removable third-row seats, while the Kiger is a 5-seater SUV.
  • Engine: The Kiger's 1.0L turbo-petrol engine provides more power and performance than the Triber's 1.0L naturally aspirated engine.
  • Boot Space: With the third row folded, the Triber has a huge boot space of 625 litres, while the Kiger has a generous 405 litres.

What are the drawbacks of Kiger?

Based on user feedback, some of the drawbacks of the Renault Kiger include:

  • High maintenance costs on some variants.
  • Plastic quality in certain parts of the interior could be better.
  • Low city mileage in some automatic variants.
  • Poor headlight illumination on high beams for highway driving.

What is the Renault Kiger maintenance cost?

The maintenance cost for the Renault Kiger is a point of contention among users, with some reporting it as high. However, Renault officially states that the Kiger has a low maintenance cost of 44 paise/km over five years or 50,000 km, based on standard service schedules. A typical yearly service cost can be around 4,599 for the petrol model.

Renault Kiger Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    999 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    18.24-20.5 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    71 - 99 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    405 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    96 - 160 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
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Renault Kiger Videos

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Driving

Renault Kiger Variants

Renault Kiger price starts at ₹ 5.81 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.35 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Renault Kiger comes in 23 variants. Renault Kiger's top variant is Emotion Turbo CVT.
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Petrol
CNG
Automatic
Manual
23 Variants Available
Kiger Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
Kiger Authentic CNG Manual
₹5.81 Lakhs*
CNG
Manual
Kiger Evolution
₹6.55 Lakhs*
999 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Renault Kiger Latest Updates

Calendar icon13 Jul 2026
Renault offers significant July 2024 discounts on Kiger, Triber, and Kwid to boost sales, with Kiger savings up to Rs 1.25 lakh.Read Full Story
Calendar icon24 Jun 2026
Renault India introduces four new Kiger variants, reducing entry-level prices and enhancing features to broaden appeal.Read Full Story
Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
Renault offers discounts up to Rs 1.15 lakh on Kiger, Triber, and Kwid models to boost June sales.Read Full Story
Calendar icon5 Jun 2026
The article reviews various SUVs, highlighting their spaciousness, safety, technology, and suitability for families and different driving conditions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon7 May 2026
Renault provides up to Rs 73,500 in benefits on Kiger, Triber, and Kwid models throughout May 2026.Read Full Story

Renault Kiger Visual Comparison

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Renault Kiger comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger image
Rs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
4.5302
99 bhp152 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6205 mm405 litres3991 mm1750 mm1605 mm-
Tata PunchTata Punch imageRs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
4.31148
72 bhp103 NmManual, AutomaticCompact SUV6193 mm210 litres3876 mm1742 mm1615 mm-KigerVSPunch
Hyundai ExterHyundai Exter imageRs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
4.3140
82 bhp113.8 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--3830 mm1643 mm1723 mm-KigerVSExter
Maruti Suzuki FronxMaruti Suzuki Fronx imageRs. 6.85 LakhsOnwards
4.3847
99 bhp147.6 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6190 mm308 litres3995 mm1765 mm1550 mm4.9 metresKigerVSFronx
Citroen C3XCitroen C3X imageRs. 7.91 LakhsOnwards
4.373
109 bhp205 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6180 mm315 litres3981 mm1733 mm1586 mm4.98 metresKigerVSC3X
Nissan MagniteNissan Magnite imageRs. 5.65 LakhsOnwards
4.3472
99 bhp152 NmManual, AutomaticSUV-205 mm447 L3994 mm1758 mm1572 mm5 metresKigerVSMagnite

Renault Kiger Images

Renault Kiger Image 1
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Renault Kiger Colours

Renault Kiger is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Oasis Yellow
Ice Cool White
Stealth Black
Moonlight Silver
Shadow Grey
Oasis Yellow With Mystery Black
Shadow Grey With Mystery Black Roof
Caspian Blue
Ice Cool White With Mystery Black
Radiant Red With Mystery Black
Oasis yellow

Renault Kiger Alternatives

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
KigervsPunch
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.81 - 9.61 Lakhs
KigervsExter
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
KigervsFronx
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
KigervsC3X
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
KigervsMagnite

Renault Kiger User Reviews & Ratings

4.4Engine & Performance
4.6Features
4.5Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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Renault Kiger User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users appreciate the Kiger for its stylish design, spacious interior, and good features, but note engine noise and interior plastic quality as areas for improvement.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish exterior and spacious interior
  • check circle iconGood safety rating (4-stars)
  • check circle iconDecent mileage for daily use
  • check circle iconLarge boot space (405L)
  • check circle iconFeature-rich for the price

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconEngine noise during highway driving
  • warning iconInterior plastics feel cheap
  • warning iconAMT is not very smooth
  • warning iconUnderpowered NA engine for highways
  • warning iconService experience is inconsistent

User Reviews

Sizzling Drive with Kiger Emotion Turbo MT 2025
Stunning SUV looks, superb ease of riding and drive handling. You can feel the power in of turbo engine - exhilerting experience! 4 camera view helpful while parking, keyless entry, handles bumpy road smoothly, bigger boot and bigger legroom, wireless charging, driving modes,.. loads of features for a lower price tag !. Perfect decision of buying a compact SUV !
By: MS Hathwar (Dec 26, 2025)
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Amazing Features
I love the digital instrument cluster and the ambient lighting. It makes the cabin feel very modern. The ground clearance of 205mm is perfect for Indian potholes.
By: Kavita Reddy (Dec 23, 2025)
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Best Budget SUV
The looks are just killer and road presence is amazing for this price. I get around 17kmpl mileage on highway. Very happy with the boot space of 405L which is best in class.
By: Arjun Mehta (Dec 23, 2025)
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Effortless AMT for City Use
Driving the AMT is so easy in city traffic. You can feel the gear shifts a little, but it's not a major problem. It’s fuel efficient too, which helps in daily expenses. The external design is very sporty and eye-catching. A true budget compact SUV.
By: Pooja Khanna (Dec 23, 2025)
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Comfortable and Zippy!
The Kiger NA is zippy enough for city use. I love the high driving position. Suspension is soft and very comfortable for Indian roads. The car is fuel efficient and doesn't break the bank. Great package overall.
By: Himanshu Joshi (Dec 23, 2025)
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Renault Kiger Related News

With the lineup revision, the Kiger turbo's starting price now stands at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
Renault Kiger line-up expanded with four new variants, turbo trims become more affordable
24 Jun 2026
Renault India registered strong sales performance in November 2025, attributed to demand for the updated Kiger and Triber models
Triber and Kiger drive up Renault India sales growth by 30% YoY in November 2025
2 Dec 2025
The Renault Kwid now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.30 lakh, while the Kiger and Triber are priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.76 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards
Renault Kwid, Kiger & Triber prices slashed by up to 96,000 as GST benefits kick in
6 Sept 2025
Maruti Suzuki has released a fresh teaser for its upcoming SUV.
Auto recap, August 29: Maruti's new SUV teased, 2025 Renault Kiger track review and more
30 Aug 2025
The 2025 Renault Kiger, starting at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.29 lakh, gets several cosmetic changes, while the specifications of the sub 4m SUV remain the same. (Mohd Nasir for HT Auto)
2025 Renault Kiger track review: A rethink on performance, with fun at its core
29 Aug 2025
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 Renault Kiger Related News
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Renault Kiger Specifications and Features

Max Power71-99 bhp
Rear AC VentsYes
AirbagsYes
Body TypeCompact SUV
Max Torque96-160 Nm
Mileage18.24-20.5 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Kiger specs and features

Renault Kiger Mileage

Renault Kiger in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Renault Kiger's petrol variant is 19.17 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Renault Kiger Authentic comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
Authentic
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
19.17 kmpl

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