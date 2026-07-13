Renault Kiger Key Specs
- Engine999 cc
- Mileage18.24-20.5 kmpl
- Power71 - 99 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Boot Space405 litres
- Max Torque96 - 160 Nm
- Drive TrainFWD
The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift has been launched in India as a refreshed version of the sub-compact SUV, bringing subtle design updates, feature enhancements, and revised pricing. Positioned as a value-driven alternative in its segment, the new Kiger offers both naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engine options along with multiple transmission choices. The facelift also introduces new cabin themes and minor exterior styling tweaks while maintaining its competitive positioning against models like the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Exter, and Tata Punch.
The 2025 Renault Kiger continues its competitive pricing strategy. Thanks to the new GST reforms, its prices have been reduced by up to ₹96,395, making it even more affordable. The ex-showroom price now starts from ₹5.76 lakh for the base Authentic variant and goes up to ₹10.34 lakh for the top-end Emotion Turbo CVT.
The Kiger is available in four primary trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion.
Variant
Engine
Transmission
Ex-Showroom Price
Authentic
1.0L NA Petrol
Manual
₹5.76 Lakh
Evolution
1.0L NA Petrol
Manual
₹6.50 Lakh
Evolution AMT
1.0L NA Petrol
AMT
₹6.95 Lakh
Techno
1.0L NA Petrol
Manual
₹7.50 Lakh
Techno AMT
1.0L NA Petrol
AMT
₹7.96 Lakh
Emotion
1.0L NA Petrol
Manual
₹8.37 Lakh
Emotion Turbo
1.0L Turbo Petrol
Manual
₹9.15 Lakh
Techno Turbo CVT
1.0L Turbo Petrol
CVT
₹9.15 Lakh
Emotion Turbo CVT
1.0L Turbo Petrol
CVT
₹10.34 Lakh
The new Kiger retains its well-proven powertrain options, providing buyers with a choice between efficiency and performance.
The cabin of the 2025 Kiger receives thoughtful updates to enhance its premium feel. The new Noir and Cool Grey interior theme provides a sophisticated ambience. The centrepiece of the dashboard remains the user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, now with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone connectivity.
A standout new feature is the introduction of ventilated front seats, a significant comfort addition and a key advantage over rivals like the Nissan Magnite. Other notable features include auto headlamps, auto wipers, and a multi-view camera for effortless parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces.
The 2025 Kiger takes a significant step in occupant protection by offering six airbags as standard across all trims. This is a major upgrade that positions it as one of the safest options in its segment. Beyond airbags, the Kiger is equipped with 21 active and passive safety technologies, including:
The recent "GST 2.0" reforms, effective from September 22, 2025, have significantly lowered the tax burden on compact cars in India. As a sub-4-meter petrol car with an engine size under 1200cc, the Renault Kiger's total tax rate has been reduced from 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) to a flat 18% GST. This tax reduction has been passed on to the consumer, leading to a substantial price drop across all variants and reinforcing the Kiger's value proposition in the market.
The 2025 Kiger is designed for buyers seeking a stylish, feature-rich, and safe sub-compact SUV without breaking the bank. Its competitive pricing, choice of engine options, and now standard safety features make it an attractive proposition for young professionals, small families, and first-time car buyers.
It directly competes with the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, and Citroën C3, offering a compelling alternative with its unique combination of design and comfort-oriented features like the new ventilated seats.
The Renault Kiger has been well-received by customers, with many reviews highlighting it as a value-for-money, stylish, and comfortable sub-compact SUV. While some user reviews mention minor drawbacks like plastic quality and high maintenance costs for some variants, overall public opinion and sales performance suggest it is a successful product for Renault.
No, the Renault Kiger is a 5-seater SUV designed for families. Renault's 7-seater car in India is the Renault Triber.
Monthly costs for the Kiger can vary significantly depending on the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure. However, as a reference, the EMI for the Renault Kiger can start from approximately ₹14,262 per month for the base model, based on a typical car loan.
The choice between the Renault Kiger and the Maruti Baleno depends on your priorities:
Renault has a reputation for offering well-equipped and spacious cars at competitive prices, making them a popular choice in the Indian market. The brand's emphasis on safety is also a plus, with the Kiger receiving a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating. The introduction of GST 2.0 has also made Renault cars, including the Kiger, more affordable for buyers.
Yes, based on owner reviews and long-term reports, the Kiger is considered a comfortable and reliable vehicle for long-distance road trips. Its well-tuned suspension, stable handling, and good fuel efficiency on highways make it a suitable option for extended journeys.
The comparison between the Kiger and Nexon depends on your needs:
The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are platform siblings and share many features.
The choice between the Kiger and Tata Punch comes down to what you prioritise:
Yes, the Renault Kiger comes with a multiview camera (360-degree camera), which is a notable feature for its segment, making parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces more convenient.
The main difference is their purpose and seating capacity:
Based on user feedback, some of the drawbacks of the Renault Kiger include:
The maintenance cost for the Renault Kiger is a point of contention among users, with some reporting it as high. However, Renault officially states that the Kiger has a low maintenance cost of 44 paise/km over five years or 50,000 km, based on standard service schedules. A typical yearly service cost can be around ₹4,599 for the petrol model.
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Renault Kiger
|Rs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|152 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|205 mm
|405 litres
|3991 mm
|1750 mm
|1605 mm
|-
|Tata Punch
|Rs. 5.59 LakhsOnwards
|72 bhp
|103 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|Compact SUV
|6
|193 mm
|210 litres
|3876 mm
|1742 mm
|1615 mm
|-
|KigerVSPunch
|Hyundai Exter
|Rs. 5.81 LakhsOnwards
|82 bhp
|113.8 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|3830 mm
|1643 mm
|1723 mm
|-
|KigerVSExter
|Maruti Suzuki Fronx
|Rs. 6.85 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|147.6 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|190 mm
|308 litres
|3995 mm
|1765 mm
|1550 mm
|4.9 metres
|KigerVSFronx
|Citroen C3X
|Rs. 7.91 LakhsOnwards
|109 bhp
|205 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|180 mm
|315 litres
|3981 mm
|1733 mm
|1586 mm
|4.98 metres
|KigerVSC3X
|Nissan Magnite
|Rs. 5.65 LakhsOnwards
|99 bhp
|152 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|-
|205 mm
|447 L
|3994 mm
|1758 mm
|1572 mm
|5 metres
|KigerVSMagnite
Renault Kiger is available in the 10 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users appreciate the Kiger for its stylish design, spacious interior, and good features, but note engine noise and interior plastic quality as areas for improvement.
|Max Power
|71-99 bhp
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|Compact SUV
|Max Torque
|96-160 Nm
|Mileage
|18.24-20.5 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Renault Kiger in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Renault Kiger's petrol variant is 19.17 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Renault Kiger Authentic comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.
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