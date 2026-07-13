The 2025 Renault Kiger facelift has been launched in India as a refreshed version of the sub-compact SUV, bringing subtle design updates, feature enhancements, and revised pricing. Positioned as a value-driven alternative in its segment, the new Kiger offers both naturally aspirated and turbocharged petrol engine options along with multiple transmission choices. The facelift also introduces new cabin themes and minor exterior styling tweaks while maintaining its competitive positioning against models like the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Exter, and Tata Punch.

What's New in the 2025 Kiger Facelift?

Refreshed Exterior: A new front bumper and updated 16-inch alloy wheels.

A new front bumper and updated 16-inch alloy wheels. New Colour Option: The introduction of the vibrant Oasis Yellow shade.

The introduction of the vibrant Oasis Yellow shade. Enhanced Interior: A new Noir and Cool Grey cabin theme for a modern feel.

A new Noir and Cool Grey cabin theme for a modern feel. Premium Features: Ventilated front seats, auto headlamps, and auto wipers are added to the feature list.

Ventilated front seats, auto headlamps, and auto wipers are added to the feature list. Improved Safety: Six airbags are now offered as standard across all variants, reinforcing its commitment to passenger protection.

Price & Variants (Ex-showroom)

The 2025 Renault Kiger continues its competitive pricing strategy. Thanks to the new GST reforms, its prices have been reduced by up to ₹96,395, making it even more affordable. The ex-showroom price now starts from ₹5.76 lakh for the base Authentic variant and goes up to ₹10.34 lakh for the top-end Emotion Turbo CVT.

The Kiger is available in four primary trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion.

Variant Engine Transmission Ex-Showroom Price Authentic 1.0L NA Petrol Manual ₹5.76 Lakh Evolution 1.0L NA Petrol Manual ₹6.50 Lakh Evolution AMT 1.0L NA Petrol AMT ₹6.95 Lakh Techno 1.0L NA Petrol Manual ₹7.50 Lakh Techno AMT 1.0L NA Petrol AMT ₹7.96 Lakh Emotion 1.0L NA Petrol Manual ₹8.37 Lakh Emotion Turbo 1.0L Turbo Petrol Manual ₹9.15 Lakh Techno Turbo CVT 1.0L Turbo Petrol CVT ₹9.15 Lakh Emotion Turbo CVT 1.0L Turbo Petrol CVT ₹10.34 Lakh

Engine, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

The new Kiger retains its well-proven powertrain options, providing buyers with a choice between efficiency and performance.

1.0-litre Naturally Aspirated (NA) Petrol: This engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, making it a reliable choice for city driving. It is available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. A CNG variant paired with a manual transmission is also available, offering higher fuel efficiency of around 18-20 kmpl.

This engine produces 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, making it a reliable choice for city driving. It is available with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. A CNG variant paired with a manual transmission is also available, offering higher fuel efficiency of around 18-20 kmpl. 1.0-litre Turbo-Petrol: For a more spirited driving experience, this engine generates 98 bhp and 160 Nm of torque. It can be paired with a 5-speed manual or a seamless CVT automatic transmission, ideal for highway cruising. The turbo-petrol engine typically returns a fuel efficiency of around 17-18 kmpl.

Interior & Features: A Focus on Comfort and Technology

The cabin of the 2025 Kiger receives thoughtful updates to enhance its premium feel. The new Noir and Cool Grey interior theme provides a sophisticated ambience. The centrepiece of the dashboard remains the user-friendly 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, now with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for seamless smartphone connectivity.

A standout new feature is the introduction of ventilated front seats, a significant comfort addition and a key advantage over rivals like the Nissan Magnite. Other notable features include auto headlamps, auto wipers, and a multi-view camera for effortless parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces.

Safety: Prioritising Occupant Protection

The 2025 Kiger takes a significant step in occupant protection by offering six airbags as standard across all trims. This is a major upgrade that positions it as one of the safest options in its segment. Beyond airbags, the Kiger is equipped with 21 active and passive safety technologies, including:

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat mounts

GST and Pricing Update

The recent "GST 2.0" reforms, effective from September 22, 2025, have significantly lowered the tax burden on compact cars in India. As a sub-4-meter petrol car with an engine size under 1200cc, the Renault Kiger's total tax rate has been reduced from 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) to a flat 18% GST. This tax reduction has been passed on to the consumer, leading to a substantial price drop across all variants and reinforcing the Kiger's value proposition in the market.

Who Is the Renault Kiger For?

The 2025 Kiger is designed for buyers seeking a stylish, feature-rich, and safe sub-compact SUV without breaking the bank. Its competitive pricing, choice of engine options, and now standard safety features make it an attractive proposition for young professionals, small families, and first-time car buyers.

It directly competes with the likes of the Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Exter, Tata Punch, and Citroën C3, offering a compelling alternative with its unique combination of design and comfort-oriented features like the new ventilated seats.

Renault Kiger FAQs

Is Renault Kiger a hit or flop?

The Renault Kiger has been well-received by customers, with many reviews highlighting it as a value-for-money, stylish, and comfortable sub-compact SUV. While some user reviews mention minor drawbacks like plastic quality and high maintenance costs for some variants, overall public opinion and sales performance suggest it is a successful product for Renault.

Is the Renault Kiger a 7-seater?

No, the Renault Kiger is a 5-seater SUV designed for families. Renault's 7-seater car in India is the Renault Triber.

How much is Kiger per month?

Monthly costs for the Kiger can vary significantly depending on the loan amount, interest rate, and tenure. However, as a reference, the EMI for the Renault Kiger can start from approximately ₹14,262 per month for the base model, based on a typical car loan.

Which is better, Baleno or Kiger?

The choice between the Renault Kiger and the Maruti Baleno depends on your priorities:

Price: The Kiger generally has a lower starting price.

The Kiger generally has a lower starting price. Engine & Performance: The Baleno has a larger 1.2L engine compared to the Kiger's 1.0L engine. However, the Kiger offers a more powerful 1.0L turbo-petrol engine option.

The Baleno has a larger 1.2L engine compared to the Kiger's 1.0L engine. However, the Kiger offers a more powerful 1.0L turbo-petrol engine option. Space & Practicality: The Kiger has a more spacious cabin and a larger boot space of 405 litres compared to the Baleno's 318 litres. It also has a higher ground clearance of 205mm, which is better for navigating rough roads.

Is Renault a good car to buy?

Renault has a reputation for offering well-equipped and spacious cars at competitive prices, making them a popular choice in the Indian market. The brand's emphasis on safety is also a plus, with the Kiger receiving a 4-star Global NCAP safety rating. The introduction of GST 2.0 has also made Renault cars, including the Kiger, more affordable for buyers.

Is Kiger good for a long drive?

Yes, based on owner reviews and long-term reports, the Kiger is considered a comfortable and reliable vehicle for long-distance road trips. Its well-tuned suspension, stable handling, and good fuel efficiency on highways make it a suitable option for extended journeys.

Is Kiger better than Nexon?

The comparison between the Kiger and Nexon depends on your needs:

Power: The Tata Nexon, with its 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options, offers more power than the Renault Kiger's 1.0L engines.

The Tata Nexon, with its 1.2L turbo petrol and 1.5L diesel engine options, offers more power than the Renault Kiger's 1.0L engines. Ground Clearance: The Nexon has a slightly higher ground clearance of 208mm compared to the Kiger's 205mm.

The Nexon has a slightly higher ground clearance of 208mm compared to the Kiger's 205mm. Features & Safety: Both cars come with a strong feature set. The Nexon has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, which is higher than the Kiger's 4-star rating.

Which is best, Kiger or Magnite?

The Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are platform siblings and share many features.

Engine & Performance: Both cars have similar engine options and performance, including the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine.

Both cars have similar engine options and performance, including the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Boot Space: The Kiger offers a larger boot space of 405 litres compared to the Magnite's 336 litres.

The Kiger offers a larger boot space of 405 litres compared to the Magnite's 336 litres. Features: Both offer a comprehensive list of features, including an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless connectivity, a digital instrument cluster, and cruise control.

Is Kiger better than Punch?

The choice between the Kiger and Tata Punch comes down to what you prioritise:

Performance: The Tata Punch's 1.2L naturally aspirated engine offers slightly more power than the Kiger's 1.0L naturally aspirated engine.

The Tata Punch's 1.2L naturally aspirated engine offers slightly more power than the Kiger's 1.0L naturally aspirated engine. Safety: The Tata Punch has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, while the Kiger has a 4-star rating.

The Tata Punch has a 5-star Global NCAP safety rating, while the Kiger has a 4-star rating. Boot Space & Ground Clearance: The Kiger has a larger boot space (405L vs 366L) and higher ground clearance (205mm vs 187mm), making it more practical for carrying luggage and navigating rough terrain.

Does Kiger have a 360 camera?

Yes, the Renault Kiger comes with a multiview camera (360-degree camera), which is a notable feature for its segment, making parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces more convenient.

Which is better, Triber or Kiger?

The main difference is their purpose and seating capacity:

Seating: The Renault Triber is a highly versatile 7-seater MUV with removable third-row seats, while the Kiger is a 5-seater SUV.

The Renault Triber is a highly versatile 7-seater MUV with removable third-row seats, while the Kiger is a 5-seater SUV. Engine: The Kiger's 1.0L turbo-petrol engine provides more power and performance than the Triber's 1.0L naturally aspirated engine.

The Kiger's 1.0L turbo-petrol engine provides more power and performance than the Triber's 1.0L naturally aspirated engine. Boot Space: With the third row folded, the Triber has a huge boot space of 625 litres, while the Kiger has a generous 405 litres.

What are the drawbacks of Kiger?

Based on user feedback, some of the drawbacks of the Renault Kiger include:

High maintenance costs on some variants.

on some variants. Plastic quality in certain parts of the interior could be better.

in certain parts of the interior could be better. Low city mileage in some automatic variants.

in some automatic variants. Poor headlight illumination on high beams for highway driving.

What is the Renault Kiger maintenance cost?

The maintenance cost for the Renault Kiger is a point of contention among users, with some reporting it as high. However, Renault officially states that the Kiger has a low maintenance cost of 44 paise/km over five years or 50,000 km, based on standard service schedules. A typical yearly service cost can be around ₹4,599 for the petrol model.