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Nissan Magnite vs Renault Kiger

In 2026 when choosing between the Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Nissan Magnite Price starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT, Renault Kiger Price starts at Rs. 5.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic. Magnite: 999 cc engine, 17.9 to 24 kmpl mileage. Kiger: 999 cc engine, 18.24 to 20.5 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Magnite vs Kiger Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Magnite Kiger
BrandNissanRenault
Price₹ 5.65 Lakhs₹ 5.81 Lakhs
Mileage17.9 to 24 kmpl18.24 to 20.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity999 cc999 cc
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Cylinders33

Filters
Magnite
Nissan Magnite
Visia B4D 1.0 Petrol MT
₹5.62 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Kiger
Renault Kiger
Authentic
₹5.81 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Nissan Magnite Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Taillight
Infotainment System Main Menu
Left Side View
Grille
Steering Wheel
Seat Headrest
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Specification
Engine Type
1.0L Petrol1.0L Energy
Driving Range
776 km-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
96 Nm @ 3400 rpm96 Nm @ 3400-3600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
19.4 kmpl19.17 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
71 bhp @ 6250-3600 rpm71 bhp @ 6250 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DrumDrum
Spare Wheel
SteelSteel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel RimsSteel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)Power assisted (Electric) steering with 3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Twin-tube Telescopic Shock AbsorberTorsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
Mac Pherson Strut with Lower Transverse LinkMcPherson Strut with Lower Triangle & Coil Spring, Anti-roll Bar & Traverse Arm
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16195 / 60 R16
Length
3994 mm3990 mm
Ground Clearance
205 mm205 mm
Wheelbase
2500 mm2500 mm
Height
1572 mm1605 mm
Kerb Weight
1019 kg-
Width
1758 mm1750 mm
Bootspace
336 litres405 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
40 litres40 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
TiltNo
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
NoNo
Parking Sensors
RearRear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
NoNo
Parking Assist
NoNo
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver OnlyNo
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal OnlyNo
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
12V Power Outlets
Yes2
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlSingle Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
NoYes
Trip Meter
NoElectronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
NoNo
Clock
DigitalDigital
Door Ajar Warning
NoYes
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
NoYes
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalDigital
Average Speed
NoYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
NoNo
Average Fuel Consumption
NoYes
Distance to Empty
NoYes
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
NoYes
Central Locking
With KeyRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
No-
Rub - Strips
BlackNo
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
NoNo
Body-Coloured Bumpers
YesYes
Roof Mounted Antenna
NoNo
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyCladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
NoNo
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Internally AdjustableInternally Adjustable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
NoYes
Rear Defogger
NoNo
One Touch -Down
NoNo
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome-
Interior Door Handles
BlackPainted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
BlackBlack
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront
Rear Wiper
NoNo
One Touch - Up
NoNo
Boot-lid Opener
InternalNo
Side Window Blinds
NoNo
Driver Armrest Storage
NoYes
Sunglass Holder
NoNo
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Cooled Glove Box
NoNo
Cornering Headlights
NoNo
Glove Box Lamp
NoNo
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront
Ambient Interior Lighting
NoNo
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
NoNo
Rear Reading Lamp
No-
Automatic Head Lamps
NoNo
Headlights
HalogenHalogen
Daytime Running Lights
NoLED
Tail Lights
HalogenLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Follow me home headlamps
NoNo
Puddle Lamps
NoOptional
Warranty (Years)
2No
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
NoNo
Warranty (Kilometres)
40000No
Battery Warranty (Years)
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
NoNo
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
NoNo
Bluetooth Compatibility
No-
Speakers
NoNo
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
NoNo
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Available
USB Compatibility
NoNo
GPS Navigation System
NoNo
Aux Compatibility
No-
Display
NoNo
Voice Command
NoNo
Remote AC On/Off Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
NoNo
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No-
Check Vehicle Status Via App
NoNo
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
NoNo
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
NoNo
Geo-Fence
NoNo
Find My Car
No-
Emergency Call
NoNo
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
NoNo
High-beam Assist
NoNo
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
NoNo
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
NoNo
Blind Spot Detection
NoNo
Lane Departure Prevention
NoNo
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesN0
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
NoNo
Puncture Repair Kit
NoNo
NCAP Rating
4 Star (ASEAN NCAP)Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
NoYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)-
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Interiors
Single Tone-
Driver Armrest
NoYes
Rear Armrest
YesCup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Stylish Black-
Ventilated Seats
NoNo
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
NoNo
Front Seatback Pockets
NoYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
6,33,1416,43,117
Ex-Showroom Price
5,61,6435,81,000
RTO
34,92632,240
Insurance
36,07229,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
13,60813,823
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