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HONDA Elevate

₹11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.5Expert Score
4.4
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The mid-size SUV segment in India continues to see high consumer demand, and the Honda Elevate firmly establishes itself as a highly reliable, spacious, and practical choice. Engineered specifically to tackle diverse road conditions, this premium 5-seater family SUV combines urban sophistication with impressive ruggedness, making it an excellent long-term investment.

Built on Honda's global small car platform (shared with the popular Honda City), the vehicle features a robust architecture, category-leading ground clearance, and an advanced safety suite that sets structural benchmarks in its class.

Honda Elevate Price in India

The Honda Elevate offers multiple choices across manual and automatic drivetrains, catering to a wide budget range. The pricing for the key configurations is outlined below:

  • Honda Elevate SV (Base Model): Rs. 11.60 Lakh
  • Honda Elevate V MT: Rs. 12.06 Lakh
  • Honda Elevate V CVT: Rs. 13.22 Lakh
  • Honda Elevate VX MT: Rs. 13.75 Lakh
  • Honda Elevate VX CVT: Rs. 14.91 Lakh
  • Honda Elevate ZX MT: Rs. 14.98 Lakh
  • Honda Elevate ZX Black Edition MT: Rs. 15.07 Lakh
  • Honda Elevate ADV Edition MT: Rs. 15.39 Lakh
  • Honda Elevate ZX CVT: Rs. 16.16 Lakh
  • Honda Elevate ZX Black Edition CVT: Rs. 16.25 Lakh
  • Honda Elevate ADV Edition CVT: Rs. 16.57 Lakh
  • Honda Elevate ADV Edition CVT Dual Tone (Top Model): Rs. 16.67 Lakh

(Note: All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.)

Engine, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

Under the hood, the SUV relies on a highly refined and time-tested naturally aspirated petrol engine that prioritises effortless linear acceleration and long-term mechanical durability.

Mechanical Specifications:

  • Engine Type: 1.5-litre i-VTEC with VTC (Four-Cylinder, DOHC)
  • Engine Displacement: 1498 cc
  • Maximum Power: 119 bhp (121 hp) @ 6600 rpm
  • Maximum Torque: 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm
  • Transmission Options: 6-speed Manual Transmission (MT) or a 7-step Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters
  • Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
  • Emission Standard: BS6 Phase 2 compliant

Driving Dynamics & Fuel Economy

The short-ratio tuning ensures sharp throttle responses during city commuting while maintaining relaxed engine RPMs at cruising speeds.

  • ARAI Certified Mileage (CVT Automatic): 16.92 kmpl
  • ARAI Certified Mileage (Manual): 15.31 kmpl
  • Acceleration: The manual version covers 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds.
  • Top Speed: 161 kmph

Exterior Styling: Bold and Purposeful

The vehicle abandons soft, swooping crossover lines in favour of an authentic, upright SUV stance. This classic silhouette translates directly to superior visibility and road presence.

  • Front Profile: Features a massive, near-vertical rectangular front grille finished in gloss black, underscored by a thick chrome signature bar. This is flanked by sleek LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights and LED projector fog lamps.
  • Proportions & Clearance: It measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height, riding on a 2,650 mm wheelbase. A standout highlight is the class-leading 220 mm ground clearance, allowing it to handle deep potholes and broken roads without any belly scraping.
  • Side and Rear Profile: Flared wheel arches host distinctively styled 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 215/55 R17 rubber. The rear features wrap-around connected LED tail lamps, a prominent roof spoiler, a clean tailgate layout, and a rugged silver skid plate.

Colour choices include premium single-tone options like Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Phoenix Orange, and dual-tone configurations featuring a contrasting Crystal Black Pearl roof.

Premium Cabin Comfort and Technology

The interior layout prioritises ergonomics, absolute maximisation of space, and long-haul driving comfort.

  • Interior Themes: Higher trims feature a premium dual-tone brown and black leatherette finish, while special editions like the Black Edition and ADV Edition introduce a sporty, all-black cabin treatment with contrast orange stitching.
  • Infotainment & Connectivity: The centrepiece is a high-resolution 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with an immersive 8-speaker premium sound system.
  • Driver’s Cockpit: Features a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster that neatly displays safety details, a fuel economy calculator, and trip information.
  • Comfort features: include a single-pane electric sunroof, automatic climate control with dedicated rear AC vents, a wireless smartphone charging pad, auto-folding outside rearview mirrors, and a multi-angle rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines.
  • Class-Leading Boot Capacity: The vehicle provides an immense 458 litres of boot space, outclassing most immediate rivals and ensuring ample luggage capacity for extended family road trips.

Advanced Safety and Driver Assistance

Honda emphasises occupant protection by packaging high-tensile structural engineering with essential active and passive safety technologies.

  • Standard Safety Shield: All variants now come standard with 6 airbags (driver, front passenger, side, and curtain layout), alongside Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
  • Honda Sensing (Level 2 ADAS): The top-tier variants integrate a camera-based Advanced Driver Assistance System. Features include Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Lead Car Departure Notification, and Adaptive Cruise Control.
  • Honda LaneWatch: A unique camera mounted beneath the left wing mirror streams live blind-spot footage directly to the main central screen when turning or changing lanes, massively enhancing safety in crowded urban environments.

Final Verdict

The Honda Elevate targets the no-nonsense family car buyer looking for reliable performance, substantial cabin space, and robust safety tech. While it skips over complicated turbocharged engine options or panoramic sunroofs found in some competitor models, its segment-best 220 mm ground clearance, exceptionally large boot, standard safety package, and smooth i-VTEC motor make it a highly rational and stress-free ownership package.

Honda Elevate Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1498 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15.31-16.92 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    119.35 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    458 litres
  • NCAPSafetyRating iconNCAP Safety Rating
    4
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    145 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
View All Elevate SpecsView specs icon

Honda Elevate Videos

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Honda Elevate Variants

Honda Elevate price starts at ₹ 11.6 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 16.67 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Elevate comes in 23 variants. Honda Elevate's top variant is ADV Edition CVT Dual Tone.
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Petrol
Automatic
Manual
23 Variants Available
Elevate SV MT
₹11.6 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Elevate V MT
₹12.06 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
Elevate Apex Edition V MT
₹12.86 Lakhs*
1498 cc
Petrol
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda Elevate Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
Honda offers significant savings up to Rs 1.30 lakh on models like Elevate and City in August 2026.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Aug 2026
Honda partners with Tata Technologies to develop a new car platform, marking a significant automotive industry collaboration.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jul 2026
Honda Cars India receives certification for its Wind Tunnel Facility to support WLTP testing for India-specific models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon14 Jul 2026
In July 2026, Indian car brands offer significant discounts, focusing on SUVs and premium models, with various incentives available across dealerships.Read Full Story
Calendar icon8 Jun 2026
Honda is offering up to ₹2.15 lakh in discounts for the Elevate SUV and Amaze sedan in June 2026.Read Full Story

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Honda Elevate comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSSAFETY RATING*GROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate image
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MG AstorMG Astor imageRs. 9.79 LakhsOnwards
4.13
108 bhp144 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6--488 L4323 mm1809 mm1650 mm5.6 metresElevateVSAstor
Mahindra TharMahindra Thar imageRs. 9.99 LakhsOnwards
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Tata SierraTata Sierra imageRs. 11.49 LakhsOnwards
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Tata CurvvTata Curvv imageRs. 9.76 LakhsOnwards
4.4389
116 bhp260 NmManual, AutomaticSUV6-208 mm500 litres4308 mm1810 mm1630 mm-ElevateVSCurvv

Honda Elevate Expert Review

Pros

Spacious and comfortable cabinMature stylingHonda Sensing ADAS techUpdated infotainment screen

Cons

Struggles on ascentsNot excitable to drive

Honda Elevate finally puts the Japanese car brand in India in a fertile play-field, one that ought to have been tapped into much earlier because of the enormous potential it offers. So even if the likes of Honda City and Amaze have been faring well, a sedan-only portfolio was never going to cut it in times when mid-size SUVs have snatched the crown and the mantle.

The Elevate is an India-first product and this in itself shows how serious Honda is about the world's third-largest vehicle market. India overtook Honda's home market of Japan to reach the podium place and to then not have Honda play a bigger, much bigger game here would have been blasphemous. The Honda Elevate, therefore, drives in as a potential game changer. The question is is the Elevate a game-changer for Honda, the segment or the market?

Here is the first-drive review of the all-new Honda Elevate SUV:

Honda Elevate: Exterior highlights

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The Honda Elevate is a well-styled product and its main USP is in the fact that the designers have not gone overboard in plugging in too many elements that almost always finds way into modern-day cars. Instead, the Elevate has a butch, muscular appeal that is mostly devoid of flashy ingredients like chrome and strong creases.

The biggest visual highlight of the Elevate is its enormous front grille in Black that also houses the very prominent Honda logo. This grille alone lends the vehicle a uniquely aggressive appeal but flanked by LED head light units with integrated DRLs and the very pronounced bonnet, the dominating face is enhanced even more. There is a set of fog lights towards the bottom but these are more for function than form.

A large grille on the face of the Honda Elevate is this SUVs biggest visual highlight.
A large grille on the face of the Honda Elevate is this SUVs biggest visual highlight.

The side profile, in comparison, is more conventional even though the slightly flared wheel arches, roof rails and the body-coloured cladding on both doors extend the appeal. The Elevate SUV stands on 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. The alloy design has been carried forward from the latest City sedan and is more sophisticated than outright sporty.

Cladding on towards the bottom of the side doors lend some character to the profile of the Honda Elevate SUV.
Cladding on towards the bottom of the side doors lend some character to the profile of the Honda Elevate SUV.

The same emphasis on sophistication extends to the rear of the Honda Elevate where the wraparound LED tail lights, roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna and a grey skid plate lining at the bottom complete a simple yet appealing look.

A look at the rear profile of the Honda Elevate SUV.
A look at the rear profile of the Honda Elevate SUV.

The Honda Elevate is being offered in seven single-tone colour options which include an all-new Phoenix Orange shade as well. There are also three dual-tone hues that one can choose from.

Honda Elevate: Dimensions
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Honda Elevate: Dimensions 
  
Length4,312 mm
Width1,790 mm
Height1,650 mm
Wheelbase2,650 mm
Ground clearance220 mm

Overall, the Elevate's design isn't radical, sensational or outright rugged. But while looks depend on various perceptions, this Honda SUV sure is smart to look at, without trying too hard.

Honda Elevate: Cabin highlights

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Step inside the Honda Elevate and the significance here too is attached more to an aesthetically pleasing cabin than one that screams outright sporty or cutting-edge.

The stretched dashboard layout houses rectangular AC vents, leather padding and faux-wood inserts. There is still a lot of hard plastic in play - and to be expected too in this segment, but the careful use of dual-tone Black + Beige colour theme seeks to raise the premium appeal here.

The most significant highlight here, however, is the new 10.25-inch infotainment screen that is a mammoth jump forward from the screen inside other Honda models. The company has finally - phew, heard the feedback about screen glare, low resolution on camera feed and dodgy touch interface. The screen inside this vehicle - an IPS display - fixes all the follies from before and is at par with any screen on any rival model. If only the rear-camera feed had dynamic guidelines, this screen would have scored a perfect ten.

A stretched and clean dashboard design inside the Honda Elevate lends the interiors a mature appeal.
A stretched and clean dashboard design inside the Honda Elevate lends the interiors a mature appeal.

A perfect ten, however, is still some distance away for the driver display which continues to be a semi-digital unit. There is inherently nothing wrong or faulty here - easy data reading and simple enough to operate. But it is still rather old-school when pitted against MIDs from many rival brands. The likes of Honda, Maruti Suzuki (in the Grand Vitara) and Toyota (in the Hyryder) need to shift towards a smarter all-digital screen behind the steering.

The three-spoke steering with mounted controls and the center console are done well and there are plenty of storage spaces all around the cabin. There are a series of buttons under the infotainment screen for HVAC controls and a dedicated phone storage space which doubles up as a wireless phone charging pad. Two conventional USB ports and a 12V socket have been fitted in as well.

Gaze upwards and there is a conventional sunroof which go well with the generous window size to allow for the elements to filter in. But Honda could have gone a bit more creative by adding crowd-pleasing features like a larger sunroof, seat ventilation, power-adjustable driver seat, ambient lighting, air-purification system and the likes. I personally think these misses are fine but a growing number of buyers tend to especially scan the feature list and some may find the cupboard comparatively bare.

But the Elevate hits back and hits back strong with a very spacious and comfortable cabin. On comfort alone, the Honda SUV is more than likely to hit competition out of the park.

The seats inside the Honda Elevate is one of the most comfortable for a model in this segment.
The seats inside the Honda Elevate is one of the most comfortable for a model in this segment.

All five seats are perfectly-well cushioned with the front seats receiving an additional lower-back support which is great for long drives. And even with the front passenger seat pulled quite some way back, there was still an impressive amount of room just behind for the passenger at the back. There is acres of leg, knee and feet room here while the headroom is also quite generous. The only shortcoming is that the rear seats are angled slightly upwards which reduces the under-thigh support. Otherwise, the rear seats, complete with the central armrest, are quite a nice place to be in for the family.

And families usually come with baggage, the actual and physical kind. The Elevate knows and therefore, packs in a mammoth 458 litres of cargo area. This is the largest in the segment - and by quite a bit, while the split-folding rear-seats open further options.

Overall, the Elevate cabin is a fairly nice place to be in and is mighty comfortable. The feature list is decent but not extensive and the materials used all around are par for the course.

Honda Elevate: Drive highlights

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The Honda Elevate is powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol motor that does duty inside the new Honda City. It is mated to a six-speed manual transmission box as well as a CVT. I spent the maximum time with the CVT while an hour was enough to assess the manual gearbox.

The Honda Elevate is offered in a single engine option but with two transmission choices.
The Honda Elevate is offered in a single engine option but with two transmission choices.

The first thing you would notice as soon as you enter the driver's seat is the high drive position with a very commanding view of the road ahead. The muscular bonnet does a great job of underlining that for your driving pleasure is indeed an SUV.

What works real well for the Elevate SUV is its reliable motor and the CVT hitting the right numbers at the right times. It is hardly excitable but ambles forward well, the well-engineered steering pushing the vehicle into the intended turns and twists with precision. The balanced suspension also deserves a thumbs up. Within city limits, the Elevate is at its strongest. On open highway stretches, it patiently builds up to triple-digit speeds. It is on climbs though that the struggles are glaring.

Our test roads for the Honda Elevate included gentle ascent roads on the hills just outside of Udaipur city.
Our test roads for the Honda Elevate included gentle ascent roads on the hills just outside of Udaipur city.

The CVT and engine pairing - much like on the City - is far from impressive on uphill climbs. Even on the gentlest of ascents, the Elevate will groan and grumble enough to put you off. The engine noise seeping into the cabin in such scenarios is a marked departure from the otherwise charming drive trait of the vehicle. And while the vehicle will do the climb minus the need for engaging paddle shifters, the lack of eagerness to do so is a chink on the drive armour.

Switch to the MT and you obviously get complete control over the gear shifts. The throws are not as slick as on the Korean models but fairly decent nonetheless. The reach of the third and fourth gear in particular are long and impressive. But there is only so much that the gearbox can do when a lot of pulling power is the need of the hour. Once again, the Elevate impresses with its genial ride quality. But once again, the need to push forward and to do so on climbs exposes the Achilles Heel. You will have to intricately - and repeatedly - work the gearbox to get the Elevate to push itself on ascents.

Honda Elevate: Key specifications
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Honda Elevate: Key specifications 
  
Engine1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol
Max Power88 bhp
Max Torque145 Nm
Mileage16.92 kmpl (CVT); 15.31 kmpl (MT)
Turn radius5.2 meters

Overall, the Elevate has a mature drive trait with solid control on NVH levels and a great suspension set up. The steering offers a reassuring feel on high speeds and the CVT keeps ticking the right figure. But on uphill stretches and for those in the habit of hurried drives, the Elevate falls short on expectations. Could Honda have conjured up a turbo engine?

Honda Elevate: Sensing ADAS

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A key ace up the sleeves of the Elevate is Honda Sensing technology. Sensing is essentially Honda's version of ADAS but unlike conventional ADAS that makes use of an array of radars and cameras, the Honda Sensing tasks just one front cam - on the windshield - to provide assisted functions.

Elevate is not the first Honda model in the country to get Sensing technology. The same tech has been carried forward from the City to the SUV and in that sense, works just as well. During our test drive, we could only assess a handful of the features like Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Forward Collision Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation (auto braking) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC).

In Indian conditions and on any model offering ADAS technology, the convenience and benefits are the most on long highway drives. And on open stretches, the Honda Sensing on Elevate worked perfectly to keep the vehicle in its intended lane and even offering a visual warning every time we intentionally neared our support vehicle. For most parts though, I spent trying the ACC and the Elevate kept a fair pace and distance at all times.

Honda Elevate: Verdict

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Elevate assimilates all the strengths of Honda in an SUV form factor. A spacious and comfortable cabin will be its biggest connect with potential buyers while a mature exterior design and pleasing interiors are great tag-team partners to have. The Honda Sensing technology is a great bonus.

But it is also true that comparisons galore with rivals galore would be drawn. The Elevate is a year or two late to the party and while it is still likely to impress the Honda fanbase in India, it is not a showstopper for sure. Is it the best from Honda in India so far? Absolutely. Is it the best option in the segment? Time and its eventual pricing will tell. The official launch is around the festive season and we would be in a better position to predict its fate then.

Honda Elevate Images

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Honda Elevate Colours

Honda Elevate is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Platinum White Pearl
Lunar Silver Metallic
Platinum White Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl
Golden Brown Metallic
Obsidian Blue Pearl
Phoenix Orange Pearl With Crystal Black Pearl
Radiant Red Metallic With Crystal Black Pearl
Meteoroid Grey Metallic
Phoenix Orange Pearl
Radiant Red Metallic
Platinum white pearl

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9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
ElevatevsThar
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ElevatevsSierra
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Honda Elevate Safety Ratings

The Honda Elevate has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.
In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 4 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Honda Elevate User Reviews & Ratings

4.3Engine & Performance
4.4Features
4.3Safety
4.4Design
4.7Value For Money
4.3Comfort
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Honda Elevate User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the Honda Elevate for its stylish design, reliability, excellent performance, and spacious interiors, while noting slight disappointment in lacking some advanced features and cabin insulation.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish modern design
  • check circle iconExcellent performance and handling
  • check circle iconSpacious interiors with comfort
  • check circle iconAdvanced safety features
  • check circle iconGreat fuel efficiency

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLacking some advanced features
  • warning iconRoad noise at higher speeds
  • warning iconCabin insulation could be better
  • warning iconNot the best for long trips
  • warning iconSome wish for more tech options
Value for money
Bro, this car feels worth every rupee spent. Honda Elevate is all about performance, style, and comfort in one shot.
By: Tanya Rastogi (Feb 19, 2025)
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Elevate levels up
Driving the Honda Elevate makes me feel like the king of the road. So much confidence on every turn and curve.
By: Manish Srivastava (Feb 19, 2025)
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Perfect Indian SUV
Honda Elevate fits all needs for Indian users. Whether highways or cities, it nails comfort and driving satisfaction.
By: Payal Khatri (Feb 19, 2025)
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Stylish n sleek
The Elevate ka design is seriously cool! Interiors are well-built too. Totally loving the experience so far.
By: Vikram Solanki (Feb 14, 2025)
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Honda makes magic
My Elevate journey is just superb! The features and design feel so premium. Great decision to buy it.
By: Yash Rajput (Feb 14, 2025)
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Honda Elevate Related News

Honda posted a positive sales performance in May 2026 despite the fuel price shocks.
Amaze, City, and Elevate help Honda post 31% sales growth in May 2026
2 Jun 2026
Honda Cars India has launched the Elevate ADV Edition in India with sportier cosmetic elements for an overall bolder look
Honda Elevate ADV Edition launched with sportier styling and dual tone shades
3 Nov 2025
Honda Car India has teased a new edition of the Elevate SUV in India.
Honda Elevate new edition teaser revealed, gets sporty red accents
1 Nov 2025
Honda City, Elevate and Amaze attract discounts of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh this Diwali.
Honda Elevate, City, Amaze attract discounts of up to 1.51 lakh. Check details
13 Oct 2025
The Honda Amaze lineup now starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.97 lakh, while the Elevate and the City range start at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.95 lakh, respectively
Honda Cars India slashes price across lineup: Amaze starts at 6.97 lakh, Elevate at 10.99 lakh
23 Sept 2025
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 Honda Elevate Related News
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Honda Elevate Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power119.35bhp@6600rpm
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque145Nm@4300rpm
Mileage15.31-16.92 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1498 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Elevate specs and features

Honda Elevate Mileage

Honda Elevate in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Honda Elevate's petrol variant is 15.31 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Honda Elevate SV MT comes with a 40 litres fuel tank.

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15.31 kmpl

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