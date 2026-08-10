The mid-size SUV segment in India continues to see high consumer demand, and the Honda Elevate firmly establishes itself as a highly reliable, spacious, and practical choice. Engineered specifically to tackle diverse road conditions, this premium 5-seater family SUV combines urban sophistication with impressive ruggedness, making it an excellent long-term investment.

Built on Honda's global small car platform (shared with the popular Honda City), the vehicle features a robust architecture, category-leading ground clearance, and an advanced safety suite that sets structural benchmarks in its class.

Honda Elevate Price in India

The Honda Elevate offers multiple choices across manual and automatic drivetrains, catering to a wide budget range. The pricing for the key configurations is outlined below:

Honda Elevate SV (Base Model): Rs. 11.60 Lakh

Rs. 11.60 Lakh Honda Elevate V MT: Rs. 12.06 Lakh

Rs. 12.06 Lakh Honda Elevate V CVT: Rs. 13.22 Lakh

Rs. 13.22 Lakh Honda Elevate VX MT: Rs. 13.75 Lakh

Rs. 13.75 Lakh Honda Elevate VX CVT: Rs. 14.91 Lakh

Rs. 14.91 Lakh Honda Elevate ZX MT: Rs. 14.98 Lakh

Rs. 14.98 Lakh Honda Elevate ZX Black Edition MT: Rs. 15.07 Lakh

Rs. 15.07 Lakh Honda Elevate ADV Edition MT: Rs. 15.39 Lakh

Rs. 15.39 Lakh Honda Elevate ZX CVT: Rs. 16.16 Lakh

Rs. 16.16 Lakh Honda Elevate ZX Black Edition CVT: Rs. 16.25 Lakh

Rs. 16.25 Lakh Honda Elevate ADV Edition CVT: Rs. 16.57 Lakh

Rs. 16.57 Lakh Honda Elevate ADV Edition CVT Dual Tone (Top Model): Rs. 16.67 Lakh

(Note: All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi.)

Engine, Performance, and Fuel Efficiency

Under the hood, the SUV relies on a highly refined and time-tested naturally aspirated petrol engine that prioritises effortless linear acceleration and long-term mechanical durability.

Mechanical Specifications:

Engine Type: 1.5-litre i-VTEC with VTC (Four-Cylinder, DOHC)

1.5-litre i-VTEC with VTC (Four-Cylinder, DOHC) Engine Displacement: 1498 cc

1498 cc Maximum Power: 119 bhp (121 hp) @ 6600 rpm

119 bhp (121 hp) @ 6600 rpm Maximum Torque: 145 Nm @ 4300 rpm

145 Nm @ 4300 rpm Transmission Options: 6-speed Manual Transmission (MT) or a 7-step Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters

6-speed Manual Transmission (MT) or a 7-step Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) with paddle shifters Drivetrain: Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)

Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Emission Standard: BS6 Phase 2 compliant

Driving Dynamics & Fuel Economy

The short-ratio tuning ensures sharp throttle responses during city commuting while maintaining relaxed engine RPMs at cruising speeds.

ARAI Certified Mileage (CVT Automatic): 16.92 kmpl

16.92 kmpl ARAI Certified Mileage (Manual): 15.31 kmpl

15.31 kmpl Acceleration: The manual version covers 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds.

The manual version covers 0 to 100 kmph in 10.8 seconds. Top Speed: 161 kmph

Exterior Styling: Bold and Purposeful

The vehicle abandons soft, swooping crossover lines in favour of an authentic, upright SUV stance. This classic silhouette translates directly to superior visibility and road presence.

Front Profile: Features a massive, near-vertical rectangular front grille finished in gloss black, underscored by a thick chrome signature bar. This is flanked by sleek LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights and LED projector fog lamps.

Features a massive, near-vertical rectangular front grille finished in gloss black, underscored by a thick chrome signature bar. This is flanked by sleek LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights and LED projector fog lamps. Proportions & Clearance: It measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height, riding on a 2,650 mm wheelbase. A standout highlight is the class-leading 220 mm ground clearance , allowing it to handle deep potholes and broken roads without any belly scraping.

It measures 4,312 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width, and 1,650 mm in height, riding on a 2,650 mm wheelbase. A standout highlight is the class-leading , allowing it to handle deep potholes and broken roads without any belly scraping. Side and Rear Profile: Flared wheel arches host distinctively styled 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 215/55 R17 rubber. The rear features wrap-around connected LED tail lamps, a prominent roof spoiler, a clean tailgate layout, and a rugged silver skid plate.

Colour choices include premium single-tone options like Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Phoenix Orange, and dual-tone configurations featuring a contrasting Crystal Black Pearl roof.

Premium Cabin Comfort and Technology

The interior layout prioritises ergonomics, absolute maximisation of space, and long-haul driving comfort.

Interior Themes: Higher trims feature a premium dual-tone brown and black leatherette finish, while special editions like the Black Edition and ADV Edition introduce a sporty, all-black cabin treatment with contrast orange stitching.

Higher trims feature a premium dual-tone brown and black leatherette finish, while special editions like the Black Edition and ADV Edition introduce a sporty, all-black cabin treatment with contrast orange stitching. Infotainment & Connectivity: The centrepiece is a high-resolution 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with an immersive 8-speaker premium sound system.

The centrepiece is a high-resolution 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, paired with an immersive 8-speaker premium sound system. Driver’s Cockpit: Features a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster that neatly displays safety details, a fuel economy calculator, and trip information.

Features a 7-inch semi-digital instrument cluster that neatly displays safety details, a fuel economy calculator, and trip information. Comfort features: include a single-pane electric sunroof, automatic climate control with dedicated rear AC vents, a wireless smartphone charging pad, auto-folding outside rearview mirrors, and a multi-angle rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines.

include a single-pane electric sunroof, automatic climate control with dedicated rear AC vents, a wireless smartphone charging pad, auto-folding outside rearview mirrors, and a multi-angle rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines. Class-Leading Boot Capacity: The vehicle provides an immense 458 litres of boot space, outclassing most immediate rivals and ensuring ample luggage capacity for extended family road trips.

Advanced Safety and Driver Assistance

Honda emphasises occupant protection by packaging high-tensile structural engineering with essential active and passive safety technologies.

Standard Safety Shield: All variants now come standard with 6 airbags (driver, front passenger, side, and curtain layout), alongside Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

All variants now come standard with (driver, front passenger, side, and curtain layout), alongside Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Start Assist (HSA), and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). Honda Sensing (Level 2 ADAS): The top-tier variants integrate a camera-based Advanced Driver Assistance System. Features include Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Lead Car Departure Notification, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The top-tier variants integrate a camera-based Advanced Driver Assistance System. Features include Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Lead Car Departure Notification, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Honda LaneWatch: A unique camera mounted beneath the left wing mirror streams live blind-spot footage directly to the main central screen when turning or changing lanes, massively enhancing safety in crowded urban environments.

Final Verdict

The Honda Elevate targets the no-nonsense family car buyer looking for reliable performance, substantial cabin space, and robust safety tech. While it skips over complicated turbocharged engine options or panoramic sunroofs found in some competitor models, its segment-best 220 mm ground clearance, exceptionally large boot, standard safety package, and smooth i-VTEC motor make it a highly rational and stress-free ownership package.