Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition launches in India: First Look

Nissan Motor has introduced a new edition of the Magnite, its best-selling SUV to commemorate the ICC men's World Cup Cricket tournament. The Kuro Edition of Magnite is an all-black version of the sub-compact SUV which offers cosmetic updates over the standard versions. Here is q quick look.

