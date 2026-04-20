Best KTM Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price KTM 390 Duke ₹ 2.77 Lakhs KTM 200 Duke ₹ 1.98 Lakhs KTM RC 200 ₹ 2.15 Lakhs Onwards KTM 250 Duke ₹ 2.17 Lakhs KTM RC 390 ₹ 3.23 Lakhs Onwards

In India, there are 24 KTM Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the KTM 390 Duke, KTM 200 Duke, KTM RC 200, KTM 250 Duke, KTM RC 390. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.