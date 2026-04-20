Best KTM Bikes

In India, there are 24 KTM Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the KTM 390 Duke, KTM 200 Duke, KTM RC 200, KTM 250 Duke, KTM RC 390. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best KTM Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
KTM 390 Duke ₹ 2.77 Lakhs
KTM 200 Duke ₹ 1.98 Lakhs
KTM RC 200 ₹ 2.15 Lakhs Onwards
KTM 250 Duke ₹ 2.17 Lakhs
KTM RC 390 ₹ 3.23 Lakhs Onwards

Popular Filters

Latest Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Electric Bikes
Electric Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Cruiser Bikes
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 50000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 70000
Bikes under 1 lakh
Bikes under 1 lakh

24 New KTM Bikes found

Sort By:

KTM 390 Duke Front Left View
1/19

KTM 390 Duke

4.0
85
₹2.77 Lakhs
Engine
349 cc
Speed
167 kmph
Mileage
28.9 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 200 Duke Front Right View
1/12

KTM 200 Duke

3.9
371
₹1.98 Lakhs
Engine
199.5 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
35 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM RC 200 Front Left View
1/14

KTM RC 200

5.0
2
₹2.15 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
199.5 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
35.0 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 250 Duke Front Right View
1/11

KTM 250 Duke

4.1
25
₹2.17 Lakhs
Engine
250 cc
Speed
148 kmph
Mileage
30.08 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM RC 390 Left Front View
1/12

KTM RC 390

3.2
5
₹3.23 Lakhs Onwards
Engine
373.0 cc
Speed
169 kmph
Mileage
25.89 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 85 SX Front Right View
1/12

KTM 85 SX

₹6.69 Lakhs
Engine
84.9 cc
Speed
100 kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 250 Adventure Right View
1/8

KTM 250 Adventure

5.0
1
₹2.46 Lakhs
Engine
249.07 cc
Speed
140 kmph
Mileage
38.12 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 890 Adventure R Front Left View
1/10

KTM 890 Adventure R

₹15.8 Lakhs
Engine
889 cc
Speed
210 kmph
Mileage
22.22 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 390 Duke R Right View

KTM 390 Duke R

₹3.39 Lakhs
Engine
398.63 cc
Speed
167 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 390 Adventure Right View
1/16

KTM 390 Adventure

₹2.81 Lakhs
Engine
349.32 cc
Speed
155 kmph
Mileage
29.5 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 450 SX-F Front Right View
1/8

KTM 450 SX-F

₹10.25 Lakhs
Engine
449.9 cc
Speed
197 kmph
Mileage
15.33 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 390 Adventure S Front Right View

KTM 390 Adventure S

₹3.97 Lakhs
Engine
398.7 cc
Speed
155 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 390 Adventure X Right View
1/10

KTM 390 Adventure X

₹3.43 Lakhs
Engine
398.63 cc
Speed
160 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 1290 Super Adventure S Front Right View
1/15

KTM 1290 Super Adventure S

₹22.74 Lakhs
Engine
1301 cc
Speed
230 kmph
Mileage
17.5 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 50 SX Front Right View
1/8

KTM 50 SX

₹4.75 Lakhs
Engine
49.9 cc
Speed
70 kmph
Mileage
20 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 390 Enduro R Front Right View
1/6

KTM 390 Enduro R

₹3.41 - 3.54 Lakhs
Engine
398.63 cc
Speed
155 kmph
Mileage
29.4 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 890 Duke R Front Right View
1/17

KTM 890 Duke R

₹14.5 Lakhs
Engine
889 cc
Speed
250 kmph
Mileage
21 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 65 SX Front Right View
1/10

KTM 65 SX

₹5.47 Lakhs
Engine
64.9 cc
Speed
90 kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 1390 Super Duke R Front Right View
1/14

KTM 1390 Super Duke R

4.0
2
₹22.96 Lakhs
Engine
1350 cc
Speed
250 kmph
Mileage
16.94 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 350 EXC-F Front Right View
1/8

KTM 350 EXC-F

₹12.96 Lakhs
Engine
349.7 cc
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 390 Adventure R Front Right View

KTM 390 Adventure R

₹3.78 Lakhs
Engine
398.7 cc
Speed
155 kmph
Mileage
30 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 160 Duke Front Right View

KTM 160 Duke

4.5
4
₹1.74 - 1.82 Lakhs
Engine
160 cc
Speed
120 kmph
Mileage
36.5 kmpl
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM RC 160 Front Right View
1/22

KTM RC 160

4.0
122
₹1.85 Lakhs
Engine
164.2 cc
Speed
118 kmph
Mileage
36 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
KTM 250 SX-F Front Right View
1/8

KTM 250 SX-F

₹9.58 Lakhs
Engine
249.9 cc
Speed
136 kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

9 Upcoming KTM Bikes

KTM 490 Duke Right View
1/2
UPCOMING

KTM 490 Duke

4.4
34
Expected Launch on 30th Sept 2026
₹3.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
490.0 cc
Speed
200 Kmph
Mileage
25.0 kmpl
Check Details
KTM RC 490 Tank View
UPCOMING

KTM RC 490

4.4
14
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3.85 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
490 cc
Speed
200 Kmph
Mileage
25 kmpl
Check Details
KTM 790 Adventure Right View
UPCOMING

KTM 790 Adventure

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹11.5 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
799.0 cc
Speed
225 KmPh
Mileage
22.2 kmpl
Check Details
KTM 490 Adventure Front Side View
UPCOMING

KTM 490 Adventure

4.0
1
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹4 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
490.0 cc
Speed
170 Kmph
Mileage
25.0 kmpl
Check Details
KTM 650 Duke Front View
UPCOMING

KTM 650 Duke

4.0
1
Expected Launch on 31st Dec 2026
₹6.5 - 7.5 Lakhs
Expected price
Check Details
KTM 125 Duke 2025 Front View
UPCOMING

KTM 125 Duke 2025

4.5
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹1.75 - 1.8 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
125 cc
Check Details
KTM 390 SMC R Front Right View
1/13
UPCOMING

KTM 390 SMC R

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹3.3 - 3.4 Lakhs
Expected price
Engine
398.7 cc
Mileage
29.41 kmpl
Check Details
KTM RC 125 2025 Right Side View
UPCOMING

KTM RC 125 2025

Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹2 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Check Details
KTM 790 Duke Front Right Side View
UPCOMING

KTM 790 Duke

5.0
2
Expected Launch - Yet to be announced
₹8.64 Lakhs Onwards
Expected price
Engine
799.0 cc
Speed
220 Kmph
Mileage
40.0 kmpl
Check Details

Compare Ktm Bikes

Brands

View more

KTM Bike Dealer Showrooms

By Brand & City

User Reviews of Ktm Bikes in India

HomeNew BikesKTM Bikes