KTM 390 Duke Key Specs
- Engine349 cc
- Mileage28.9 kmpl
- Power41.5 ps
- Speed167 kmph
- Max Torque33.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight168 kg
The 390 Duke continues its legacy as the ultimate corner rocket, combining aggressive streetfighter styling with class-leading performance. For 2025, the motorcycle receives a significant technology update with the addition of cruise control, making it even more versatile for long-distance touring alongside its legendary city performance.
The 2025 KTM 390 Duke is priced competitively in the Indian market, offering high-end features previously reserved for much larger motorcycles.
Note: Prices may vary slightly based on the city and dealership. The on-road price includes RTO charges and comprehensive insurance.
At the heart of the 390 Duke is the new 349.32 cc engine, which offers a balanced mixture of high performance and practical usability for everyday riding.
|Feature
|Specification
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI
|Displacement
|349.32 cc
|Maximum Power
|41.5 PS @ 8,500 rpm
|Maximum Torque
|33.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
|Transmission
|6-Speed with Quickshifter+
|Mileage
|28.9 kmpl kmpl (Claimed)
The latest iteration of the 390 Duke is packed with advanced rider aids and hardware improvements that set it apart in the sub-400cc segment.
The 2025 KTM 390 Duke features a radical "naked" design with larger tank shrouds and a new two-piece frame construction.
The 390 Duke is designed for riders who prioritize performance and technology. Its power-to-weight ratio remains one of the best in its class, making it a "gymkhana" on wheels. With the 2025 addition of cruise control and adjustable suspension, it bridges the gap between a frantic street machine and a capable sports tourer.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|KTM 390 Duke
|Rs. 2.77 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|41.5 PS
|33.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|168 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Yamaha MT-03
|Rs. 3.3 LakhsOnwards
|321 cc
|42 PS
|29.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|167 Kg
|2090 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|390 DukeVSMT-03
|TVS Apache RTR 310
|Rs. 2.21 LakhsOnwards
|312.12 cc
|35.6 PS
|28.7 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|-
|1991 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|390 DukeVSApache RTR 310
|CFMoto 300NK
|Rs. 2.29 LakhsOnwards
|292.4 cc
|33.99 PS
|20.5 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|151 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|390 DukeVS300NK
|Husqvarna Vitpilen 250
|Rs. 2.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|249.07 cc
|31 PS
|25 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|153 kg
|2090 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|390 DukeVSVitpilen 250
|TVS Apache RR 310
|Rs. 2.78 LakhsOnwards
|312.2 cc
|38 PS
|29 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|174 kg
|2001 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|390 DukeVSApache RR 310
|Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6
|Rs. 2.79 LakhsOnwards
|-
|15.4 kW
|60 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|124 kg
|2089 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|390 DukeVSFlying Flea C6
The KTM 390 Duke has never been just another street naked motorcycle. Ever since the original model arrived, it has built its reputation around explosive performance, razor-sharp handling, and a hooligan personality that few motorcycles can match. Which is exactly why KTM’s decision to move to a smaller 349cc engine left enthusiasts disappointed.
The new engine produces 41.5PS and 33.5Nm, which is down from 46PS and 39Nm. Thanks to a shorter-stroke setup, the character has changed. The old bike’s punchy mid-range and instant aggression are no longer quite as prominent. Naturally, expectations were cautious heading into this Ride.
But after spending time with the new 2026 KTM 390 Duke, a few things became clear.
The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the new 349cc engine. Compared to the outgoing motor, this one feels noticeably softer in the lower rev range. It does not surge forward instantly when you twist the throttle, and the excitement only begins once you cross the 6,000rpm mark.
Below that, the bike can feel slightly lazy and even somewhat reluctant in city conditions. Tractability is not its strongest area. It dislikes crawling through traffic and constantly demands revs.
However, once the tachometer climbs higher, the Duke transforms completely.
Past 6,000rpm, the motorcycle starts pulling aggressively and delivers the kind of top-end rush KTM fans expect. The lightweight plays a massive role here. At just 168kg wet, the Duke is significantly lighter than the 390 Adventure, and that gives it a far more energetic and responsive nature. It may not have the brute low-end punch of the older bike, but it still feels thrilling when ridden hard. Also, the vibrations are still very much there. The fuel tank, handlebar, the seat and even the rearview mirrors are continuously buzzing.
The improved bi-directional quickshifter deserves special mention because it dramatically enhances the riding experience. Shifts are smoother, quicker and more precise, allowing you to charge through gears effortlessly.
The electronics suite is equally impressive for the price. KTM has equipped the Duke 390 with:
The Supermoto mode especially adds another layer of excitement, letting riders fully exploit the excellent braking setup.
If the engine has lost some of its old-school drama, the chassis more than makes up for it.
The new sticky Apollo Alpha H1 tyres completely transform the motorcycle’s cornering ability. Earlier generations of the Duke often lacked the grip needed to fully exploit the brilliant chassis underneath. That problem finally feels solved.
The 390 Duke now attacks corners with stunning confidence and precision. It changes direction sharply, feels incredibly agile and encourages you to push harder with every corner.
With 183mm ground clearance, cornering clearance is excellent too. You can lean aggressively without worrying about scraping parts prematurely.
The adjustable WP suspension is another major strength. A few clicks are enough to change the bike’s personality entirely. It can go from being an ultra-sharp canyon weapon to a surprisingly comfortable motorcycle capable of absorbing rough roads with ease.
This balance between sportiness and comfort is what makes the new Duke so impressive.
The braking setup complements the bike’s aggressive nature perfectly. The radial caliper and sintered brake pads deliver strong bite and excellent feel at the lever.
More importantly, the improved tyre grip means riders can now brake much later and harder into corners without unsettling the motorcycle. Combined with Supermoto mode, the braking performance feels genuinely entertaining and confidence inspiring.
Despite all its strengths, the Duke 390 is not flawless.
The 800mm seat height itself is manageable, but the rider triangle feels cramped for taller riders. Long-distance comfort may become an issue for those with larger frames.
There were also occasional low-speed stalls that I encountered, which can feel slightly annoying in urban riding situations.
The 2026 KTM 390 Duke may not deliver the same raw, intimidating punch as its predecessor, but calling it dull would be completely unfair.
Yes, the new 349cc engine changes the character of the motorcycle. It demands more revs and feels less aggressive in the mid-range. But KTM has compensated brilliantly with the new sticky tyres and an electronics package that feels almost unbelievable at ₹2.77 lakh.
Most importantly, the Duke still delivers excitement.
It still eggs you on to attack corners harder, shift later and ride faster. It still feels playful, alive and deeply involving in the way only a KTM can. The soul may have evolved, but thankfully, it is far from gone.
KTM 390 Duke is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users rave about the Duke 390's smooth ride, powerful performance, and stylish design. Its agile handling makes it perfect for city commuting, but some feel it's less comfortable for long rides.
|Max Power
|41.5 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Max Torque
|33.5 Nm
|Mileage
|28.9 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|349 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|167 kmph
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