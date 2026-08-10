The 390 Duke continues its legacy as the ultimate corner rocket, combining aggressive streetfighter styling with class-leading performance. For 2025, the motorcycle receives a significant technology update with the addition of cruise control, making it even more versatile for long-distance touring alongside its legendary city performance.

KTM 390 Duke Price in India

The 2025 KTM 390 Duke is priced competitively in the Indian market, offering high-end features previously reserved for much larger motorcycles.

Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi): ₹ 2.77 Lakhs

2.77 Lakhs Estimated On-Road Price (Delhi): ₹ [estimated_on_road_price]

Note: Prices may vary slightly based on the city and dealership. The on-road price includes RTO charges and comprehensive insurance.

Performance and Engine Specifications

At the heart of the 390 Duke is the new 349.32 cc engine, which offers a balanced mixture of high performance and practical usability for everyday riding.

Feature Specification Engine Type Single Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Displacement 349.32 cc Maximum Power 41.5 PS @ 8,500 rpm Maximum Torque 33.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Transmission 6-Speed with Quickshifter+ Mileage 28.9 kmpl kmpl (Claimed)

Key Features and 2025 Updates

The latest iteration of the 390 Duke is packed with advanced rider aids and hardware improvements that set it apart in the sub-400cc segment.

Cruise Control (New for 2025): The 2025 model introduces a cruise control system operated via new switchgear on the left handlebar, enhancing highway comfort.

The 2025 model introduces a cruise control system operated via new switchgear on the left handlebar, enhancing highway comfort. Advanced Electronics: Features include Cornering ABS with Supermoto mode, Cornering Traction Control (MTC), and Launch Control for rapid starts.

Features include Cornering ABS with Supermoto mode, Cornering Traction Control (MTC), and Launch Control for rapid starts. Ride Modes: Three distinct riding modes—Street, Rain, and Track—adjust power delivery and throttle response to suit various conditions.

Three distinct riding modes—Street, Rain, and Track—adjust power delivery and throttle response to suit various conditions. TFT Dashboard: A 5-inch bonded glass TFT display provides crystal-clear information and includes Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and media control.

A 5-inch bonded glass TFT display provides crystal-clear information and includes Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and media control. Adjustable Suspension: Equipped with premium WP APEX 43mm USD front forks (compression and rebound adjustable) and an off-centre mounted rear monoshock (preload and rebound adjustable).

Design and Ergonomics

The 2025 KTM 390 Duke features a radical "naked" design with larger tank shrouds and a new two-piece frame construction.

Chassis: All-new steel trellis main frame with a pressure die-cast aluminium subframe.

All-new steel trellis main frame with a pressure die-cast aluminium subframe. Weight: A lightweight kerb weight of 168.3 kg ensures exceptional agility.

A lightweight kerb weight of 168.3 kg ensures exceptional agility. Seat Height: The standard seat height is 800 mm, with an optional 820 mm taller seat available for different rider preferences.

The standard seat height is 800 mm, with an optional 820 mm taller seat available for different rider preferences. Colour Options: Available in Atlantic Blue, Black and Gun Metal Grey.

Why Choose the KTM 390 Duke?

The 390 Duke is designed for riders who prioritize performance and technology. Its power-to-weight ratio remains one of the best in its class, making it a "gymkhana" on wheels. With the 2025 addition of cruise control and adjustable suspension, it bridges the gap between a frantic street machine and a capable sports tourer.