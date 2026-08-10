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KTM 390 Duke

₹2.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
3.7Expert Score
4.3
85
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
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Variants

The 390 Duke continues its legacy as the ultimate corner rocket, combining aggressive streetfighter styling with class-leading performance. For 2025, the motorcycle receives a significant technology update with the addition of cruise control, making it even more versatile for long-distance touring alongside its legendary city performance.

KTM 390 Duke Price in India

The 2025 KTM 390 Duke is priced competitively in the Indian market, offering high-end features previously reserved for much larger motorcycles.

  • Ex-Showroom Price (Delhi): 2.77 Lakhs
  • Estimated On-Road Price (Delhi): [estimated_on_road_price]

Note: Prices may vary slightly based on the city and dealership. The on-road price includes RTO charges and comprehensive insurance.

Performance and Engine Specifications

At the heart of the 390 Duke is the new 349.32 cc engine, which offers a balanced mixture of high performance and practical usability for everyday riding.

FeatureSpecification
Engine TypeSingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI
Displacement349.32 cc
Maximum Power41.5 PS @ 8,500 rpm
Maximum Torque33.5 Nm @ 6,500 rpm
Transmission6-Speed with Quickshifter+
Mileage28.9 kmpl kmpl (Claimed)

Key Features and 2025 Updates

The latest iteration of the 390 Duke is packed with advanced rider aids and hardware improvements that set it apart in the sub-400cc segment.

  • Cruise Control (New for 2025): The 2025 model introduces a cruise control system operated via new switchgear on the left handlebar, enhancing highway comfort.
  • Advanced Electronics: Features include Cornering ABS with Supermoto mode, Cornering Traction Control (MTC), and Launch Control for rapid starts.
  • Ride Modes: Three distinct riding modes—Street, Rain, and Track—adjust power delivery and throttle response to suit various conditions.
  • TFT Dashboard: A 5-inch bonded glass TFT display provides crystal-clear information and includes Bluetooth connectivity for turn-by-turn navigation and media control.
  • Adjustable Suspension: Equipped with premium WP APEX 43mm USD front forks (compression and rebound adjustable) and an off-centre mounted rear monoshock (preload and rebound adjustable).

Design and Ergonomics

The 2025 KTM 390 Duke features a radical "naked" design with larger tank shrouds and a new two-piece frame construction.

  • Chassis: All-new steel trellis main frame with a pressure die-cast aluminium subframe.
  • Weight: A lightweight kerb weight of 168.3 kg ensures exceptional agility.
  • Seat Height: The standard seat height is 800 mm, with an optional 820 mm taller seat available for different rider preferences.
  • Colour Options: Available in Atlantic Blue, Black and Gun Metal Grey.

Why Choose the KTM 390 Duke?

The 390 Duke is designed for riders who prioritize performance and technology. Its power-to-weight ratio remains one of the best in its class, making it a "gymkhana" on wheels. With the 2025 addition of cruise control and adjustable suspension, it bridges the gap between a frantic street machine and a capable sports tourer.

KTM 390 Duke Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    349 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    28.9 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    41.5 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    167 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    33.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    168 kg
View All 390 Duke SpecsView specs icon

KTM 390 Duke Videos

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New KTM 390 Duke: Exhaust Note
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New KTM 390 Duke: Exhaust Note

KTM 390 Duke: What&#39;s Changed
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KTM 390 Duke: What&#39;s Changed

KTM 390 Duke Variants

KTM 390 Duke price starts at ₹ 2.77 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
390 Duke STD
₹2.77 Lakhs*
349 cc
167 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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KTM 390 Duke Latest Updates

Calendar icon10 Aug 2026
The Suzuki GSX-8R, Kawasaki Z900, and Triumph Street Triple 765 R offer distinct performance upgrades from the 390 Duke, each with unique engine characteristics and features.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
Nayara Energy's fuel price cut prompts speculation on state-run oil companies' plans, amid global crude price fluctuations.Read Full Story
Calendar icon10 May 2026
The 2026 KTM 390 Duke evolves with a new engine, maintaining excitement and handling despite less aggressive mid-range performance.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 May 2026
India's ethanol push promotes cleaner energy and sustainability but requires careful planning to safeguard food security and land use.Read Full Story
Calendar icon21 Apr 2026
KTM's new 349.32 cc engine for the 390 series enhances affordability and retains high performance, targeting the Indian premium motorcycle market.Read Full Story

KTM 390 Duke Visual Comparison

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KTM 390 Duke comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
KTM 390 Duke
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KTM 390 Duke Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
By: Paarth Khatri
3.8
Styling
4
Ride & Handling
4
Cost
2.5
Mileage

Pros

Attractive priceSticky tyres offer superb gripTech package

Cons

VibrationsPoor low-speed tractability

The KTM 390 Duke has never been just another street naked motorcycle. Ever since the original model arrived, it has built its reputation around explosive performance, razor-sharp handling, and a hooligan personality that few motorcycles can match. Which is exactly why KTM’s decision to move to a smaller 349cc engine left enthusiasts disappointed.

The new engine produces 41.5PS and 33.5Nm, which is down from 46PS and 39Nm. Thanks to a shorter-stroke setup, the character has changed. The old bike’s punchy mid-range and instant aggression are no longer quite as prominent. Naturally, expectations were cautious heading into this Ride.

But after spending time with the new 2026 KTM 390 Duke, a few things became clear.

Engine Performance: Slower Start, Strong Finish

The biggest talking point is undoubtedly the new 349cc engine. Compared to the outgoing motor, this one feels noticeably softer in the lower rev range. It does not surge forward instantly when you twist the throttle, and the excitement only begins once you cross the 6,000rpm mark.

Below that, the bike can feel slightly lazy and even somewhat reluctant in city conditions. Tractability is not its strongest area. It dislikes crawling through traffic and constantly demands revs.

However, once the tachometer climbs higher, the Duke transforms completely.

Past 6,000rpm, the motorcycle starts pulling aggressively and delivers the kind of top-end rush KTM fans expect. The lightweight plays a massive role here. At just 168kg wet, the Duke is significantly lighter than the 390 Adventure, and that gives it a far more energetic and responsive nature. It may not have the brute low-end punch of the older bike, but it still feels thrilling when ridden hard. Also, the vibrations are still very much there. The fuel tank, handlebar, the seat and even the rearview mirrors are continuously buzzing.

The 350 cc engine looks identical to the 399 cc unit.
The 350 cc engine looks identical to the 399 cc unit.

Quickshifter and Electronics: Still Packed With Tech

The improved bi-directional quickshifter deserves special mention because it dramatically enhances the riding experience. Shifts are smoother, quicker and more precise, allowing you to charge through gears effortlessly.

The electronics suite is equally impressive for the price. KTM has equipped the Duke 390 with:

  • Cornering ABS
  • Traction control
  • Supermoto ABS mode
  • Cruise control
  • Riding modes
  • Six-axis IMU

The Supermoto mode especially adds another layer of excitement, letting riders fully exploit the excellent braking setup.

The 390 Duke comes with fully adjustable suspension in the front as well as at the rear.
The 390 Duke comes with fully adjustable suspension in the front as well as at the rear.

Handling and Ride Quality: The Real Highlight

If the engine has lost some of its old-school drama, the chassis more than makes up for it.

The new sticky Apollo Alpha H1 tyres completely transform the motorcycle’s cornering ability. Earlier generations of the Duke often lacked the grip needed to fully exploit the brilliant chassis underneath. That problem finally feels solved.

The 390 Duke now attacks corners with stunning confidence and precision. It changes direction sharply, feels incredibly agile and encourages you to push harder with every corner.

The 390 Duke looks sharp and aggressive.
The 390 Duke looks sharp and aggressive.

With 183mm ground clearance, cornering clearance is excellent too. You can lean aggressively without worrying about scraping parts prematurely.

The adjustable WP suspension is another major strength. A few clicks are enough to change the bike’s personality entirely. It can go from being an ultra-sharp canyon weapon to a surprisingly comfortable motorcycle capable of absorbing rough roads with ease.

This balance between sportiness and comfort is what makes the new Duke so impressive.

Braking Performance: Serious Stopping Power

The braking setup complements the bike’s aggressive nature perfectly. The radial caliper and sintered brake pads deliver strong bite and excellent feel at the lever.

More importantly, the improved tyre grip means riders can now brake much later and harder into corners without unsettling the motorcycle. Combined with Supermoto mode, the braking performance feels genuinely entertaining and confidence inspiring.

Just like the 390 Duke R, the 390 Duke comes loaded with features.
Just like the 390 Duke R, the 390 Duke comes loaded with features.

Practicality and Comfort: Not For Everyone

Despite all its strengths, the Duke 390 is not flawless.

The 800mm seat height itself is manageable, but the rider triangle feels cramped for taller riders. Long-distance comfort may become an issue for those with larger frames.

There were also occasional low-speed stalls that I encountered, which can feel slightly annoying in urban riding situations.

Verdict: The Duke Still Knows How To Make You Smile

The 2026 KTM 390 Duke may not deliver the same raw, intimidating punch as its predecessor, but calling it dull would be completely unfair.

Yes, the new 349cc engine changes the character of the motorcycle. It demands more revs and feels less aggressive in the mid-range. But KTM has compensated brilliantly with the new sticky tyres and an electronics package that feels almost unbelievable at 2.77 lakh.

Most importantly, the Duke still delivers excitement.

It still eggs you on to attack corners harder, shift later and ride faster. It still feels playful, alive and deeply involving in the way only a KTM can. The soul may have evolved, but thankfully, it is far from gone.

KTM 390 Duke Images

KTM 390 Duke Image 1
KTM 390 Duke Image 2
KTM 390 Duke Image 3
KTM 390 Duke Image 4
KTM 390 Duke Image 5
KTM 390 Duke Image 6

KTM 390 Duke Colours

KTM 390 Duke is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Atlantic Blue
Black
Gun Metal Grey
Atlantic blue

KTM 390 Duke Alternatives

Yamaha MT-03

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390 Dukevs300NK
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KTM RC 390

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KTM 390 Duke User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.2Features
4.4Safety
4.4Design
4.7Value For Money
4Comfort
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KTM 390 Duke User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users rave about the Duke 390's smooth ride, powerful performance, and stylish design. Its agile handling makes it perfect for city commuting, but some feel it's less comfortable for long rides.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconSmooth and powerful engine
  • check circle iconStylish and aggressive design
  • check circle iconAgile handling for city riding
  • check circle iconExcellent braking system
  • check circle iconGreat value for performance

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconLimited comfort for long rides
  • warning iconFirm suspension
  • warning iconHigh maintenance costs
  • warning iconCramped seating for taller riders
  • warning iconMediocre mileage

User Reviews

Exciting Ride but Firm Seat
The KTM Duke 390 is a well-loved bike in the beginner sportbike category, famous for its eye-catching looks and quick handling. The bike packs a 373cc engine that pushes out about 44 horsepower, making it really fun for city rides and zooming around twisty roads. Its light frame and sharp suspension help it turn easily and gives a rider a lot of confidence. But, just a heads up, some folks might find the seat a bit hard on long journeys, and the riding position can be a little too sporty for some. Still, the Duke 390 provides an exciting ride and is great value for anyone wanting a fun and skillful bike.
By: Balaji Prasad (Aug 25, 2025)
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An Amazing Pocket Rocket Experience
This bike has a pickup that's really impressive, almost like it’s flying. The torque is just fantastic. It's a small but powerful machine with a great history. Some people might think it's not expensive, but once you take it for a ride, you'll understand what I mean. It feels incredible. It's like a little rocket that's perfect for anyone looking for fun. I highly recommend giving it a test ride - it's so worth it! Big thanks to KTM for creating such an awesome bike.
By: Ashok Kadam (Aug 16, 2025)
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Stylish and Powerful Motorcycle
I gotta say, this bike really looks great! It's got amazing power and performance, just made for taking on the road. ktm 390 duke good mileage and has some cool features that make it stand out. Overall, it's a really nice bike with a lot to offer.
By: Karan Yadav (Aug 9, 2025)
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Great Sports Bike at a Fair Price
I really enjoyed riding this bike! It's got a high cc, which gives it great power. ktm 390 duke sports bikes, and this one definitely lives up to the reputation with amazing performance. Plus, the price is pretty reasonable, making it even better. Overall, I had a wonderful experience with this bike. But, there was just one thing I noticed that could be improved...
By: Deepak Singh (Aug 9, 2025)
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Engine handling
The KTM 390 Duke is a performance-oriented motorcycle known for its powerful engine, agile handling, and aggressive styling. It's a popular choice for riders looking for a fun and engaging experience, especially on twisty roads. While it's a capable machine, some riders find it a bit cramped, especially taller individuals.
By: Sumit (Jul 23, 2025)
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The new 349.32 cc engine derived from the 399 cc LC4c platform promises high performance, despite slight drop in power and torque figures, which is expected to continue to deliver the ready-to-race DNA of the bike.
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KTM 390 Duke Specifications and Features

Max Power41.5 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Max Torque33.5 Nm
Mileage28.9 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine349 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed167 kmph
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