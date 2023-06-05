2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
KTM has launched four new variants of the 390 Adventure motorcycle, each of them unique in its own way. The biggest update is available in the top variant which gets spoked wheels and adjustable suspension. But is worth the premium? Here is our first ride review.
Also check these Bikes
Find more Bikes
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Add to compare
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
UPCOMING
₹3.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
First Published Date: 05 Jun 2023, 09:10 AM IST
TAGS: KTM 390 Adventure
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Editor's Pick
Shop Now