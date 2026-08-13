The mid-size SUV segment continues to grow dynamically, and the Kia Seltos remains a dominant force in this highly competitive space. Known for its sophisticated styling, premium interior packaging, and exhaustive powertrain combinations, the Seltos effectively balances performance with upscale daily usability. The 2026 model line emphasises striking design upgrades, advanced tech connectivity, and class-leading safety features, making it a compelling benchmark for modern car buyers.

With its aggressive stance, high-tech cabin layouts, and refined road manners, this SUV continues to set the bar for urban commuters and highway cruisers alike.

Kia Seltos Price and Variants

To accommodate a wide array of buyer preferences and performance requirements, the SUV is divided into three distinct trim lines: Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. The 2026 Kia Seltos price starts from ₹10.99 Lakh for the base variant and reaches up to ₹20.39 Lakh (average ex-showroom) for the top-tier luxury and performance configurations.

The pricing structure spans across multiple engine setups and transmission options:

Engine Trim Line Transmission Options Price Range (Ex-Showroom) 1.5L Smartstream Petrol 6-speed Manual / IVT ₹ 10.99 Lakh – ₹ 16.72 Lakh 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel 6-speed iMT / 6-speed Automatic ₹ 12.59 Lakh – ₹ 19.79 Lakh 1.5L Smartstream Turbo Petrol 6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT ₹ 12.89 Lakh – ₹ 20.39 Lakh

(Note: Prices mentioned are introductory ex-showroom figures and are subject to regional taxes and dealer revisions.)

Sophisticated Exterior Design and Aesthetics

The exterior architecture combines contemporary elements with a muscular road presence, updating the iconic styling language:

The Front Profile: Featuring an enlarged, deeply detailed signature Tiger Nose grille, the front is accented by sweeping interconnected LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs). The sweeping crystalline LED headlamps and ice-cube style LED fog lamps give it a distinct night-time signature.

Featuring an enlarged, deeply detailed signature Tiger Nose grille, the front is accented by sweeping interconnected LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs). The sweeping crystalline LED headlamps and ice-cube style LED fog lamps give it a distinct night-time signature. Side and Rear Profiles: Crisp character lines running along the flanks lead to large 17-inch or 18-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels housed under subtle body cladding. The rear is defined by modern, full-width connected LED tail lamps that create a clean, seamless appearance. The SUV maintains a highly practical 190 mm ground clearance.

Premium Cabin Comfort and Tech Features

The interior design centres around a luxurious, driver-centric cockpit built with high-quality soft-touch materials and cutting-edge tech integration.

Dual-Screen Panoramic Display: The centre fascia is highlighted by a beautifully integrated dual-screen module containing a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and an adjacent 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with customizable themes.

The centre fascia is highlighted by a beautifully integrated dual-screen module containing a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and an adjacent 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with customizable themes. Luxury Amenities: Passengers are treated to premium comforts including a dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, front ventilated seats, a wireless phone charging pad, and customizable ambient sound lighting. Audio performance is handled by a premium 8-speaker Bose surround sound system.

Passengers are treated to premium comforts including a dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, front ventilated seats, a wireless phone charging pad, and customizable ambient sound lighting. Audio performance is handled by a premium 8-speaker Bose surround sound system. Storage and Practicability: Designed for extended road trips, the vehicle features a cavernous 433-litre boot capacity with wide rear-opening access to comfortably accommodate heavy luggage.

Engine Options, Performance, and Transmissions

The 2026 mechanical options deliver a highly versatile powertrain lineup with three distinct engine choices tuned for diverse driving environments:

1.5L Smartstream Naturally Aspirated Petrol: This highly refined four-cylinder engine produces 115 PS of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a traditional 6-speed manual or a smooth Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel: Ideal for high-mileage drivers, this turbocharged diesel unit develops 116 PS of power and a robust 250 Nm of torque. Transmission responsibilities are managed by a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a responsive 6-speed torque converter automatic. 1.5L Smartstream Turbo Petrol: For enthusiast-level performance, this direct-injection turbocharged engine unleashes 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a lightning-fast 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) or a 6-speed iMT.

Enhanced Safety and Advanced ADAS Suite

Passenger safety is heavily prioritised through robust structural engineering and a comprehensive suite of active safety technologies. Higher-tier variants feature an advanced Level 2 Radar-and-Camera-based Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) offering defensive driving support.

Standard Safety Shield: Every trim comes equipped with 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and all-wheel disc brakes.

Every trim comes equipped with 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and all-wheel disc brakes. Driver Assistance: To make parking and lane changes seamless, the SUV features a 360-degree camera system, a blind-spot view monitor, front and rear parking proximity sensors, and an intelligent Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Key Competitors

Operating in a fiercely contested price bracket, the Seltos faces strong competition from several well-established models: