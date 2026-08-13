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KIA Seltos

₹10.99 - 22.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The mid-size SUV segment continues to grow dynamically, and the Kia Seltos remains a dominant force in this highly competitive space. Known for its sophisticated styling, premium interior packaging, and exhaustive powertrain combinations, the Seltos effectively balances performance with upscale daily usability. The 2026 model line emphasises striking design upgrades, advanced tech connectivity, and class-leading safety features, making it a compelling benchmark for modern car buyers.

With its aggressive stance, high-tech cabin layouts, and refined road manners, this SUV continues to set the bar for urban commuters and highway cruisers alike.

Kia Seltos Price and Variants

To accommodate a wide array of buyer preferences and performance requirements, the SUV is divided into three distinct trim lines: Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. The 2026 Kia Seltos price starts from 10.99 Lakh for the base variant and reaches up to 20.39 Lakh (average ex-showroom) for the top-tier luxury and performance configurations.

The pricing structure spans across multiple engine setups and transmission options:

Engine Trim LineTransmission OptionsPrice Range (Ex-Showroom)
1.5L Smartstream Petrol6-speed Manual / IVT 10.99 Lakh – 16.72 Lakh
1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel6-speed iMT / 6-speed Automatic 12.59 Lakh – 19.79 Lakh
1.5L Smartstream Turbo Petrol6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT 12.89 Lakh – 20.39 Lakh

(Note: Prices mentioned are introductory ex-showroom figures and are subject to regional taxes and dealer revisions.)

Sophisticated Exterior Design and Aesthetics

The exterior architecture combines contemporary elements with a muscular road presence, updating the iconic styling language:

  • The Front Profile: Featuring an enlarged, deeply detailed signature Tiger Nose grille, the front is accented by sweeping interconnected LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs). The sweeping crystalline LED headlamps and ice-cube style LED fog lamps give it a distinct night-time signature.
  • Side and Rear Profiles: Crisp character lines running along the flanks lead to large 17-inch or 18-inch dual-tone crystal-cut alloy wheels housed under subtle body cladding. The rear is defined by modern, full-width connected LED tail lamps that create a clean, seamless appearance. The SUV maintains a highly practical 190 mm ground clearance.

Premium Cabin Comfort and Tech Features

The interior design centres around a luxurious, driver-centric cockpit built with high-quality soft-touch materials and cutting-edge tech integration.

  • Dual-Screen Panoramic Display: The centre fascia is highlighted by a beautifully integrated dual-screen module containing a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display and an adjacent 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with customizable themes.
  • Luxury Amenities: Passengers are treated to premium comforts including a dual-pane Panoramic Sunroof, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, front ventilated seats, a wireless phone charging pad, and customizable ambient sound lighting. Audio performance is handled by a premium 8-speaker Bose surround sound system.
  • Storage and Practicability: Designed for extended road trips, the vehicle features a cavernous 433-litre boot capacity with wide rear-opening access to comfortably accommodate heavy luggage.

Engine Options, Performance, and Transmissions

The 2026 mechanical options deliver a highly versatile powertrain lineup with three distinct engine choices tuned for diverse driving environments:

  1. 1.5L Smartstream Naturally Aspirated Petrol: This highly refined four-cylinder engine produces 115 PS of maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a traditional 6-speed manual or a smooth Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).
  2. 1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel: Ideal for high-mileage drivers, this turbocharged diesel unit develops 116 PS of power and a robust 250 Nm of torque. Transmission responsibilities are managed by a 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) or a responsive 6-speed torque converter automatic.
  3. 1.5L Smartstream Turbo Petrol: For enthusiast-level performance, this direct-injection turbocharged engine unleashes 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque. It comes mated to a lightning-fast 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) or a 6-speed iMT.

Enhanced Safety and Advanced ADAS Suite

Passenger safety is heavily prioritised through robust structural engineering and a comprehensive suite of active safety technologies. Higher-tier variants feature an advanced Level 2 Radar-and-Camera-based Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) offering defensive driving support.

  • Standard Safety Shield: Every trim comes equipped with 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC), and all-wheel disc brakes.
  • Driver Assistance: To make parking and lane changes seamless, the SUV features a 360-degree camera system, a blind-spot view monitor, front and rear parking proximity sensors, and an intelligent Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Key Competitors

Operating in a fiercely contested price bracket, the Seltos faces strong competition from several well-established models:

  • Hyundai Creta: Shares similar platform underpinnings while providing alternative styling and interior layout approaches.
  • Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara / Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Competes primarily with a strong focus on hybrid powertrain efficiencies.
  • Mahindra XUV700 & Tata Harrier: Challenge higher-spec Seltos variants by offering alternative styling and unique footprint propositions.

Kia Seltos Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1482 - 1497 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    17.9-20.7 kmpl
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol | Diesel
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    FWD
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Kia Seltos Videos

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New Kia Seltos Camera Quality Is Next Level 🤯 #automobile
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New Kia Seltos Camera Quality Is Next Level 🤯 #automobile

This Feature On 2026 Kia Seltos Will Make Life Easier #seltos #kiamotors
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This Feature On 2026 Kia Seltos Will Make Life Easier #seltos #kiamotors

New-gen 2026 Kia Seltos Revealed: First Look
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New-gen 2026 Kia Seltos Revealed: First Look

2026 Kia Seltos Revealed: Design, Features, Exterior Looks 🤩🥳 #automobile #kia #cars
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2026 Kia Seltos Revealed: Design, Features, Exterior Looks 🤩🥳 #automobile #kia #cars

2026 Kia Seltos Engine Options Revealed #automobile #kia #seltos
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2026 Kia Seltos Engine Options Revealed #automobile #kia #seltos

New-gen Kia Seltos Teased 💥
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New-gen Kia Seltos Teased 💥

Kia Seltos Variants

Kia Seltos price starts at ₹ 10.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 22.02 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kia Seltos comes in 45 variants. Kia Seltos's top variant is GTX (O) Diesel 1.5L Turbo Automatic (TC) Dual Tone.
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Petrol
Diesel
Automatic
Manual
45 Variants Available
Seltos HTE
₹10.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos HTE Opt
₹12.09 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seltos HTE Diesel
₹12.59 Lakhs*
1493 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kia Seltos Latest Updates

Calendar icon1 Aug 2026
Kia India achieved record July dispatches, driven by strong demand for Seltos, Sonet, and new EV models.Read Full Story
Calendar icon26 Jul 2026
The Kia Seltos offers diverse accessories for personalization, including body kits and interior enhancements, appealing to various buyers.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 Jul 2026
Nissan's Tekton, priced lower than Kia's Seltos, offers strong safety, spacious boot, and well-equipped cabin.Read Full Story
Calendar icon6 Jul 2026
The Kia Seltos HTX trim offers the best value, balancing essential features and premium design without excessive costs.Read Full Story
Calendar icon1 Jul 2026
Kia India achieved record sales in June 2026, driven by strong demand for Seltos, Sonet, and Carens Clavis models.Read Full Story

Kia Seltos Visual Comparison

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Kia Seltos comparison with similar Cars

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CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSGROUND CLEARANCEBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Kia Seltos
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Hyundai Creta N LineHyundai Creta N Line imageRs. 19.03 LakhsOnwards
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Force Motors GurkhaForce Motors Gurkha imageRs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards-138 bhp320 NmManualSUV2233 mm-4390 mm1865 mm2095 mm6.3 metresSeltosVSGurkha

Kia Seltos Images

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Kia Seltos Colours

Kia Seltos is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Glacier White Pearl
Ivory Silver Gloss
Pewter Olive
Frost Blue
Matte Graphite
Morning Haze
Aurora Black Pearl
Magma Red
Imperial Blue
Gravity Grey
Glacier white pearl

Kia Seltos Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
SeltosvsHector
Hyundai Creta N Line

Hyundai Creta N Line

19.03 - 20.1 Lakhs
SeltosvsCreta N Line
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
SeltosvsSierra
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Renault Bigster

Renault Bigster

13 - 18 Lakhs
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Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 17.7 Lakhs
SeltosvsThar
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
SeltosvsGurkha

Kia Seltos Safety Ratings

In Bharat NCAP it has been awarded 5 stars in adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

Kia Seltos User Reviews & Ratings

4.5Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.4Safety
4.6Design
4.4Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Kia Seltos User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Kia Seltos is praised for its stylish design, advanced features, and robust performance. Users appreciate its safety features and comfortable ride, though some note minor rear seat comfort issues.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and modern design
  • check circle iconFeature-rich with advanced technology
  • check circle iconPowerful and responsive engine
  • check circle iconHigh safety features, including ADAS
  • check circle iconSmooth and refined driving experience

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconRear seat comfort could be improved
  • warning iconInfotainment system can lag in older models
  • warning iconSome users find the 1.5 NA engine underpowered
  • warning iconDiesel manual has a heavy clutch in traffic
  • warning iconHigh ownership costs and expensive parts

User Reviews

Best in look
Excellent to drive, with a stunning and stylish design. The powerful engine delivers great performance, and the ride is comfortable throughout. Overall, I highly recommend it—it's a very good car.
By: Dhritman Singh (Jul 16, 2026)
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Classy Daily Driver
It’s a complete all-rounder. Good for city, great for highways, and fits the whole family. The features are the best in class and the design is very modern.
By: Suresh Raina (Jul 16, 2026)
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Driver's Delight SUV
The cabin is so plush it feels like a high-end luxury vehicle. The dual screens are crystal clear and the touch response is fantastic. Truly a premium experience in this segment.
By: Deepika Padukone (Jul 16, 2026)
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Solid and Dependable
For someone who loves to drive, the Turbo DCT is the perfect choice. The handling is sharp and the power delivery is linear. It’s a delight to take it on the open roads.
By: Ranbir Kapoor (Jul 16, 2026)
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All Rounder Car
A very solid and dependable car. The build quality is impressive and it feels safe on all types of roads. The engine is smooth and the maintenance is manageable.
By: Amit Shah (Jul 16, 2026)
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Kia Seltos Related News

The Nissan Tekton Tekna+ goes up against the Kia Seltos GTX(O) with a lower price and a strong safety list.
Nissan Tekton Tekna+ vs Kia Seltos GTX (O): Which top-spec SUV offers more?
17 Jul 2026
The 2026 Kia Seltos has been unveiled in India ahead of a January 2 launch date
If I were buying the Kia Seltos, this is the variant I would choose
6 Jul 2026
The Seltos was already pretty well equipped and now with new features, the case for buying the Seltos becomes even stronger.
Kia Seltos GTX(O), X-Line(O) launched in India with upgraded ADAS, HUD and connected tech
1 Jul 2026
Strong demand for the Seltos, Sonet, Carens Clavis and Syros helped Kia India achieve its best-ever May sales performance in 2026.
Kia India posts record May 2026 sales with 23.6% YoY growth; Sonet, Seltos drive volumes
1 Jun 2026
Mahindra XUV 7XO is a well capable and highly popular SUV in India, which could be a perfect option for a Kia Seltos owner seeking an upgrade.
5 SUVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from the Kia Seltos
26 May 2026
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 Kia Seltos Related News
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Kia Seltos Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Mileage20.7 kmpl
Engine1482-1497 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
View all Seltos specs and features

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