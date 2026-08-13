Kia Seltos Key Specs
- Engine1482 - 1497 cc
- Mileage17.9-20.7 kmpl
- FuelPetrol | Diesel
- Drive TrainFWD
The mid-size SUV segment continues to grow dynamically, and the Kia Seltos remains a dominant force in this highly competitive space. Known for its sophisticated styling, premium interior packaging, and exhaustive powertrain combinations, the Seltos effectively balances performance with upscale daily usability. The 2026 model line emphasises striking design upgrades, advanced tech connectivity, and class-leading safety features, making it a compelling benchmark for modern car buyers.
With its aggressive stance, high-tech cabin layouts, and refined road manners, this SUV continues to set the bar for urban commuters and highway cruisers alike.
To accommodate a wide array of buyer preferences and performance requirements, the SUV is divided into three distinct trim lines: Tech Line, GT Line, and X-Line. The 2026 Kia Seltos price starts from ₹10.99 Lakh for the base variant and reaches up to ₹20.39 Lakh (average ex-showroom) for the top-tier luxury and performance configurations.
The pricing structure spans across multiple engine setups and transmission options:
|Engine Trim Line
|Transmission Options
|Price Range (Ex-Showroom)
|1.5L Smartstream Petrol
|6-speed Manual / IVT
|₹10.99 Lakh – ₹16.72 Lakh
|1.5L CRDi VGT Diesel
|6-speed iMT / 6-speed Automatic
|₹12.59 Lakh – ₹19.79 Lakh
|1.5L Smartstream Turbo Petrol
|6-speed iMT / 7-speed DCT
|₹12.89 Lakh – ₹20.39 Lakh
(Note: Prices mentioned are introductory ex-showroom figures and are subject to regional taxes and dealer revisions.)
The exterior architecture combines contemporary elements with a muscular road presence, updating the iconic styling language:
The interior design centres around a luxurious, driver-centric cockpit built with high-quality soft-touch materials and cutting-edge tech integration.
The 2026 mechanical options deliver a highly versatile powertrain lineup with three distinct engine choices tuned for diverse driving environments:
Passenger safety is heavily prioritised through robust structural engineering and a comprehensive suite of active safety technologies. Higher-tier variants feature an advanced Level 2 Radar-and-Camera-based Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) offering defensive driving support.
Operating in a fiercely contested price bracket, the Seltos faces strong competition from several well-established models:
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|CAR
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|POWER
|TORQUE
|TRANSMISSION
|BODY TYPE
|AIRBAGS
|GROUND CLEARANCE
|BOOT SPACE
|LENGTH
|WIDTH
|HEIGHT
|TURNING RADIUS
|COMPARISON
|Kia Seltos
|Rs. 10.99 LakhsOnwards
|114 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|Yes
|4460 mm
|1635 mm
|1830 mm
|-
|MG Hector
|Rs. 11.99 LakhsOnwards
|141 bhp
|250 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|587 litres
|4699 mm
|1835 mm
|1760 mm
|-
|SeltosVSHector
|Hyundai Creta N Line
|Rs. 19.03 LakhsOnwards
|158 bhp
|253 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|-
|-
|4330 mm
|1790 mm
|1635 mm
|-
|SeltosVSCreta N Line
|Tata Sierra
|Rs. 11.49 LakhsOnwards
|116 bhp
|280 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|6
|205 mm
|622 litres
|4340 mm
|1841 mm
|1715 mm
|5.3 metres
|SeltosVSSierra
|Mahindra Thar
|Rs. 9.99 LakhsOnwards
|130 bhp
|300 Nm
|Manual, Automatic
|SUV
|2
|-
|600 litres
|3985 mm
|1820 mm
|1844 mm
|-
|SeltosVSThar
|Force Motors Gurkha
|Rs. 16.75 LakhsOnwards
|-
|138 bhp
|320 Nm
|Manual
|SUV
|2
|233 mm
|-
|4390 mm
|1865 mm
|2095 mm
|6.3 metres
|SeltosVSGurkha
Kia Seltos is available in the 10 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Kia Seltos is praised for its stylish design, advanced features, and robust performance. Users appreciate its safety features and comfortable ride, though some note minor rear seat comfort issues.
|Airbags
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Manual,Automatic
|Mileage
|20.7 kmpl
|Engine
|1482-1497 cc
|Sunroof
|Yes
|Fuel Type
|Petrol,Diesel
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