HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Kia Sonet 2024 Facelift Review: Armed With Adas, Ready For Rivals

Kia Sonet 2024 facelift review: Armed with ADAS, ready for rivals

By: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
| Updated on: 11 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Kia will launch the Sonet 2024 facelift SUV on January 12. The updated Sonet comes with several changes as well as features that its rivals don't have
...

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Sonet Facelift
1493.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV300
1497.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv300 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV300 2024
1197 cc Petrol Manual
₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs
View Details
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1493.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Venue (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Venue
1493.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.89 - 13.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 11 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM IST
TAGS: Sonet Kia

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.