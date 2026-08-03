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TVS Raider

₹82,860 - 98,550*
*Ex-showroom price
4Expert Score
4.6
738
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The premium 125cc commuter motorcycle segment has seen immense growth, and the 2026 TVS Raider firmly leads this space with its aggressive styling and tech-forward approach. Combining naked streetfighter ergonomics with exceptional fuel efficiency, the TVS Raider shifts the narrative of traditional, utilitarian daily commuting into something exciting and youthful. For riders wanting a sporty, feature-loaded alternative to basic commuters without breaking the bank, this machine is a standout choice.

TVS Raider Price in India and Variant Lineup

The TVS Raider is positioned to offer high value across multiple price points. The ex-showroom price for the entry-level Drum brake variant starts at Rs. 82,860, while the top-of-the-line TFT Dual Disc variant with a fully-connected display sits at 98,550.

TVS offers seven distinct choices to cater to varying budget levels, seat arrangements, and connectivity preferences.

Variant-wise Ex-Showroom Pricing

Variant OptionsKey HighlightsEx-Showroom Price (Approx.)
Raider DrumBase variant with drum brakesRs. 82,860
Raider Single SeatSingle-piece flat seat setup for everyday utilityRs. 88,470
Raider Split SeatSporty split-seat aestheticRs. 92,520
Raider iGOFeatures torque-assist and distinct Boost modeRs. 92,520
Raider Super Squad Edition (SSE)Marvel-themed exclusive graphic packagesRs. 93,520
Raider SXC Dual Disc (DD)Dual disc brake setup with SmartXonnect capabilitiesRs. 96,725
Raider TFT Dual Disc (DD)Premium 5-inch TFT console, ABS, and Dual DiscsRs. 98,550

On-road costs include localised road taxes, registration fees, and mandatory insurance policies.

Engine Performance, Torque Boost, and Fuel Efficiency

At the heart of the TVS Raider lies a refined, energetic powertrain that balances spirited riding dynamics with exceptional running costs.

  • Engine Architecture: 124.8 cc, single-cylinder, air- and oil-cooled, 3-valve SI engine.
  • Maximum Power Output: 11.38 bhp at 7,500 rpm.
  • Peak Torque Figures: 11.2 Nm at 6,000 rpm (increases to 11.75 Nm with iGO Assist).
  • Gearbox Configuration: 5-speed manual transmission.

iGO Assist and Riding Modes

The advanced variants are equipped with TVS's proprietary iGO Assist technology. This system utilises an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) to offer a "Boost Mode" that yields extra torque during quick overtaking manoeuvres. It also includes two primary riding modes:

  • Eco Mode: Optimises fuel delivery and enables the intelligent auto start-stop system to maximise fuel savings during city traffic.
  • Power Mode: Sharpens throttle response for quicker acceleration and a higher top speed, reaching up to 99 km/h.

Fuel Economy and Everyday Range

The motorcycle delivers a highly competitive ARAI-certified mileage of up to 56.7 kmpl, with real-world city and highway efficiency regularly averaging between 55 kmpl and 60 kmpl based on the riding style. Paired with a sculpted 10-litre fuel tank, the Raider easily clears a total riding range of over 550 km on a single fill.

Design, Technology, and Cycle Parts

The exterior of the TVS Raider draws style cues from larger sports bikes, showcasing a signature animalistic LED headlamp unit, sharp tank shrouds, and an upswept exhaust system that emits a deep rumble. Colour options range from Striking Red and Metallic Blue to the newly introduced Nitro Green shade on top-end variants.

The chassis and ride components prioritise agile handling and safety over uneven terrain:

  • Suspension Layout: Standard telescopic front forks coupled with a 5-step adjustable gas-charged rear monoshock.
  • Braking Components: Premium trims come equipped with a 240mm front disc brake and a 200mm rear disc brake regulated by Single-Channel ABS, while the base version uses reliable drum layouts.
  • Tires and Dimensions: Rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in tubeless tyres (90/90 front, 110/80 rear). It offers a highly accessible 780mm seat height and a generous 180mm ground clearance.

Connected Cockpit Features

The premium TFT variant houses a full-colour 5-inch TFT instrument cluster that syncs with smartphones via the SmartXonnect platform. This system brings a massive tech suite to the dashboard, providing turn-by-turn navigation, voice assist controls, call/text alerts, weather updates, and even live sports scores directly on the screen. Lower trims utilise a clear reverse LCD display that still tracks essential ride telemetry.

Advantages and Considerations of the TVS Raider

Evaluating the core pros and cons ensures a clear look at how the TVS Raider matches up against your daily riding needs:

Advantages

  • Standout streetfighter styling gives it an expensive, premium road presence.
  • SmartXonnect technology brings advanced navigation and connectivity features rarely seen in this budget class.
  • Dual riding modes and iGO torque assist supply a peppy, fun power delivery.
  • High fuel efficiency ensures low monthly commuting expenses.
  • Oil cooling and 3-valve engine tech keep performance consistent over long riding durations.

Considerations

  • The rear split-seat padding is tailored for a sporty look, which might feel a bit narrow for pillion passengers on long trips.
  • The suspension leans toward a slightly firmer setup to maintain stability around sharp corners.
  • The 5-speed gearbox can occasionally feel a little clunky when downshifting to find first gear in heavy traffic.

TVS Raider Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124.8 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    71.94 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    11.38 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    99 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    11.2 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    125 kg
View All Raider SpecsView specs icon

TVS Raider Videos

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TVS Raider Variants

TVS Raider price starts at ₹ 82,860 and goes up to ₹ 98,550 (Ex-showroom). TVS Raider comes in 8 variants. TVS Raider's top variant is TFT Dual Disc.
8 Variants Available
Raider Drum
₹82,860*
124.8 cc
99 kmph
Raider Single Seat
₹88,470*
124.8 cc
99 kmph
Raider Split Seat
₹92,520*
124.8 cc
99 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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TVS Raider Latest Updates

Calendar icon31 Jul 2026
TVS Motor expands its Marvel-themed Raider lineup with a new Doctor Doom edition, featuring unique styling and tech upgrades.Read Full Story
Calendar icon3 Jul 2026
125 cc motorcycles are now the entry-level choice in India, with popular models offering competitive EMI options.Read Full Story
Calendar icon30 Jun 2026
TVS Motor Company achieved record sales in FY26, eyeing optimistic growth in FY27, focusing on EVs and AI.Read Full Story
Calendar icon4 Jun 2026
Automakers are expanding in-house lending to enhance customer experience and create new revenue streams through integrated financing solutions.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Apr 2026
TVS launches new colors for the Raider 125 and raises prices slightly, enhancing its appeal in the market.Read Full Story

TVS Raider Visual Comparison

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TVS Raider comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
TVS Raider
TVS Raider image
Rs. 82,860Onwards
4.6738
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Hero Xtreme 125RHero Xtreme 125R imageRs. 91,500Onwards
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 imageRs. 92,182Onwards
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124.45 cc12 PS11 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes144 kg2012 mmDiscDiscAlloyRaiderVSPulsar NS 125
Yamaha FZ-FI V3Yamaha FZ-FI V3 imageRs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
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Hero Xtreme 160RHero Xtreme 160R imageRs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
4.333
163.2 cc15 PS14 NmSports Naked Bikes139.5 kg2029 mmDiscDrumAlloyRaiderVSXtreme 160R
Bajaj Pulsar N125Bajaj Pulsar N125 imageRs. 94,707Onwards
4.57
124.58 cc12 PS11 NmSports Bikes125 kg-DiscDrumAlloyRaiderVSPulsar N125

TVS Raider Expert Review

By: Prashant Singh
By: Prashant Singh

Pros

Feature loadedSmooth engineNimble handling

Cons

Busy designBraking could have been better

The 125 cc segment of motorcycles is very popular in the Indian market. Most people who ride 100 cc motorcycles often end up upgrading to 125 cc motorcycles. This is mostly because a 125 cc motorcycle won't have a big effect on fuel efficiency but it would have an up-market feel because of the quality levels and features on offer. There are a lot of 125 cc motorcycles that are well-established.

Is the new TVS Raider 125 worth checking out? Can it give stiff competition to well-established products from Honda, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj? Or is it just another product with all show but no go? Read more to find out.

At the front of the TVS Raider sits an LED headlamp with unique-looking LED DRLs placed inside the assembly. While the headlamp is LED, indicators are traditional halogen units.
At the front of the TVS Raider sits an LED headlamp with unique-looking LED DRLs placed inside the assembly. While the headlamp is LED, indicators are traditional halogen units.

An important thing to note is that the TVS Raider 125 comes out as a whole new offering. It doesn't share any of its body components or mechanicals with the existing TVS products, making it a fairly new model from the ground up. This also means that it is the most modern motorcycle when it comes to 125 cc motorcycles.

TVS Raider 125: Design

On the design front, the Raider gets fairly sporty exteriors which are surely on the aggressive side. At the front sits an LED headlamp with unique-looking LED DRLs placed inside the assembly. Having said that, to some people, the design will be a bit polarizing. While the headlamp is LED, indicators are traditional halogen units which comes as a bit of a surprise as the motorcycle is supposed to be feature-loaded and modern as it comes from TVS. Then there is the fuel tank, it sports a fairly muscular stance with a black stripe running in the middle, contributing to its sporty appearance. Furthermore, there are split seats and LED tail lamps at the back to woo its target audience. The motorcycle is equipped with alloy wheels with tubeless tyres which are important in today's day and age.

TVS Raider gets two riding modes - Eco and Power, which can be selected using the switch placed on the right side of the bar, but sadly, there is no engine kill switch.
TVS Raider gets two riding modes - Eco and Power, which can be selected using the switch placed on the right side of the bar, but sadly, there is no engine kill switch.

TVS will be offering the Raider in four colour schemes. There is Striking Red, Blazing Blue, Wicked Blue and Fiery Yellow. The manufacturer is also offering a kit visor that enhances the appeal of the motorcycle. The visor is made up of plastic and has UV additives so that it does not start fading while the motorcycle is parked under direct sunlight.

(Also See: In Pics: 2021 TVS Raider track test review: Sporty commuter on a budget)

TVS Raider 125: Features

TVS is known for loading their motorcycles with features. The Raider 125 is no different. In fact, it brings several best-in-segment features to the 125 cc segment. One of the key highlights of the bike includes its reverse digital display which is new for its segment. It is capable of displaying all the necessary information in a clear and readable format. Apart from the regular informatics such as speed, rpm meter, time, fuel level, etc. the screen also shows riding modes information and gear position indicator.

TVS has given the Raider an electric start feature and also optional USB that is placed very conveniently near the fuel tank lid.
TVS has given the Raider an electric start feature and also optional USB that is placed very conveniently near the fuel tank lid.

On the top-end variant, TVS is offering a 5-inch TFT screen that is IP69K rated so it is water and dust-resistant. The screen is also capable of 1000 nits of brightness so there should not be any issue in reading the display under direct sunlight. Other features on offer are a USB charger to charge mobile devices, helmet attention indication to remind the rider to wear a helmet, synchronized braking and side stand indication with cut-off.

TVS also offers a SmartXconnect application that uses Bluetooth. It is available on the Apple App Store as well as Google Play Store. The application is capable of showing loads of information such as set navigation, voice assist with 20+ voice commands, ride details, a live dashboard, an overview of motorcycle and ride reports. It is important to note that the SmartXconnect features are offered only on the top-end variant.

TVS Raider 125: Engine, performance and fuel efficiency

The new Raider comes based on a fresh platform and sources power from a 124 cc single-cylinder engine that is an air-cooled unit. This brand new powertrain delivers 11.32 PS at 7,500 rpm and around 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The transmission on duty is a 5-speed unit. TVS says that it has laid special stress on the internal cooling of the engine to keep the efficiency and output high. With a claimed mileage figure of around 60-70 kmpl, the engine is already up there to meet the expectations of its target audience. The engine manages to stay smooth even under hard acceleration tests and the transmission is also slick to complement the powertrain. It stays relatively vibration-free even when revved hard, and there's enough low-end torque to keep the rider engaged at city speeds.

The TVS Raider gets split seats and LED tail lamps at the back, to woo its target audience.
The TVS Raider gets split seats and LED tail lamps at the back, to woo its target audience.

However, in Eco mode, the motorcycle does feel a bit underpowered. Speaking of Eco mode, it restricts the redline and enables auto start/stop functionality to increase fuel efficiency. The rider can switch to power mode using a switch which is placed in the position of the ignition switch. When compared to other rivals, the Raider 125 does feel quite peppy and the engine is also quite tractable as it can pull in 5th gear from around 35-40 kmph.

TVS Raider 125: Comfort

TVS has designed the Raider to fit riders of all heights and at just 780 mm of seat height, it surely feels low enough to keep your feet down with confidence. Also, the riding geometry has been kept on the sportier side thanks to the slightly rear-set footpegs and forward-placed handlebar. However, the rider should not get tired while riding for long durations because the overall riding triangle is quite comfortable.

TVS Raider doesn't share any of its body components or mechanicals with the existing TVS products, making it a fairly new model from the ground up.
TVS Raider doesn't share any of its body components or mechanicals with the existing TVS products, making it a fairly new model from the ground up.

TVS Raider 125: Ride quality and handling

The motorcycle weighs just 123 kg which makes it quite light. The nature of the Raider is also quite nimble which makes it a fun bike to ride. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are done by telescopic forks in the front and a gas-charged monoshock at the rear that is 5-step adjustable so the rider can tune it according to their preference. While the soft tuning has been made for everyday Indian roads, a stiffer setup gives the bike a different ability to feel faster around the corner and not hop on undulated patches.

Watch: 2021 TVS Raider: Road test review

Even though the Raider gets a split seat setup, there is clearly no compromise on the comfort side thanks to the natural, yet sporty riding position it offers. But the detailed view of the city and highway comfort remains reserved for obvious reasons. However, we did test the brakes and they packed plenty of stopping power to make the motorcycle come to a halt. Speaking of brakes, TVS is offering a 130 mm drum brake at both ends on the lower variants or customers can upgrade to the higher variants which get a 240 mm disc. While the motorcycle is not equipped with anti-lock braking system, it does come with synchronized braking technology.

TVS Raider 125: Verdict

The TVS Raider is a very uniquely positioned product that appears to be a sportier offering but not at the cost of burning a hole in your pocket. The Raider 125 will appeal to people who are upgrading from a 100 cc motorcycle and want a 125 cc motorcycle that looks different. In fact, even the younger audience who wants a sporty commuter that stands out of the crowd would also prefer the Raider 125 as their first motorcycle. Aimed at other already established names in the 125 cc category like the Honda CB Shine SP or the Bajaj Pulsar 125, the Raider brings a fairly unique proposition to the table thanks to its feature-rich and energetic appearance.

TVS Raider Images

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TVS Raider Colours

TVS Raider is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Blazing Blue
Fiery Yellow
Iron Man
Striking Red
Wicked Black
Deadpool
Forza Blue
Nardo Grey
Wolverine
Black Panther
Blazing blue

TVS Raider Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Raidervs Xtreme 125R
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

92,182 - 98,400
RaidervsPulsar NS 125
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
RaidervsFZ-FI V3
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 Lakhs
RaidervsXtreme 160R
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
RaidervsPulsar N125
Oben Rorr Evo

Oben Rorr Evo

99,999
RaidervsRorr Evo

TVS Raider User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.6Safety
4.7Design
4.7Value For Money
4.6Comfort
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TVS Raider User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The TVS Raider 125 is widely praised for its stylish design, impressive mileage, and comfortable ride. Users appreciate its features and performance but note some concerns around brake effectiveness and engine heat.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design and features
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage of around 60 kmpl
  • check circle iconComfortable seating for rider and pillion
  • check circle iconLightweight and easy to handle
  • check circle iconSynchronized braking system enhances safety

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconDrum brake variant lacks strong stopping power
  • warning iconEngine heat can be uncomfortable in traffic
  • warning iconSome users report clunky gear shifts
  • warning iconVibrations felt at higher speeds
  • warning iconPlastic quality could improve for durability

User Reviews

Nice looks
I purchased the TVS Raider, and I'm very happy with its quality. TVS is a reliable company, and the Raider offers excellent performance, a sporty look, and great value for money. It's affordable, stylish, and I would definitely give it a 5-star rating.
By: Mohd ali (Jul 6, 2026)
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An Amazing Bike with Great Features
It’s an amazing bike with great features, full comfort, and good mileage. The bike also has very beautiful looks.
By: Janmejay Sethi (Feb 1, 2026)
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Perfect partner with self secure journey
Very good mileage, excellent performance, and a nice design. It offers great value in the 1 lakh price range and is a must-buy.
By: Deep dg (Jan 11, 2026)
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Stylish Commuting
Finding first gear is sometimes a struggle. The gearbox feels clunky compared to Honda. Rest of the bike is fine.
By: Emraan Hashmi (Dec 18, 2025)
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Top Performance
The stock tyres provide good grip on dry tarmac. Handling is confident. Good safety features for a commuter bike.
By: Tiger Shroff (Dec 18, 2025)
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TVS Raider Related News

The TVS Raider Super Squad Edition now gets a Doctor Doom-inspired variant finished in Spectral Green.
TVS Raider SSE trim gets new Doctor Doom edition in Spectral Green finish
31 Jul 2026
If you are planning to buy a 125 cc motorcycle and have shortlisted the models like Honda CB125 Hornet, Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider, here is a quick and comprehensive monthly EMI comparison for these models.
Honda CB125 Hornet vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider: Monthly EMI comparison
3 Jul 2026
Top variants of the TVS Raider 125 now feature Metallic Blue and Nitro Green colour schemes alongside Striking Red.
TVS Raider 125 updated with new colours; gets price hike across lineup
23 Apr 2026
The Honda CB125 Hornet was the most recent launch in the 125 cc sports commuter segment in India
Honda CB125 Hornet vs TVS Raider vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs Bajaj Pulsar N125: Which 125cc bike wins?
21 Oct 2025
The TVS Raider lineup has been updated with new variants, bringing dual disc brakes with single-channel ABS and more segment-first features in the 125 cc commuter segment
TVS Raider Dual Disc variants launched in India at 93,800: Gets ABS, Boost Mode and more
6 Oct 2025
View all
 TVS Raider Related News
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TVS Raider Specifications and Features

Max Power11.38 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Charging PointYes
Max Torque11.2 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage71.94 kmpl
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightLED
Engine124.8 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed99 kmph
View all Raider specs and features

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