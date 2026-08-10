The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 serves as an entry point into Bajaj’s legendary Naked Sport (NS) family. Bridging the gap between practical commuter efficiency and aggressive sporty styling, the NS125 brings big-bike road presence to the 125cc segment. Built on a rigid perimeter frame derived from its higher-capacity siblings, it offers younger riders and daily commuters a dynamic ride without sacrificing fuel economy.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Price and Variants

The Pulsar NS125 offers multiple options to suit different budgets and safety requirements.

Variant Name Ex-Showroom Price On-Road Price (Delhi) Key Features Pulsar NS 125 STD ₹ 92,182 ₹ 1,06,851 Perimeter Frame, CBS, Halogen Headlamp, Semi-Digital Console Pulsar NS 125 BT ₹ 93,792 ₹ 1,08,619 Bluetooth Connectivity, Call/SMS Alerts, Digital Display Pulsar NS 125 ABS ₹ 98,400 ₹ 1,13,685 Single-Channel ABS, Full Digital Console, Bluetooth Connectivity

Note: On-road prices vary across different states and cities based on local RTO charges and insurance options.

Engine Performance and Power Output

At the heart of the Pulsar NS125 is a refined 124.45 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve DTS-i engine equipped with electronic fuel injection (FI). Tuned to provide lively acceleration in city traffic, the engine delivers consistent power across the mid-range rev band.

Displacement: 124.45 cc

Engine Type: 4-Stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air-Cooled

Fuel System: Fuel Injection (FI)

Max Power: 12 PS @ 8,500 rpm

Max Torque: 11 Nm @ 7,000 rpm

Gearbox: 5-Speed Manual

Drive Type: Chain Drive

Starting: Kick and Self-Start

Real-World Mileage and Fuel Efficiency

Fuel economy is a primary consideration in the 125cc segment. The Pulsar NS125 delivers competitive numbers while maintaining a sporty throttle response.

Claimed Mileage: 64.75 kmpl

64.75 kmpl City Mileage: 50 – 55 kmpl

50 – 55 kmpl Highway Mileage: 55 – 60 kmpl

55 – 60 kmpl Fuel Tank Capacity: 12 Litres

12 Litres Riding Range: ~600 km to ~700 km on a full tank

Frame, Chassis, and Suspension

The standout engineering detail of the Pulsar NS125 is its perimeter frame. Unlike traditional single-downtube frames found on standard 125cc commuters, the perimeter structure offers high torsional rigidity, enhancing high-speed stability and cornering confidence.

Frame Type: Rigid Perimeter Frame

Front Suspension: Telescopic Forks

Rear Suspension: Nitrox Monoshock Absorber

Front Brake: 240 mm Disc

Rear Brake: 130 mm Drum

Braking System: CBS / Single-Channel ABS (Variant dependent)

Front Tyre: 80/100-17 (Tubeless)

Rear Tyre: 100/90-17 (Tubeless)

Wheels: 17-inch Alloy Wheels

Dimensions and Ergonomics

The NS125 balances an aggressive, streetfighter posture with neutral ergonomics suitable for daily urban riding.

Parameter Dimension Overall Length 2,012 mm Overall Width 810 mm Overall Height 1,078 mm Wheelbase 1,353 mm Ground Clearance 179 mm Saddle Height 805 mm Kerb Weight 144 kg

Features, Tech, and Styling

The Pulsar NS125 retains signature NS design cues, including a muscular fuel tank with extension shrouds, split seats, a belly pan, and an underbelly exhaust layout.

Digital Instrument Console: Higher variants feature a fully digital console with a gear position indicator, distance-to-empty readout, real-time fuel economy indicator, clock, and service reminder.

Higher variants feature a fully digital console with a gear position indicator, distance-to-empty readout, real-time fuel economy indicator, clock, and service reminder. Bluetooth Connectivity: The BT and ABS variants offer smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, displaying call alerts, SMS notifications, and battery status directly on the instrument display.

The and variants offer smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, displaying call alerts, SMS notifications, and battery status directly on the instrument display. Lighting Setup: Includes an aggressive wolf-eyed halogen headlamp flanked by twin pilot lamps, paired with an LED tail light and bulb turn indicators.

Includes an aggressive wolf-eyed halogen headlamp flanked by twin pilot lamps, paired with an LED tail light and bulb turn indicators. Safety & Convenience: Pass switch, low fuel indicator, side-stand engine cut-off sensor, and split grab rails for passenger comfort.

Color Options

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes in a range of dual-tone colour combinations:

Fiery Orange

Burnt Red

Pewter Grey

Beach Blue

Market Competitors

The Pulsar NS125 competes in the sporty 125cc commuter segment against notable rivals:

Hero Xtreme 125R

TVS Raider 125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

Honda SP 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS125: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125?

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹92,182 for the STD variant, going up to ₹98,400 for the top-spec ABS variant.

Does the Pulsar NS125 come with ABS?

Yes, Bajaj offers a dedicated Pulsar NS125 ABS variant equipped with Single-Channel ABS for improved braking safety on wet and uneven roads.

What is the mileage of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125?

The Pulsar NS125 has a claimed mileage of 64.75 kmpl, with real-world figures averaging between 50 and 58 kmpl depending on riding conditions.

Summary

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 delivers sporty streetfighter styling, perimeter frame handling, and modern tech like Bluetooth connectivity at an accessible price point starting under ₹1 Lakh. For commuters and young riders seeking a balance of performance, high fuel economy, and strong road presence, the NS125 remains a top choice in the 125cc category.