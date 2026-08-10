Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Key Specs
- Engine124.45 cc
- Mileage64.75 kmpl
- Power12 ps
- Speed103 kmph
- Max Torque11 Nm
- Kerb Weight144 kg
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 serves as an entry point into Bajaj’s legendary Naked Sport (NS) family. Bridging the gap between practical commuter efficiency and aggressive sporty styling, the NS125 brings big-bike road presence to the 125cc segment. Built on a rigid perimeter frame derived from its higher-capacity siblings, it offers younger riders and daily commuters a dynamic ride without sacrificing fuel economy.
The Pulsar NS125 offers multiple options to suit different budgets and safety requirements.
|Variant Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|On-Road Price (Delhi)
|Key Features
|Pulsar NS 125 STD
|₹92,182
|₹1,06,851
|Perimeter Frame, CBS, Halogen Headlamp, Semi-Digital Console
|Pulsar NS 125 BT
|₹93,792
|₹1,08,619
|Bluetooth Connectivity, Call/SMS Alerts, Digital Display
|Pulsar NS 125 ABS
|₹98,400
|₹1,13,685
|Single-Channel ABS, Full Digital Console, Bluetooth Connectivity
Note: On-road prices vary across different states and cities based on local RTO charges and insurance options.
At the heart of the Pulsar NS125 is a refined 124.45 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve DTS-i engine equipped with electronic fuel injection (FI). Tuned to provide lively acceleration in city traffic, the engine delivers consistent power across the mid-range rev band.
Fuel economy is a primary consideration in the 125cc segment. The Pulsar NS125 delivers competitive numbers while maintaining a sporty throttle response.
The standout engineering detail of the Pulsar NS125 is its perimeter frame. Unlike traditional single-downtube frames found on standard 125cc commuters, the perimeter structure offers high torsional rigidity, enhancing high-speed stability and cornering confidence.
The NS125 balances an aggressive, streetfighter posture with neutral ergonomics suitable for daily urban riding.
|Parameter
|Dimension
|Overall Length
|2,012 mm
|Overall Width
|810 mm
|Overall Height
|1,078 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,353 mm
|Ground Clearance
|179 mm
|Saddle Height
|805 mm
|Kerb Weight
|144 kg
The Pulsar NS125 retains signature NS design cues, including a muscular fuel tank with extension shrouds, split seats, a belly pan, and an underbelly exhaust layout.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes in a range of dual-tone colour combinations:
The Pulsar NS125 competes in the sporty 125cc commuter segment against notable rivals:
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 starts at an ex-showroom price of ₹92,182 for the STD variant, going up to ₹98,400 for the top-spec ABS variant.
Yes, Bajaj offers a dedicated Pulsar NS125 ABS variant equipped with Single-Channel ABS for improved braking safety on wet and uneven roads.
The Pulsar NS125 has a claimed mileage of 64.75 kmpl, with real-world figures averaging between 50 and 58 kmpl depending on riding conditions.
The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 delivers sporty streetfighter styling, perimeter frame handling, and modern tech like Bluetooth connectivity at an accessible price point starting under ₹1 Lakh. For commuters and young riders seeking a balance of performance, high fuel economy, and strong road presence, the NS125 remains a top choice in the 125cc category.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
|Rs. 92,182Onwards
|124.45 cc
|12 PS
|11 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|144 kg
|2012 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Hero Xtreme 125R
|Rs. 91,500Onwards
|124.7 cc
|11.55 PS
|10.5 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|2009 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar NS 125VS Xtreme 125R
|Bajaj Pulsar N125
|Rs. 94,707Onwards
|124.58 cc
|12 PS
|11 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|125 kg
|-
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar NS 125VSPulsar N125
|TVS Raider
|Rs. 82,860Onwards
|124.8 cc
|11.38 PS
|11.75 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|125 kg
|2070 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|-
|Pulsar NS 125VSRaider
|Yamaha FZ-FI V3
|Rs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|135 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Pulsar NS 125VSFZ-FI V3
|Hero Xtreme 160R
|Rs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
|163.2 cc
|15 PS
|14 Nm
|Sports Naked Bikes
|139.5 kg
|2029 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|Pulsar NS 125VSXtreme 160R
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is available in the 8 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
Users praise the Pulsar NS125 for its stylish design, comfort, and impressive mileage, making it a standout in the 125cc segment, though some note that the seat could be plusher.
|Max Power
|12 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|11 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|64.75 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.45 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|103 kmph
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