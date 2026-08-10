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BAJAJ Pulsar NS 125

₹92,182 - 98,400*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
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The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 serves as an entry point into Bajaj’s legendary Naked Sport (NS) family. Bridging the gap between practical commuter efficiency and aggressive sporty styling, the NS125 brings big-bike road presence to the 125cc segment. Built on a rigid perimeter frame derived from its higher-capacity siblings, it offers younger riders and daily commuters a dynamic ride without sacrificing fuel economy.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Price and Variants

The Pulsar NS125 offers multiple options to suit different budgets and safety requirements.

Variant NameEx-Showroom PriceOn-Road Price (Delhi)Key Features
Pulsar NS 125 STD 92,182 1,06,851Perimeter Frame, CBS, Halogen Headlamp, Semi-Digital Console
Pulsar NS 125 BT 93,792 1,08,619Bluetooth Connectivity, Call/SMS Alerts, Digital Display
Pulsar NS 125 ABS 98,400 1,13,685Single-Channel ABS, Full Digital Console, Bluetooth Connectivity

Note: On-road prices vary across different states and cities based on local RTO charges and insurance options.

Engine Performance and Power Output

At the heart of the Pulsar NS125 is a refined 124.45 cc air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve DTS-i engine equipped with electronic fuel injection (FI). Tuned to provide lively acceleration in city traffic, the engine delivers consistent power across the mid-range rev band.

  • Displacement: 124.45 cc
  • Engine Type: 4-Stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air-Cooled
  • Fuel System: Fuel Injection (FI)
  • Max Power: 12 PS @ 8,500 rpm
  • Max Torque: 11 Nm @ 7,000 rpm
  • Gearbox: 5-Speed Manual
  • Drive Type: Chain Drive
  • Starting: Kick and Self-Start

Real-World Mileage and Fuel Efficiency

Fuel economy is a primary consideration in the 125cc segment. The Pulsar NS125 delivers competitive numbers while maintaining a sporty throttle response.

  • Claimed Mileage: 64.75 kmpl
  • City Mileage: 50 – 55 kmpl
  • Highway Mileage: 55 – 60 kmpl
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 12 Litres
  • Riding Range: ~600 km to ~700 km on a full tank

Frame, Chassis, and Suspension

The standout engineering detail of the Pulsar NS125 is its perimeter frame. Unlike traditional single-downtube frames found on standard 125cc commuters, the perimeter structure offers high torsional rigidity, enhancing high-speed stability and cornering confidence.

  • Frame Type: Rigid Perimeter Frame
  • Front Suspension: Telescopic Forks
  • Rear Suspension: Nitrox Monoshock Absorber
  • Front Brake: 240 mm Disc
  • Rear Brake: 130 mm Drum
  • Braking System: CBS / Single-Channel ABS (Variant dependent)
  • Front Tyre: 80/100-17 (Tubeless)
  • Rear Tyre: 100/90-17 (Tubeless)
  • Wheels: 17-inch Alloy Wheels

Dimensions and Ergonomics

The NS125 balances an aggressive, streetfighter posture with neutral ergonomics suitable for daily urban riding.

ParameterDimension
Overall Length2,012 mm
Overall Width810 mm
Overall Height1,078 mm
Wheelbase1,353 mm
Ground Clearance179 mm
Saddle Height805 mm
Kerb Weight144 kg

Features, Tech, and Styling

The Pulsar NS125 retains signature NS design cues, including a muscular fuel tank with extension shrouds, split seats, a belly pan, and an underbelly exhaust layout.

  • Digital Instrument Console: Higher variants feature a fully digital console with a gear position indicator, distance-to-empty readout, real-time fuel economy indicator, clock, and service reminder.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: The BT and ABS variants offer smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth, displaying call alerts, SMS notifications, and battery status directly on the instrument display.
  • Lighting Setup: Includes an aggressive wolf-eyed halogen headlamp flanked by twin pilot lamps, paired with an LED tail light and bulb turn indicators.
  • Safety & Convenience: Pass switch, low fuel indicator, side-stand engine cut-off sensor, and split grab rails for passenger comfort.

Color Options

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes in a range of dual-tone colour combinations:

  • Fiery Orange
  • Burnt Red
  • Pewter Grey
  • Beach Blue

Market Competitors

The Pulsar NS125 competes in the sporty 125cc commuter segment against notable rivals:

  • Hero Xtreme 125R
  • TVS Raider 125
  • Bajaj Pulsar N125
  • Honda SP 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS125: Frequently Asked Questions

What is the starting price of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125?

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 starts at an ex-showroom price of 92,182 for the STD variant, going up to 98,400 for the top-spec ABS variant.

Does the Pulsar NS125 come with ABS?

Yes, Bajaj offers a dedicated Pulsar NS125 ABS variant equipped with Single-Channel ABS for improved braking safety on wet and uneven roads.

What is the mileage of the Bajaj Pulsar NS125?

The Pulsar NS125 has a claimed mileage of 64.75 kmpl, with real-world figures averaging between 50 and 58 kmpl depending on riding conditions.

Summary

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 delivers sporty streetfighter styling, perimeter frame handling, and modern tech like Bluetooth connectivity at an accessible price point starting under 1 Lakh. For commuters and young riders seeking a balance of performance, high fuel economy, and strong road presence, the NS125 remains a top choice in the 125cc category.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124.45 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    64.75 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    12 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    103 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    11 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    144 kg
View All Pulsar NS 125 SpecsView specs icon

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Variants

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 price starts at ₹ 92,182 and goes up to ₹ 98,400 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 comes in 3 variants. Bajaj Pulsar NS 125's top variant is ABS.
3 Variants Available
Pulsar NS 125 STD
₹92,182*
124.4 cc
103 kmph
Pulsar NS 125 BT
₹93,792*
124.45 cc
103 kmph
Pulsar NS 125 ABS
₹98,400*
124.45 cc
103 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 image
Rs. 92,182Onwards
4.522
124.45 cc12 PS11 NmSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes144 kg2012 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Hero Xtreme 125RHero Xtreme 125R imageRs. 91,500Onwards
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124.7 cc11.55 PS10.5 NmSports Bikes136 kg2009 mmDiscDrumAlloyPulsar NS 125VS Xtreme 125R
Bajaj Pulsar N125Bajaj Pulsar N125 imageRs. 94,707Onwards
4.57
124.58 cc12 PS11 NmSports Bikes125 kg-DiscDrumAlloyPulsar NS 125VSPulsar N125
TVS RaiderTVS Raider imageRs. 82,860Onwards
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124.8 cc11.38 PS11.75 NmSports Naked Bikes125 kg2070 mmDiscDisc-Pulsar NS 125VSRaider
Yamaha FZ-FI V3Yamaha FZ-FI V3 imageRs. 1.08 LakhsOnwards
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149 cc12.4 PS13.3 NmSports Naked Bikes135 kg1990 mmDiscDiscAlloyPulsar NS 125VSFZ-FI V3
Hero Xtreme 160RHero Xtreme 160R imageRs. 1.05 LakhsOnwards
4.333
163.2 cc15 PS14 NmSports Naked Bikes139.5 kg2029 mmDiscDrumAlloyPulsar NS 125VSXtreme 160R

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Images

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Image 1
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Image 3
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Image 4
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Image 5
Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Image 6

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Colours

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Fiery Orange
Burnt Red
Pewter Grey
Beach Blue
Red
Orange
Blue
Black
Fiery orange

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Alternatives

Hero Xtreme 125R

Hero Xtreme 125R

91,500 - 1.08 Lakhs
Pulsar NS 125vs Xtreme 125R
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

94,707 - 98,707
Pulsar NS 125vsPulsar N125
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

82,860 - 98,550
Pulsar NS 125vsRaider
Yamaha FZ-FI V3

Yamaha FZ-FI V3

1.08 Lakhs
Pulsar NS 125vsFZ-FI V3
Hero Xtreme 160R

Hero Xtreme 160R

1.05 Lakhs
Pulsar NS 125vsXtreme 160R
Oben Rorr Evo

Oben Rorr Evo

99,999
Pulsar NS 125vsRorr Evo

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.6Engine & Performance
4.3Features
4Safety
4.5Design
4.8Value For Money
4.4Comfort
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
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AI generated summary

Users praise the Pulsar NS125 for its stylish design, comfort, and impressive mileage, making it a standout in the 125cc segment, though some note that the seat could be plusher.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish design
  • check circle iconComfortable seating
  • check circle iconImpressive mileage
  • check circle iconGood performance
  • check circle iconAffordable price

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconSeat may feel stiff
  • warning iconMileage could be better
  • warning iconCould use wider design
  • warning iconLacks LED headlights
  • warning iconEngine RPM capacity needs improvement

User Reviews

Best sport bike and comfortably ride
The NS125 boasts a sporty and aggressive design, featuring sharp styling, bold graphics, and a premium streetfighter look.
By: Chandu rathia (Jul 27, 2026)
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Mid Budget with With Mid Speed
The bike looks good, but the headlight looks flat and a bit plain. It needs an upgrade because it affects the overall look of the bike. Other things are good according to the price.
By: ANKUSH (Mar 15, 2026)
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Best Bike for Daily Use
This bike is really good! It's easy to handle and stands out on the road. The value for money is amazing in its class. I've been riding it daily for over a year and a half, and I have no complaints at all.
By: Manoj Shetty (Aug 25, 2025)
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Amazing Ns125 Super Bike Experience
The Ns125 is a truly amazing bike that excels in many ways. Its speed is fantastic, and it has a quick pickup which I really appreciate. The design is attractive, and it offers great grip while riding. I'm a big fan of this bike and I would definitely suggest others to get this incredible Ns125. The headlights look fantastic, and the sound of the bike is really good too. When you're riding it, you feel like you're on a superbike, thanks to its great running performance. Overall, I think it's just an outstanding and mind-blowing bike!
By: Chetan Kulkarni (Aug 17, 2025)
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Great Bike with Style and Comfort
I had a great time using this bike. It's really comfortable and looks stylish too. It can easily fit three people, which is a plus. The pickup is impressive; it reaches 60 km/h in just about 3 to 5 seconds. The only downside is that the bike could be a bit wider for more comfort.
By: Rohit Saxena (Aug 10, 2025)
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News

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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Brochure

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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power12 PS
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque11 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage64.75 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine124.45 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed103 kmph
View all Pulsar NS 125 specs and features

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