The Avore EX2 is a high-range mid-spec electric street bike in Gujarat-based EV maker Avore’s Elevated Xperience lineup. Designed for urban riders and long-distance commuters alike, the EX2 couples a 5 kWh battery pack with a claimed IDC range of 255 km on a single charge. Featuring fast onboard charging, connected smart display options, and sharp athletic styling, the motorcycle delivers sustainable, high-efficiency mobility for modern roads in 2026.

Avore EX2 Price and Lineup Overview

The Avore EX2 is positioned as the mid-tier variant in Avore's electric motorcycle range, sitting between the entry-level EX1 and the performance-focused EX2S. Pre-bookings for the motorcycle are open for a token amount of ₹799.

Model Variant Ex-Showroom Price Battery Capacity Claimed Range Peak Power Avore EX1 ₹ 1.24 Lakhs 3.24 kWh 160 km 10 bhp Avore EX2 ₹ 1.49 Lakhs 5.0 kWh 255 km 10 bhp Avore EX2S ₹ 1.69 Lakhs 5.0 kWh 260 km 14 bhp

Note: Prices mentioned reflect average ex-showroom figures in India.

Battery, Range, and Performance

The primary advantage of the Avore EX2 over base commuter electric bikes is its large-capacity battery pack, which reduces range anxiety for daily travel and weekend rides.

Battery Architecture: 5 kWh battery pack with active IPU-X Shield protection.

5 kWh battery pack with active IPU-X Shield protection. Claimed Riding Range: Up to 255 km on a full charge.

Up to 255 km on a full charge. Peak Power Output: 10 bhp.

10 bhp. Top Speed: 100 kmph.

100 kmph. Acceleration: 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds. Riding Modes: 4 selectable riding modes to optimise speed and energy output based on traffic and terrain.

Charging Time and Onboard Power Tech

The Avore EX2 comes equipped with an inbuilt onboard charger designed for convenient refuel cycles without needing specialised external charging equipment.

Charging Socket Compatibility: Plugs directly into standard 15A household power outlets.

Plugs directly into standard 15A household power outlets. Charge Speed (20% to 80%): Approximately 2 hours using the onboard Flex Charge system.

Approximately 2 hours using the onboard Flex Charge system. Convenience: Allows riders to charge at home, office, or roadside halts without carrying heavy external adapters.

Key Technology and Smart Connected Features

The EX2 incorporates a suite of digital instrumentation and security features designed for total vehicle tracking and street control:

7-Inch Digital Smart Display: Provides real-time ride data, battery percentage, distance-to-empty, and turn-by-turn navigation alerts.

Provides real-time ride data, battery percentage, distance-to-empty, and turn-by-turn navigation alerts. Full Connectivity Suite: Built-in 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi modules enable over-the-air (OTA) updates and seamless smartphone synchronisation.

Built-in 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi modules enable over-the-air (OTA) updates and seamless smartphone synchronisation. Security & Diagnostics: Features tamper alerts, crash SOS, fall detection, live location tracking, and single-tap remote immobilisation via the smartphone companion app.

Features tamper alerts, crash SOS, fall detection, live location tracking, and single-tap remote immobilisation via the smartphone companion app. Real-Time TPMS: Integrated Tyre Pressure Monitoring System keeps track of tyre health continuously.

Integrated Tyre Pressure Monitoring System keeps track of tyre health continuously. Braking and Hardware: Front and rear disc brakes fitted with a Combi Brake System (CBS) for controlled stopping performance.

Front and rear disc brakes fitted with a Combi Brake System (CBS) for controlled stopping performance. Lighting: Projector headlamps with Intelligent Glare Sense optics, signature LED DRLs, and Beacon side-mounted tank lighting accents.

Avore EX2 Colour Options

The Avore EX2 is offered in four distinct dual-tone colour schemes:

Starlit Blue

Meteor Red

Stellar Black

Onyx Black

Avore EX2 Technical Specifications

Feature / Parameter Technical Specification Motor & Vehicle Type Electric Street Motorcycle Peak Power Output 10 bhp Top Speed 100 kmph 0 - 40 kmph Acceleration 3.2 seconds Battery Capacity 5.0 kWh Claimed IDC Range 255 km Fast Charging Time (20-80%) 2 Hours (15A socket) Riding Modes 4 Display Panel 7-inch Digital Cockpit Connectivity 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi Brakes Disc Brakes with CBS Headlight Projector Headlamp with Intelligent Glare Sense Battery Warranty 5 Years (3 Years Standard + 2 Years Extendable)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ex-showroom price of the Avore EX2 in 2026?

The Avore EX2 is priced at ₹1.49 Lakhs ex-showroom.

What is the battery size and range of the Avore EX2?

The Avore EX2 is equipped with a 5 kWh battery pack that provides a claimed range of 255 km on a single full charge.

How long does it take to charge the Avore EX2 from 20% to 80%?

Using its built-in onboard charger and a standard 15A power outlet, the Avore EX2 charges from 20% to 80% in approximately 2 hours.

What warranty is offered on the Avore EX2 battery?

Avore offers a 5-year battery warranty coverage (3 years standard plus 2 years extendable warranty) on the EX2.

What is the top speed and acceleration of the Avore EX2?

The EX2 reaches a top speed of 100 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds.