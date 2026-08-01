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AVORE EX2

₹1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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The Avore EX2 is a high-range mid-spec electric street bike in Gujarat-based EV maker Avore’s Elevated Xperience lineup. Designed for urban riders and long-distance commuters alike, the EX2 couples a 5 kWh battery pack with a claimed IDC range of 255 km on a single charge. Featuring fast onboard charging, connected smart display options, and sharp athletic styling, the motorcycle delivers sustainable, high-efficiency mobility for modern roads in 2026.

Avore EX2 Price and Lineup Overview

The Avore EX2 is positioned as the mid-tier variant in Avore's electric motorcycle range, sitting between the entry-level EX1 and the performance-focused EX2S. Pre-bookings for the motorcycle are open for a token amount of 799.

Model VariantEx-Showroom PriceBattery CapacityClaimed RangePeak Power
Avore EX1 1.24 Lakhs3.24 kWh160 km10 bhp
Avore EX2 1.49 Lakhs5.0 kWh255 km10 bhp
Avore EX2S 1.69 Lakhs5.0 kWh260 km14 bhp

Note: Prices mentioned reflect average ex-showroom figures in India.

Battery, Range, and Performance

The primary advantage of the Avore EX2 over base commuter electric bikes is its large-capacity battery pack, which reduces range anxiety for daily travel and weekend rides.

  • Battery Architecture: 5 kWh battery pack with active IPU-X Shield protection.
  • Claimed Riding Range: Up to 255 km on a full charge.
  • Peak Power Output: 10 bhp.
  • Top Speed: 100 kmph.
  • Acceleration: 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
  • Riding Modes: 4 selectable riding modes to optimise speed and energy output based on traffic and terrain.

Charging Time and Onboard Power Tech

The Avore EX2 comes equipped with an inbuilt onboard charger designed for convenient refuel cycles without needing specialised external charging equipment.

  • Charging Socket Compatibility: Plugs directly into standard 15A household power outlets.
  • Charge Speed (20% to 80%): Approximately 2 hours using the onboard Flex Charge system.
  • Convenience: Allows riders to charge at home, office, or roadside halts without carrying heavy external adapters.

Key Technology and Smart Connected Features

The EX2 incorporates a suite of digital instrumentation and security features designed for total vehicle tracking and street control:

  • 7-Inch Digital Smart Display: Provides real-time ride data, battery percentage, distance-to-empty, and turn-by-turn navigation alerts.
  • Full Connectivity Suite: Built-in 4G, Bluetooth, GPS, and Wi-Fi modules enable over-the-air (OTA) updates and seamless smartphone synchronisation.
  • Security & Diagnostics: Features tamper alerts, crash SOS, fall detection, live location tracking, and single-tap remote immobilisation via the smartphone companion app.
  • Real-Time TPMS: Integrated Tyre Pressure Monitoring System keeps track of tyre health continuously.
  • Braking and Hardware: Front and rear disc brakes fitted with a Combi Brake System (CBS) for controlled stopping performance.
  • Lighting: Projector headlamps with Intelligent Glare Sense optics, signature LED DRLs, and Beacon side-mounted tank lighting accents.

Avore EX2 Colour Options

The Avore EX2 is offered in four distinct dual-tone colour schemes:

  • Starlit Blue
  • Meteor Red
  • Stellar Black
  • Onyx Black

Avore EX2 Technical Specifications

Feature / ParameterTechnical Specification
Motor & Vehicle TypeElectric Street Motorcycle
Peak Power Output10 bhp
Top Speed100 kmph
0 - 40 kmph Acceleration3.2 seconds
Battery Capacity5.0 kWh
Claimed IDC Range255 km
Fast Charging Time (20-80%)2 Hours (15A socket)
Riding Modes4
Display Panel7-inch Digital Cockpit
Connectivity4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi
BrakesDisc Brakes with CBS
HeadlightProjector Headlamp with Intelligent Glare Sense
Battery Warranty5 Years (3 Years Standard + 2 Years Extendable)

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ex-showroom price of the Avore EX2 in 2026?

The Avore EX2 is priced at 1.49 Lakhs ex-showroom.

What is the battery size and range of the Avore EX2?

The Avore EX2 is equipped with a 5 kWh battery pack that provides a claimed range of 255 km on a single full charge.

How long does it take to charge the Avore EX2 from 20% to 80%?

Using its built-in onboard charger and a standard 15A power outlet, the Avore EX2 charges from 20% to 80% in approximately 2 hours.

What warranty is offered on the Avore EX2 battery?

Avore offers a 5-year battery warranty coverage (3 years standard plus 2 years extendable warranty) on the EX2.

What is the top speed and acceleration of the Avore EX2?

The EX2 reaches a top speed of 100 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

Avore EX2 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    107 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    255 - 260 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    2 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    5 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    7.5 kW
View All EX2 SpecsView specs icon

Avore EX2 Variants

Avore EX2 price starts at ₹ 1.46 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.7 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Avore EX2 comes in 2 variants. Avore EX2's top variant is S.
2 Variants Available
EX2 STD
₹1.46 Lakhs*
100 kmph
255 km
EX2 S
₹1.7 Lakhs*
114 kmph
260 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Avore EX2 Latest Updates

Calendar icon28 Jul 2026
Indian automaker Avore launches three electric motorcycles, EX1, EX2, and EX2S, with prices starting at ₹1,24,999.Read Full Story

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Avore EX2 Images

Avore EX2 Image 1

Avore EX2 Colours

Avore EX2 is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Meteor Blue Dt
Meteor Red Dt
Onyx Black Dt
Starlit Blue Dt
Starlit Red Dt
Stellar Black Dt
Meteor blue dt

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Avore EX2 Specifications and Features

Max Power7.5 kW
Battery Capacity5 kWh
Body TypeSports Naked Bikes
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
Range255-260 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time2 Hours
Max Speed100-114 kmph
View all EX2 specs and features

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