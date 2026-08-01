Avore EX2 Key Specs
- Speed107 kmph
- Range255 - 260 km
- Charging2 hrs
- Battery Capacity5 kWh
- Motor Power7.5 kW
The Avore EX2 is a high-range mid-spec electric street bike in Gujarat-based EV maker Avore’s Elevated Xperience lineup. Designed for urban riders and long-distance commuters alike, the EX2 couples a 5 kWh battery pack with a claimed IDC range of 255 km on a single charge. Featuring fast onboard charging, connected smart display options, and sharp athletic styling, the motorcycle delivers sustainable, high-efficiency mobility for modern roads in 2026.
The Avore EX2 is positioned as the mid-tier variant in Avore's electric motorcycle range, sitting between the entry-level EX1 and the performance-focused EX2S. Pre-bookings for the motorcycle are open for a token amount of ₹799.
|Model Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Battery Capacity
|Claimed Range
|Peak Power
|Avore EX1
|₹1.24 Lakhs
|3.24 kWh
|160 km
|10 bhp
|Avore EX2
|₹1.49 Lakhs
|5.0 kWh
|255 km
|10 bhp
|Avore EX2S
|₹1.69 Lakhs
|5.0 kWh
|260 km
|14 bhp
Note: Prices mentioned reflect average ex-showroom figures in India.
The primary advantage of the Avore EX2 over base commuter electric bikes is its large-capacity battery pack, which reduces range anxiety for daily travel and weekend rides.
The Avore EX2 comes equipped with an inbuilt onboard charger designed for convenient refuel cycles without needing specialised external charging equipment.
The EX2 incorporates a suite of digital instrumentation and security features designed for total vehicle tracking and street control:
The Avore EX2 is offered in four distinct dual-tone colour schemes:
|Feature / Parameter
|Technical Specification
|Motor & Vehicle Type
|Electric Street Motorcycle
|Peak Power Output
|10 bhp
|Top Speed
|100 kmph
|0 - 40 kmph Acceleration
|3.2 seconds
|Battery Capacity
|5.0 kWh
|Claimed IDC Range
|255 km
|Fast Charging Time (20-80%)
|2 Hours (15A socket)
|Riding Modes
|4
|Display Panel
|7-inch Digital Cockpit
|Connectivity
|4G, Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi
|Brakes
|Disc Brakes with CBS
|Headlight
|Projector Headlamp with Intelligent Glare Sense
|Battery Warranty
|5 Years (3 Years Standard + 2 Years Extendable)
What is the ex-showroom price of the Avore EX2 in 2026?
The Avore EX2 is priced at ₹1.49 Lakhs ex-showroom.
What is the battery size and range of the Avore EX2?
The Avore EX2 is equipped with a 5 kWh battery pack that provides a claimed range of 255 km on a single full charge.
How long does it take to charge the Avore EX2 from 20% to 80%?
Using its built-in onboard charger and a standard 15A power outlet, the Avore EX2 charges from 20% to 80% in approximately 2 hours.
What warranty is offered on the Avore EX2 battery?
Avore offers a 5-year battery warranty coverage (3 years standard plus 2 years extendable warranty) on the EX2.
What is the top speed and acceleration of the Avore EX2?
The EX2 reaches a top speed of 100 kmph and accelerates from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Avore EX2
|Rs. 1.46 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|260 km
|2 Hours
|10.5 kW
|Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
|Rs. 1.55 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|109 km
|4-5 Hrs.
|6.37 kW
|EX2VSFerrato Disruptor
|Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2
|Rs. 1.51 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|152 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|201 km
|-
|5 kW
|EX2VSKM 4000 Mark 2
|Avore EX1
|Rs. 1.25 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|Sports Naked Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|-
|7.5 kW
|EX2VSEX1
|Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|56 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|EX2VSEvolve Z
|Revolt Motors RVX
|Rs. 1.24 LakhsOnwards
|-
|230 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|120 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|160 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.3 kW
|EX2VSRVX
Avore EX2 is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|7.5 kW
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Naked Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Range
|255-260 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|2 Hours
|Max Speed
|100-114 kmph
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