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YAMAHA FZ-RAVE

₹1.2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹2423
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In 2025, the Yamaha FZ series remains a dominant force in the Indian street-fighter segment. Known for its "Lord of the Streets" persona, the lineup has expanded to include cutting-edge hybrid technology and enhanced digital features, ensuring it stays ahead of competitors like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160.

Overview of the 2025 Yamaha FZ Series

The current lineup caters to diverse riding needs, from the budget-conscious FZ FI to the tech-loaded FZ-S Fi Hybrid. Every model in the 2025 range is now E20 fuel-compatible and meets the latest OBD2B emission norms.

Model Variants and Pricing

Based on the latest data for 2025, here are the ex-showroom prices (Delhi):

ModelEx-Showroom PriceKey Highlight
Yamaha FZ FI 1,09,924Most affordable entry point
Yamaha FZ Rave 1,19,500Aggressive styling and bold graphics
Yamaha FZS-FI V4 Deluxe 1,20,304LED flashers and premium color options
Yamaha FZ-X 1,20,800Neo-retro scrambler design
Yamaha FZS-FI Standard 1,25,500Updated digital console and Bluetooth
Yamaha FZS-FI Hybrid 1,34,600India’s first 150cc hybrid motorcycle

Performance and Engine Specifications

The 2025 range is powered by the trusted 149cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine.

  • Maximum Power: 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm
  • Peak Torque: 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm
  • Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh
  • Hybrid Assist: The 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid utilizes a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) to provide a power boost during acceleration, improving fuel efficiency and initial pickup.

Key Features of the 2025 Models

The latest iterations bring several "first-in-segment" features to the 150cc category:

  • Traction Control System (TCS): Standard on V4 and Hybrid models, this electronic system reduces wheelspin on slippery surfaces for added safety.
  • Full-Colour TFT Display: The 2025 FZS-FI Hybrid features a 4.2-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation and music control.
  • Y-Connect Bluetooth Connectivity: Allows riders to sync smartphones to track fuel consumption, maintenance recommendations, and last parked location.
  • LED Lighting: All models feature redesigned Class-D LED headlights and LED tail lamps for superior night visibility.

Design and Ergonomics

The 2025 FZ series retains its muscular, "bulky" tank design that gives it a big-bike feel. With a kerb weight of just 135 kg to 138 kg (depending on the variant), it remains one of the most agile motorcycles for city traffic. The seat height of 790 mm ensures that riders of all heights can easily plant their feet on the ground.

Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

Yamaha’s Blue Core technology, combined with the new Hybrid system and the Auto Stop & Start System, allows the 2025 FZ series to deliver impressive numbers:

  • Standard Variants: Approximately 45–50 kmpl
  • Hybrid Variant: Up to 60 kmpl (ARAI claimed)

Safety and Braking

Safety is a priority in the 2025 updates:

  • Braking: 282 mm front disc and 220 mm rear disc brakes.
  • ABS: Single-channel ABS is standard across the range to prevent wheel lock-up during emergency braking.
  • Tyres: Radial tubeless tyres (140/60-R17 at the rear) provide excellent grip and stability during cornering.

Yamaha FZ-RAVE Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    149 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    56 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    12.4 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    115 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    13.3 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    136 kg
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Yamaha FZ-RAVE Variants

Yamaha FZ-RAVE price starts at ₹ 1.2 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
FZ-RAVE STD
₹1.2 Lakhs*
149 cc
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Yamaha FZ-RAVE comparison with similar Bikes

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BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Yamaha FZ-RAVE
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Yamaha FZ-RAVE Images

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Yamaha FZ-RAVE Colours

Yamaha FZ-RAVE is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Matte Titan
Metallic Black
Matte titan

Yamaha FZ-RAVE Alternatives

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FZ-RAVEvsRV400 BRZ
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FZ-RAVEvsRV400
Yamaha FZS FI V4

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Yamaha FZS-FI V3

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Yamaha FZ-X

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160

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Yamaha FZ-RAVE User Reviews & Ratings

5Engine & Performance
5Features
5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
5Comfort
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User Reviews

The Mustang of the Bike Segment
Good design with a sporty look. The performance truly lives up to the Yamaha brand name. A must-try for everyone
By: Uma kant chaurasia (Nov 12, 2025)
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Yamaha FZ-RAVE Specifications and Features

Max Power12.4 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque13.3 Nm
TransmissionManual
Mileage56 kmpl
HeadlightLED
Engine149 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed115 kmph
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