Yamaha FZ-RAVE Key Specs
- Engine149 cc
- Mileage56 kmpl
- Power12.4 ps
- Speed115 kmph
- Max Torque13.3 Nm
- Kerb Weight136 kg
In 2025, the Yamaha FZ series remains a dominant force in the Indian street-fighter segment. Known for its "Lord of the Streets" persona, the lineup has expanded to include cutting-edge hybrid technology and enhanced digital features, ensuring it stays ahead of competitors like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160.
The current lineup caters to diverse riding needs, from the budget-conscious FZ FI to the tech-loaded FZ-S Fi Hybrid. Every model in the 2025 range is now E20 fuel-compatible and meets the latest OBD2B emission norms.
Based on the latest data for 2025, here are the ex-showroom prices (Delhi):
|Model
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Key Highlight
|Yamaha FZ FI
|₹1,09,924
|Most affordable entry point
|Yamaha FZ Rave
|₹1,19,500
|Aggressive styling and bold graphics
|Yamaha FZS-FI V4 Deluxe
|₹1,20,304
|LED flashers and premium color options
|Yamaha FZ-X
|₹1,20,800
|Neo-retro scrambler design
|Yamaha FZS-FI Standard
|₹1,25,500
|Updated digital console and Bluetooth
|Yamaha FZS-FI Hybrid
|₹1,34,600
|India’s first 150cc hybrid motorcycle
The 2025 range is powered by the trusted 149cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine.
The latest iterations bring several "first-in-segment" features to the 150cc category:
The 2025 FZ series retains its muscular, "bulky" tank design that gives it a big-bike feel. With a kerb weight of just 135 kg to 138 kg (depending on the variant), it remains one of the most agile motorcycles for city traffic. The seat height of 790 mm ensures that riders of all heights can easily plant their feet on the ground.
Yamaha’s Blue Core technology, combined with the new Hybrid system and the Auto Stop & Start System, allows the 2025 FZ series to deliver impressive numbers:
Safety is a priority in the 2025 updates:
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Yamaha FZ-RAVE
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|-
|Sports Bikes
|115 kg
|2156 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ-RAVEVSRV400 BRZ
|Revolt Motors RV400
|Rs. 1.4 LakhsOnwards
|-
|-
|170 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|108 kg
|2156 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ-RAVEVSRV400
|Yamaha FZS FI V4
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|136 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ-RAVEVSFZS FI V4
|Yamaha FZS-FI V3
|Rs. 1.13 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|135 kg
|1990 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ-RAVEVSFZS-FI V3
|Yamaha FZ-X
|Rs. 1.2 LakhsOnwards
|149 cc
|12.4 PS
|13.3 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|139 kg
|2020 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ-RAVEVSFZ-X
|Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
|Rs. 1.3 LakhsOnwards
|163.2 cc
|16.9 PS
|14.6 Nm
|Sports Bikes
|146 kg
|2029 mm
|-
|Disc
|Alloy
|FZ-RAVEVSXtreme 160R 4V
Yamaha FZ-RAVE is available in the 2 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|12.4 PS
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|13.3 Nm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mileage
|56 kmpl
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|149 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|115 kmph
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