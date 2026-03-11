In 2025, the Yamaha FZ series remains a dominant force in the Indian street-fighter segment. Known for its "Lord of the Streets" persona, the lineup has expanded to include cutting-edge hybrid technology and enhanced digital features, ensuring it stays ahead of competitors like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Bajaj Pulsar N160.

Overview of the 2025 Yamaha FZ Series

The current lineup caters to diverse riding needs, from the budget-conscious FZ FI to the tech-loaded FZ-S Fi Hybrid. Every model in the 2025 range is now E20 fuel-compatible and meets the latest OBD2B emission norms.

Model Variants and Pricing

Based on the latest data for 2025, here are the ex-showroom prices (Delhi):

Model Ex-Showroom Price Key Highlight Yamaha FZ FI ₹ 1,09,924 Most affordable entry point Yamaha FZ Rave ₹ 1,19,500 Aggressive styling and bold graphics Yamaha FZS-FI V4 Deluxe ₹ 1,20,304 LED flashers and premium color options Yamaha FZ-X ₹ 1,20,800 Neo-retro scrambler design Yamaha FZS-FI Standard ₹ 1,25,500 Updated digital console and Bluetooth Yamaha FZS-FI Hybrid ₹ 1,34,600 India’s first 150cc hybrid motorcycle

Performance and Engine Specifications

The 2025 range is powered by the trusted 149cc, air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine.

Maximum Power: 12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm

12.4 PS at 7,250 rpm Peak Torque: 13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm

13.3 Nm at 5,500 rpm Transmission: 5-speed constant mesh

5-speed constant mesh Hybrid Assist: The 2025 FZ-S Fi Hybrid utilizes a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) to provide a power boost during acceleration, improving fuel efficiency and initial pickup.

Key Features of the 2025 Models

The latest iterations bring several "first-in-segment" features to the 150cc category:

Traction Control System (TCS): Standard on V4 and Hybrid models, this electronic system reduces wheelspin on slippery surfaces for added safety.

Standard on V4 and Hybrid models, this electronic system reduces wheelspin on slippery surfaces for added safety. Full-Colour TFT Display: The 2025 FZS-FI Hybrid features a 4.2-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation and music control.

The 2025 FZS-FI Hybrid features a 4.2-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation and music control. Y-Connect Bluetooth Connectivity: Allows riders to sync smartphones to track fuel consumption, maintenance recommendations, and last parked location.

Allows riders to sync smartphones to track fuel consumption, maintenance recommendations, and last parked location. LED Lighting: All models feature redesigned Class-D LED headlights and LED tail lamps for superior night visibility.

Design and Ergonomics

The 2025 FZ series retains its muscular, "bulky" tank design that gives it a big-bike feel. With a kerb weight of just 135 kg to 138 kg (depending on the variant), it remains one of the most agile motorcycles for city traffic. The seat height of 790 mm ensures that riders of all heights can easily plant their feet on the ground.

Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

Yamaha’s Blue Core technology, combined with the new Hybrid system and the Auto Stop & Start System, allows the 2025 FZ series to deliver impressive numbers:

Standard Variants: Approximately 45–50 kmpl

Approximately 45–50 kmpl Hybrid Variant: Up to 60 kmpl (ARAI claimed)

Safety and Braking

Safety is a priority in the 2025 updates: