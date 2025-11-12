hamburger icon
FZ-RAVEPriceMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Front Right View
1/26
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Metallic Black
2/26
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Front Left View
3/26
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Front Right View
4/26
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Front View
5/26
Yamaha FZ-RAVE Left View
View all Images
6/26

Yamaha FZ-RAVE Specifications

Yamaha FZ-RAVE starting price is Rs. 1,17,218 in India. Yamaha FZ-RAVE is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 149 cc engine. Yamaha FZ-RAVE mileage is 56 kmpl.
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.17 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check Offers
WhatsApp IconGet Specifications Detail

Yamaha FZ-RAVE Specs

Yamaha FZ-RAVE comes with 149 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of FZ-RAVE starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha FZ-RAVE sits in the Sports Bikes segment ...Read More

Yamaha FZ-RAVE Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Length
1990 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1330 mm
Kerb Weight
136 kg
Height
1080 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
780 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake Diameter
282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80 - 17, Rear :-140/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Wet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
57.3 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic fork
Rear Suspension
Swingarm

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 3AH
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Yamaha FZ-RAVE Alternatives

Yamaha FZS FI V4

Yamaha FZS FI V4

1.2 Lakhs OnwardsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FZS FI V4 Specs
Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Yamaha FZS-FI V3

1.13 - 1.14 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FZS-FI V3 Specs
Yamaha FZ-X

Yamaha FZ-X

1.2 - 1.3 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
FZ-X Specs
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.2 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar NS160 Specs
Bajaj Pulsar N160

Bajaj Pulsar N160

1.13 - 1.26 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Pulsar N160 Specs
Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki Gixxer

1.26 - 1.27 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Gixxer Specs

Yamaha FZ-RAVE User Reviews & Ratings

5
1 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
0
5 ratingrating star
1
Write a Review
The Mustang of the Bike Segment
Good design with a sporty look. The performance truly lives up to the Yamaha brand name. A must-try for everyone
By: Uma kant chaurasia (Nov 12, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Yamaha Related News

View all
  News

Yamaha FZ-RAVE Variants & Price List

Yamaha FZ-RAVE price starts at ₹ 1.17 Lakhs .

1.17 Lakhs*
149 cc
12.4 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Yamaha Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Yamaha Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,378 - 94,069
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.6 - 2.02 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Lambretta V125

Lambretta V125

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ola Electric Diamondhead

Ola Electric Diamondhead

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details