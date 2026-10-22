Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG vs Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza SCNG: Monthly EMI comparison

Mahindra has just launched the XUV 3XO CNG, christened as XUV 3XO ZNG, which is the petrol-CNG bi-fuel version of the compact SUV. Launched earlier this month, this has marked the entry of the homegrown automaker's entry into the growing CNG car segment, as it is the OEM's first factory-fitted CNG passenger vehicle in India. At a time when the high price of petrol and diesel and rising concerns about the impact of ethanol-blended petrol are impacting the buying decisions of many PV customers, CNG is witnessing increasing demand owing to its significantly lower running cost and expanding refuelling network.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG, which has been launched recently, competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon iCNG and Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG.

With the entry of petrol-CNG models in the segment, Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG will compete with rivals such as the Tata iCNG and Maruti Suzuki CNG, two of the bestsellers in the category.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mahindra XUV 3XO ₹7.79 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹10,200/ month Check Eligibility Tata Nexon CNG ₹8.35 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹11,000/ month Check Eligibility Maruti Suzuki Brezza ₹7.50 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹9,900/ month Check Eligibility Tata Nexon ₹7.40 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹9,700/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Volkswagen Tera ₹9 Lakhs - 15 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹11,800/ month Check Eligibility Skoda Kylaq ₹7.59 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹10,000/ month Check Eligibility

If you are planning to buy any one of these three models, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG vs Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG: How much EMI to pay

To calculate and compare the monthly EMI for these three models, we have considered the base and top-end pricing for all three models. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price. The interest rate is considered to be 9.5%, while the repayment tenure has been considered as 36 months.

Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG vs Tata Nexon iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG MX1 ₹ 9.99 lakh 9.5% 36 months ₹ 32,001 Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG AX5 ₹ 11.19 lakh ₹ 35,845 Tata Nexon iCNG Smart ₹ 8.35 lakh ₹ 26,748 Tata Nexon iCNG Fearless + PS ₹ 13.42 lakh ₹ 42,988 Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG LXI ₹ 9.40 lakh ₹ 30,111 Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG ZXI ₹ 11.75 lakh ₹ 37,639

The Mahindra XUV 3XO ZNG commands a monthly EMI between ₹32,001 and ₹35,845, depending on the variant. The Tata Nexon iCNG commands a monthly EMI between ₹26,748 and ₹42,988, depending on the variant. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI between ₹30,111 and ₹37,639, depending on the variant.

However, the customers must remember that the monthly EMI for any vehicle depends on multiple factors. It can vary depending on key factors such as the variant selected, the available and applicable offers and discounts, the amount of down payment, the amount of loan taken, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure, etc.

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