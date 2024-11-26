HT Auto
Mahindra XEV 9e Front Right Side
JUST LAUNCHED
Mahindra XEV 9e Left Side View
Mahindra XEV 9e Rear View View
Mahindra XEV 9e Wheel
Mahindra XEV 9e Front Left Side
Mahindra XEV 9e Door Side View View
MAHINDRA XEV 9e

Launch Date: 26 Nov 2024
21.9 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
XEV 9e Key Specs

Speed

Segment Average: 162.75 kmph

XEV 9e: 185.0 kmph

Segment average
Range

Segment Average: 476.88 km

XEV 9e: 500.0 km

Segment average
Battery

Segment Average: 55.93 kwh

XEV 9e: 79.0 kwh

Segment average

View all XEV 9e Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Mahindra XEV 9e

Latest Update

  • Live Update: Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e launch today: Price, features, bookings and more
  • Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e unveil tomorrow: Check design, specs and features

    Mahindra XEV 9e Variants

    Mahindra XEV 9e price starts at ₹ 21.9 Lakhs .

    1 Variant Available
    ₹21.9 Lakhs*
    Battery Capacity
    59 kWh
    Range
    682 km
    feature icon
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    feature icon
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Mahindra XEV 9e Images

    Mahindra XEV 9e Image 1
    Mahindra XEV 9e Image 2
    Mahindra XEV 9e Image 3
    Mahindra XEV 9e Image 4
    Mahindra XEV 9e Image 5
    Mahindra XEV 9e Image 6
    Mahindra XEV 9e Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Battery Capacity79 kWh
    Body TypeSUV
    Range500 km
    Charging Time20 Minutes
    View all XEV 9e specs and features

    Mahindra XEV 9e comparison with its competitors

    Model Name
    Mahindra XEV 9e
    		Hyundai Kona ElectricMG ZS EVBYD Atto 3
    Price (Ex-Showroom)
    ₹21.9 Lakhs
    ₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
    ₹18.98 - 25.2 Lakhs
    ₹24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
    Battery Capacity
    79 kWh
    39.2 kWh
    50.3 kWh
    49.92-60.48 kWh
    Range
    500 km
    452 km
    461 Km
    468-521 km
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Electric
    Airbags
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic
    Automatic

    Mahindra XEV 9e News

    Mahindra has showcased the interior of the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BEV 6e in their global design sketches.
    Live Update: Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e launch today: Price, features, bookings and more
    26 Nov 2024
    The Mahindra XEV 9e will come with a connected LED lightbar at the front along with vertical light system and the BE 6e will get XUV 3XO-inspired light system at the front.
    Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e unveil tomorrow: Check design, specs and features
    25 Nov 2024
    INGLO is the dedicated electric vehicle platform from Mahindra making it the first skateboard platform by the carmaker.
    Mahindra INGLO platform details revealed: Key highlights of XEV 9e & BE 6e foundation
    24 Nov 2024
    Mahindra has showcased the interior of the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BEV 6e in their global design sketches.
    Mahindra BE 6e and XEV 9e design sketches surface ahead of launch. Here's a sneak peek
    22 Nov 2024
    Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6e will come with two choices of batteries. The carmaker has also revealed power, performance as well as charging capability of the EV batteries.
    Mahindra XEV 9e, BE 6e battery, power and charging details revealed
    22 Nov 2024
    View all
     Mahindra XEV 9e News
    Mahindra XEV 9e FAQs

    The Mahindra XEV 9e offers a competitive range of 500 km.
    The Mahindra XEV 9e comes in a single variant which is the Pack 1 providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium SUV experience.
    Mahindra XEV 9e is a 5 Seater SUV.
    The Mahindra XEV 9e comes in electric variant offering a range of 500 km.

