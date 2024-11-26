Segment Average: 162.75 kmph
XEV 9e: 185.0 kmph
Segment Average: 476.88 km
XEV 9e: 500.0 km
Segment Average: 55.93 kwh
XEV 9e: 79.0 kwh
Car Insurance from
₹2094*?
Our Car Insurance prices will get you to zoom ahead*The premium of Rs.2094/year is applicable only for the base Third party insurance cover for private car below 1000cc without including Personal Accident cover.Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited. All Rights Reserved. IRDAI Registration no.: 102. Granted on October 23, 2000. CIN: 67200TN2000PLCO45611 | UIN: IRDAN102P0004V02201617 | Advertisement No.: RS-NL-2024-25-44 For more product details or risk factors, terms and conditions please read the sales brochure carefully, before concluding a sale Call: 1860 425 0000|www.royalsundaram.in/
Mahindra XEV 9e price starts at ₹ 21.9 Lakhs .
|Airbags
|Yes
|Battery Capacity
|79 kWh
|Body Type
|SUV
|Range
|500 km
|Charging Time
|20 Minutes
|Model Name
Mahindra XEV 9e
|Hyundai Kona Electric
|MG ZS EV
|BYD Atto 3
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹21.9 Lakhs
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs
₹18.98 - 25.2 Lakhs
₹24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
|Battery Capacity
79 kWh
39.2 kWh
50.3 kWh
49.92-60.48 kWh
|Range
500 km
452 km
461 Km
468-521 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Airbags
Yes
Yes
Yes
Yes
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price