2023 Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror launched at Rs. 2.25 Lakh, gets alloy wheels

Jawa Motorcycles has launched a new top-end version of the 42 Bobber. It is called Black Mirror and is priced at ₹2.25 lakh ex-showroom. The bookings for the 42 Bobber Black Mirror have been opened at Jawa dealerships. The manufacturer has not only made cosmetic changes but also refined and retuned the engine.

42 Bobber Black Mirror gets a chrome fuel tank that enhances the look of the motorcycle. The 42 Bobber now also has alloy wheels that are finished in dual-tone and they are wrapped in tubeless tyres. The gear and engine covers have been redesigned as well. The side panel is still finished in black and spells out “42 Bobber".

Apart from this, Jawa Motorcycles have also made mechanical changes to the motorcycle. The size of the throttle body has been increased from 33 mm to 38 mm. The idling RPM has been decreased from 1,500 to 1,350. The fuel map has been updated as well. The rear monoshock has been retweaked for better ride quality.

Jawa has made some substantial changes to the mechanical department of the 42 Bobber.

The engine is the same 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor that puts out 29.49 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 32.7 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed gearbox that now gets slip and assist clutch.

Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, spoke passionately about the launch, stating, “With the successful launch of Jawa 42 Bobber last year, we further strengthened our dominance in the Bobber segment. The Bobber stable from our factory custom portfolio has enjoyed an ardent fan following from the riding community in India. The kind of love we received for the 42 Bobber made us push our boundaries in design and engineering to deliver the all new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror. Bobbers embody the essence of individuality and distinctiveness; they are an emotional purchase, and the new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror is a fine example of why Bobbers are so special. The meticulous attention to detail, combined with the unique design language, makes it a true standout."

